The Flea Theater: The Bats and More To End as The Non Union Artists Demand For The Board Hand Over The Keys.

As of December 15th the non-Equity acting company The Bats and its writer and director programs will no longer exist. On December 4th a letter was sent, but one has to wonder in a time when funding is scarce and theater is not happening, except for streaming where these artists heads are at.

The Flea Theater use to be the only theater where a non union actor could work with the best playwrights and directors and get reviewed. They worked with Will Eno, Adam Rapp and A. R. Gurney to name a few of the playwrights they would never have gotten to know. This non-Equity resident acting company for 17 years, was diverse, ‘color blind’ and way ahead of it’s time.

The Bats volunteered in all aspects of making theater, working 5 “Bat hours” a week, besides working on shows and were unpaid because of the experience it provided. Think of it as an internship.

Theater for the most part does not make money and this allowed for large staged shows, where the actors were cast and were seen. Most of the Bats left with their Equity cards, a set of reviews to show off, making getting cast and getting an agent a whole lot easier. Auditions were generally held twice a year, with several shows cast at once, and each audition drew over 1,000 applicants. Bobby Moreno, Michael Gladis, who plays the advertising copywriter Paul on the AMC series “Mad Men,” and Sarah Nina Hayon, who was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Off Broadway production of “Rearviewmirror,” all were Bats.

Founded in 1996 by Mac Wellman, Kyle Chepulis, Jim Simpson, and Sigourney Weaver, Simpson, the artistic director, made sure that this was one of the premier companies of New York, though it didn’t start out that way. Then he left and Niegel Smith took over and the quality of the shows changed drastically.

By the way I am one of the reviewers that was quoted on their marketing and used by Bryn Carter and others. My review was quoted on material to promote Scraps and other shows.

https://bryncarter.com/bryncarter-news

http://www.michelletattenbaum.com/student-body-2

http://www.gianmarcosoresi.com/theatre

The Bats demanded for Carol Ostrow’s resignation. She was one of the reasons The Flea Theater existed and loved them with a passion. She helped get them grants for a new theater, but that was seen as selfish. Ostrow did not need this kind of treatment and retired. My guess soon The Flea Theater will also fold.

When this same kind of thing happened at the Upright Citizens Brigade, they folded.

Here is the letter:

Yesterday, we, the Resident Artists of The Flea, received a message from The Flea’s Board of Directors terminating all of our contracts—over 100 Actors, Writers, and Directors. It was followed separately by a message from Artistic Director Niegel Smith thanking us for our work without mention of our dismissal. We need you to know the truth. Don’t let us be erased.

During the summer and fall, the Resident Artists of The Flea, led by Black Artists in a non-hierarchical fashion, stood together as a collective in the face of white supremacy, misogyny, labor abuse, and more. We asked for real, radical change that could serve as a blueprint for a new American Theater. Though we were praised in the light, in the shadows we received

consistent pushback from leadership.

In June, inspired by former Resident Artist Bryn Carter’s open letter, we striked. In solidarity with the Black Artist Collective, all Resident Artists walked out of an All-Company “listening session” called by the Staff, because we would no longer stand for the racism, harassment, and

oppression that was rampant at The Flea.

Throughout the summer and fall, the Artists (not the Staff or Board) accomplished the following:

● Sent the Staff & Board a list of 10 (later 11) non-negotiable demands and 14 further topics for discussion. Our demands included a healing process, organizational transparency, pay, and diverse Artist representation in decision-making.

● Initiated, developed, and held regular meetings of committees in the areas of Racial Justice, Healing & Restorative Justice, Economic Justice, and Anti-Harassment, with around 45 Resident Artists taking leadership roles.

● Researched, interviewed, and selected a Black mediator with expertise in Anti-Racism and Restorative Justice who would shepherd us through a healing process, prioritizing the needs of Black Artists.

● Coordinated and participated in a healing circle facilitated by the mediator we selected.

● Developed a Planning Committee to meet with the Staff & Board and facilitate the implementation of our non-negotiable demands.

● Demanded Producing Director and Board President Carol Ostrow’s resignation.

● Repeatedly requested that the Board include Black Artists in Board meetings.

Here’s what The Flea Staff & Board did:

● Agreed, on paper, to our non-negotiable demands (the one exception being our later demand for Carol’s resignation).

● Terminated their contract with their existing Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion consultant as we requested, due to her bias as a personal friend of Carol’s as well as reports that her work was ineffective.

● Hired our chosen Anti-Racist mediator.

● Announced that Carol had “retired.”

We were consistently met with delays and contradictory responses from the Staff & Board. Heartfelt words, backed by minimal action. On the surface, they welcomed our demands. They told us we inspired them—that they heard us and were shaken by the truths we brought to light. That they understood their Flea to be a racist and oppressive space for Black Artists and beyond. That they were ready to meet our demands for change. That they would pay us. But they didn’t bring BIPOC Resident Artists onto the Board, though they’d enthusiastically agreed to do so. They didn’t welcome us into discussions about hiring and leadership changes. They didn’t include us in season planning discussions. They didn’t make their budget transparent to the full Company. They systematically circumvented our newly-hired mediator, leaving her off emails, cutting her out of conversations, and flatly ignoring her sound guidance. And no, they

didn’t pay us. We spent six long months on negotiation, organization, and leadership, spearheaded largely by Black Artists, in an effort to sustain the institution and effectively transform it into the equitable establishment it was always meant to be. The Board has dismissed its unpaid Artists, in

seeming retaliation for these attempts to organize. Consistently, the Staff & Board has used language as a means of control. Our non-negotiable

demands became, in their words, “shared priorities.” Carol did leave, but the Board called it a “retirement.” In their letter dismissing us all, they signed it “with best intentions.” This is the tradition of The Flea. It is gaslighting and abuse in all its glory. A place that claims publicly to

encourage revolutionary art and challenge the status quo proves time and again that this is a lie. You might wonder at this point why we stayed for so long. We stayed because we believed. We believed in second chances. In true accountability. In reparations and healing. We believed that

the Staff & Board of The Flea were capable of change. Despite all of the signs, we believed in Niegel; we hoped that, as one of few LGBTQ+ Black Artistic Directors, he would stand up against the abuses of power. Instead he perpetuated them. We stayed because we believed we

were family. To be clear, the Artists are a family. The backbone of The Flea has always been its Artists. We had enough ammo to burn it all down, but we didn’t, because we wanted our home intact. Staying as long as we have done is a kindness they have never deserved. The Flea was sick long before COVID. And to claim that severing ties with all Artists is part of some economically prudent decision, because of the financial strain of the pandemic, holds no water in an institution where those Artists are not paid. Nor did we ask to be paid for the title of “Resident Artists.” We demanded payment only for contracted creative work. The Flea wants an anti-racist future, absent of any obligation to the very Artists who called them out for their bad behavior. As of December 15th, we are all cancelled. Yesterday, shortly after sending us their message, The Flea deleted all of its social media accounts and removed all pages about Artists from their website. What does it mean for a theatre to destroy its institutional memory—to make a clean slate for itself, while completely disregarding its past and all the Black Artists who have come through its doors? This is the systematic cancelling of truth-tellers and an erasure of history. They are already trying to spin the narrative. But they left a paper trail of obstruction and empty

promises. And we will preserve it. At this stage, we don’t believe things will change unless the power is in the hands of those whom the institutions treat as disposable. Our Black Artists. Our Indigenous Artists. Our Artists

of Color. All of our marginalized Artists need to steer the ship. And so, the Resident Artists of The Flea have one final request: Hand over the keys.

We do not want your name. We do not want your leadership. We are asking you, Flea Staff & Board, to hand over the keys to our Black & Brown Artists. Stop defending yourselves and putting your own ambitions first. If you care about equity and anti-racism, take a step back. Now. We are asking for real agency. Commit to your mission statement to “champion those voices

least likely to be at the forefront of our culture.” Trust the competency and expertise of your Artists. We are ready.

To the New York Theater Community: we need your solidarity. We have exhausted all possible options to save our community of Artists. We have organized tirelessly to expose a skeleton in our city’s closet and to propose a radically transformative and achievable future. We were given

the green light by the Board, only to be dismissed before its implementation. At this point, New York Theater Community, any silence moving forward is complicity in something that will no longer be swept under the rug. We are asking you to take up this fight for equity. We are asking you not only to see us but to do something.

As of December 15th, we will no longer be able to secure the safety of future Artists of The Flea. We will no longer be able to “hold [The Flea’s]

feet to the fire,” as former Producing Director Carol Ostrow claimed was necessary. Stand with us.

You’ll be hearing more from us soon.