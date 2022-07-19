The Globalization of The Twenty-Sided Tavern Pre-Game Tryout Sold-Out in New York

From the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s 75th Anniversary Global Blowout to New York, London, Chicago, Las Vegas, Toronto The Twenty-Sided Tavern is taking the world by storm.

An experiential entertainment evolution, The Twenty-Sided Tavern sold out its World Premiere Month in April at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera where they pushed the margins of audience participation and advanced the opportunities of the live experience as we know it today.

The show’s repeat business phenomenon kicked in with a vengeance. Audience members returned, more than once, with four to six friends in tow.

The audience comes dressed in costumes representing the Universe, the Metaverse and Hollywood blockbusters.

Now it is sold- out at the DR2 Theatre (101 East 15thStreet) in New York’s Union Square on Friday, July 22 (7:30pm), Saturday, July 23 (2:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm) and Sunday, July 24 (2:00pm and 4:00pm).

This quest/adventure/story has been written by David Andrew Laws. The game design is by Sarah Davis Reynolds. Production design is by Caite Hevner. Props and costumes have been designed by Katie Mcgeorge.

Using Gamiotics, a ground-breaking software designed for audience interaction, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is theatre of the audience, by the audience and for the audience. During the show, the audiences make storyline choices on their phones and devices. These real-time decisions dictate the action onstage. The nightly outcomes are countless.

Gamiotics’ web-based design means audiences need only access a website on their phone via QR code on entering the venue. There are no apps to download, and no space taken up on phones. Easy as that. You are in The Game.

Wizards have been meddling in magics they oughtn’t. And now our heroes must explore an ever-changing labyrinth to discover what dangers make their home in Coldfire Caverns. Uncover clues, unlock items, and prepare for the ultimate adventure.

Inspired by the world created by Dungeons and Dragons, this is a High Fantasy Interactive Quest driven and controlled by Twenty-First Century gaming enthusiasts let loose in the one place that can handle them. A wildly famous entertainment space in Edinburgh.

The Players take their marching orders from the audience. These Interactive Artists of the 21st Century are at the behest of a revolution in the theatre.

Session Zero LLC is a partnership between David Andrew Laws, Sarah Davis Reynolds and David Carpenter/Gamiotics, the creative brain trust behind The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

The reason the show is not staying in New York is they are already booked at The Pleasance Dome in Edinburgh, Scotland and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s 75th Anniversary.