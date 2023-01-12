The Future of Technology and Emerging Technologies to Look Out for as a Student

Today, there are too many new technologies to list them all. The world is moving forward very quickly, and the younger generation can’t even imagine their lives without some of the gadgets that didn’t exist merely a decade ago. With new trends and developments appearing every year, our life definitely gets easier from the technological point of view.

Education is one of the many fields that can benefit from modern technologies. Thanks to recent technological developments, students and teachers can experience modernization that can improve their learning process in the long run. Of course, there are many things that still need to be done the old way, but why not use everything at your disposal to improve your life?

Education has always been connected to technological progress. Students often look for ways to improve their learning experience, as well as to make their lives a little bit easier. For example, hiring an expert writer from Essaypro to delegate some of your homework is an excellent example of using modern know-how! This way, pupils can focus on more difficult subjects.

So, do you want to find out more about the future of educational hi-tech? Read on to learn about the emerging technologies to look out for as a student!

Augmented reality

Sure, AR has been around for quite some time. But only now have people started to figure out how to integrate augmented reality and simulations into the learning process in such a way that it will help the students and not distract them. It can be used for pupils of all ages because of its visualization, immersion, and engagement. Here are some educational uses of AR:

a better understanding of body anatomy for medical students;

visualization of the universe for astronomy graduates;

prototyping and presentation for business learners;

flight training for future pilots.

Artificial Intelligence

Without a doubt, artificial intelligence and machine learning have been the center of attention for many tech enthusiasts. Colleges and universities all over the world start implementing AI as a part of their daily processes because it’s much more convenient than using human labor for repetitive tasks. For example, test grading is much faster with AI! It also can provide feedback.

Adaptive learning

Another emerging technology in the educational field, this approach implies that curriculum and homework need to be tailored to each student. Every person has a unique pace, style, and preferences. It will be much more effective to adjust the workload slightly according to these needs! Adaptive learning is closely connected to AI, creating a perfect environment for a student.

Competency-based education

Similar to adaptive learning, this know-how analyzes the studying patterns of the pupils and creates a slightly more personalized experience for better results. Students can add subjects that are more relevant to their abilities instead of doing something that they don’t understand or enjoy. This tech needs a little more tweaking to fit the specific competencies of every person.

Gamification

Who doesn’t like playing video games instead of studying? This strategy creates a fun way of learning for students of all ages. Of course, it would be most beneficial for the younger generations, but college graduates can still enjoy a little bit of play time! Changing a learning process into a more stimulating environment will definitely do you some good in the long run.

Here are some apps that are great examples of gamification for pupils:

Duolingo;

Quizlet;

Khan Academy;

Kahoot!

Google Read-Along app.

Blockchain

Everybody heard about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at this point. They are all created with the help of the Blockchain. The same principles can be applied to education when it comes to security and data storage. More specifically, the Distributed Ledger Technology makes sure that all data is protected with multiple authentications, and the storage capacity is limitless.

3D printing

This field isn’t new either. On the other hand, together with augmented reality and machine learning, it can provide great results! There are many professions that require some hands-on experience, so learners can have a better understanding of their subject. Let’s take a closer look at some of the cases when 3D printing can be used in education:

History . Various artifacts can be printed out for examination;

Architecture . Learners have an opportunity to create models of their drawings;

Graphic design . Artwork can be printed and presented in a new way;

Engineering . Undergraduates can present their prototypes in 3D.

Big Data and 5G

Getting your diploma is a process that takes up a lot of time, effort, and data processing! Teachers also have to process lots of information when they grade papers or create homework tasks. So, with the help of Big Data and accessible internet, all those who have to store and retrieve information constantly don’t have to worry about losing it!

Asynchronous learning and microlearning

This is a new form of education that has gained more popularity in the last couple of years. With the help of new technological tools, every person can get an accurate assessment of their needs and skills. After that, a curriculum is created, so pupils can follow it by themselves at their own pace. This is a form of a hybrid approach oriented toward the final result instead of the process.

Live streaming

With the COVID-19 pandemic, everybody started to appreciate the prospects of online communication. Live streaming, together with the Internet of Things, has created a new niche in education. Pupils from all over the world can take part in classes and lectures. Teachers have more flexibility in their schedules and a chance to set up a virtual classroom.

To sum up

Now you know about the future of technology in the field of education! There are many opportunities for pupils to improve their experiences and to get their degree as easily as possible. It’s still a lot of work, but with these new technologies, the process of graduating can be interesting, stimulating, and even fun!