The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

Kevin Dobson and Telly Savalas

KEVIN DOBSON PASSES —Kevin Dobson, best known for his work on TV dramas Kojak, Knots Landing and Days of Our Lives has died. He was 77.

The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County announced the actor’s death on Facebook. Dobson, who died on Sunday, served as chairman of the San Joaquin County group.

Dobson was born in New York on March 18, 1943. Before pursuing his acting career, the New York native first worked multiple positions for the Long Island Railroad. After working as brakeman and conductor for the transportation system, he worked as a waiter.

The actor became a regular face on TV in the early 1970’s, landing a series regular role as Detective Bobby Crocker in Kojak, sidekick to star Telly Savalas’ Lieutenant Theo Kojak.

Additional co-stars were George Savalas, Mark Russell and Dan Frazer.

In 1982 Dobson took on a new series regular role as Mack MacKenzie in CBS’ popular drama Knots Landing. In the Golden Globe-nominated show Dobson acted with Michele Lee, Nicollette Sheridan and Ted Shackelford.

Dobson starred in a handful of other TV series including The Doctors, The Rookies, Emergency! and Stranded.

While he’s most known for his TV work, Dobson also starred in a number of films as well. He played Ensign George Gay in Jack Smight’s Midway, Bobby Gibbons in All Night Long and Donald Shawnessy in She’s No Angel.

Among his most recent credits are One Life To Live, Dark Power, Days of Our Lives, Hawaii Five-0 and House of Lies. In Days the actor played Mickey Horton, following John Clarke and John Ingle.

Dobson is also set to appear the TV series 12 to Midnight, which will premiere in 2021.

Believe it or not, he was a fixture of CBS for almost 20 years. That’s practically unheard of today.

Kojak was a huge cop-show in its day. I remember it very well. Savalas, with his lollipops and Greek-jewelry, had the swagger for sure, but Dobson was an able #2. He’ll be missed.

I WANT MY MTV — MTV: Music Television. At the time, it was revolutionary, unthinkable, groundbreaking — and though it doesn’t exist anymore in the way it did for decades, it remains a crucial part of the pop culture landscape of the past 40 years.

Tuesday’s premiere of A&E’s Biography: I Want My MTV, was an exhaustively compiled and researched documentary chronicling the story of MTV and featuring interviews with those responsible for its rise and success as well as the musical acts that gave it the singular identity it held for so long.

I Want My MTV weaves together exclusive interviews with the network’s founders and VJs, artists and journalists, along with rarely seen archival footage and outtakes, including a 1983 interview with David Bowie that was never broadcast on television. During the interview with VJ Mark Goodman, a skeptical Bowie takes the network to task for essentially ignoring black artists.

Martha Quinn, one of the original MTV VJs who became household names during the 80’s thanks to the network, discussed her experiences in a 2013 interview with Rock Cellar:

“Gavin Edwards, who co-wrote the book with us, said there was a period of time when MTV was the center of the universe and it’s really true, especially for those of us who grew up with rock and roll. It was literally the center of the universe. Eventually they split all the duties where the news department started doing interviews. It became more of a well-oiled machine. MTV was becoming much more corporate, but there was a period of time where we were all that was happening and that was pretty special. That was an amazing time.”

Says PR-expert David Salidor, “MTV’s first video was the Buggles’ ‘Video Killed The Radio Star,’ and that was a phrase to reverberate throughout the 80’s and 90’s. Videos were king and if you didn’t have one, and a good one at that, you were in for a rough ride. I was working with Run DMC at the time and their collaboration with Aerosmith (“Walk This Way”) was aided a great deal by just a sensational video. Debbie Gibson’s million-dollar-plus ‘Electric Youth’ video was another landmark. Video was king.”

Essential viewing. Check A&E’s schedule for additional airings.

SHORT TAKES — Rolling Stones’ Peter Travers exits after 36 years. Since Jann Wenner unloaded the magazine, he and Andy Greene have been the only reasons to read it. Sad. But, Travers will continue with online reviews (GMA and ABC) And his excellent Popcorn interview show on for the network. K. Austin Collins is his successor there; he’ll have HUGE shoes to fill …

HBO MAX’s An American Pickle with Seth Rogen just blew me away. I’d seen the adverts around the city, but with a bloated-and-tired looking photo in bxw of Rogen, it didn’t do anything for me. Yet, it was just marvelous. The outrageous story of an immigrant to New York City, who mind-mindbogglingly awakes in a modern-day NYC was totally compelling. Director Brandon Trost did just an awesome job on the screenplay by Simon Rich; based on the book Sell Out, by Simon Rich. I’d rate it a ten-out-of-ten …

I also started watching Yellowstone; the series from Paramount Networkstarring Kevin Costner as John Dutton; the sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family. Thinking it was a modern-day Dallas; it was so much more; terrifically well-written; casted and acted; Costner is just excellent. Also, Wes Bentley (1999’s American Beauty) as Dutton’s heir is excellent. Three seasons so far, I am looking forward to the journey … More next time on a fabulous new discovery from writer Andre Ginnane and her

The Adventures of Sal … Whatever happened to director Jim Yukich? He did all those classic Genesis and Phil Collins videos and 1500 shows for Chelsea Lately … but, all quiet of late. Really, one of the more talented video-persons out there … Happy Bday Will Lee and Aimee Mann!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Randy Alexander; Vic Kastel; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Zach Martin; Jim Kerr; Martio Milito; Carol Miller; Alison Steele, Graham Nash, Mena Suvari; Jacqs Boyd; Tony King; Pete Bennett; and, ZIGGY!