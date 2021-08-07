MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Gap Times Square is Forced to Pay $24M in Back Rent to Landlord, Where’s the CDC

The Gap Times Square is Forced to Pay $24M in Back Rent to Landlord, Where’s the CDC

In a time where the CDC is overstepping their authority, The Gap is being forced to pay over $24 million in back rent. Where is the CDC for renters of buildings who the state forced to shut down?

A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled that the Gap must pay back the $24 million in back rent, interest and attorney fees to Charles Moss‘ 44-45 Broadway Leasing Co. The rent is also for Old Navy under the Gap umbrella.

This case brings up a good point since the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) enact a federal eviction moratorium. This benefits the renters, but not the owners and what the CDC did is illegal!

The CDC’s job is to protect America from health, safety and security threats. Why aren’t they at the boarder stopping the over 1.7 million immigrants who are coming her sick, unvaccinated and taking over our country?

With more than 11 million Americans behind on their rent, this is a problem, but what about the landlords? No-one is helping them.

The White House previously said it couldn’t extend the eviction ban as the Supreme Court ruled in June that the policy could only be renewed through legislation. Of course Pelosi has refused to bring this up as it is illegal. The CDC doesn’t have the juristriction and yet this is being totted as law.

There is already $45 billion in rental assistance allocated by Congress and only $3 billion of that money has been used.

Biden, as always is flip flopping on the issue, but in June the US Supreme Court ruled the moratorium couldn’t be legally extended beyond July 31 without going beyond the CDC’s health powers.

Why isn’t the money allocated for this being used? Why are stores forced to pay, when states shut them down? Where is the help for the businessman? Are they trying to force people who own property to go bankrupt and lose what they fought for? We need to ask these questions now before we have no country!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

