The Glorious Corner

BLUE BLOODS – CBS’ Blue Bloods (with Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan) kicked off their 11th season Friday night with an interesting twist: they’re envisioning the new season in a post-pandemic world.

“Listen, it was a conscious decision, and not an easy one,” says Blue Bloods executive producer Kevin Wade. “On the other hand, on a purely practical level I don’t want to watch masked actors, particularly,” the showrunner of the NYPD family drama added. “Now, I’ve seen other shows that are doing it and it feels, on the one hand, true and on another hand, anachronistic. The decision we’ve made was not to play the show that way.”

I sort of concur with him. Watching actors masked is a bit disconcerting and frankly, hard to watch. The actors … and, the audience, are totally confused.

The other thing that really struck me was viewers’ reaction to Whoopi Goldberg – playing City Council Speaker Regina Thomas. She tore into the NYPD on a morning radio show.

Later confabbing in the commish’s office, Frank (Selleck) and Regina hit impasse after impasse, with each side urging the other to “de-escalate.” She asks Frank’s cops to stand down, but he maintains they get paid to stand up. (But for everyone?, Regina asks.) When Regina contends there are “criminals in the ranks” of the NYPD, Frank blurts out, “You need to get your head out of your ass,” for which he quickly apologizes.

The anger for 65-year old Goldberg was somewhat unsettling; yet, her daily appearance on ABC’s The View has made her a target for many.

I’m one of those who can’t believe The View is still on at all. Yet, Goldberg who is now effectively the host of the show, has become a beacon for all sorts of controversy. I was a huge fan of hers, yet when I finally did get the chance to meet at, at an Elizabeth GlaserPediatric AIDS event in NYC, she was positively cold. Personality free, if you will.

A majority of the posts said if Goldberg continued on the show; they’d stopped watching.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THEE DUST —From SHOWBIZ 411: Tribune Publishing, the same company that kicked the New York Daily News out of its offices, is shutting down the Broad Street, Hartford newsroom.

“We are indefinitely without an office,” reads the tweet from the Courant’s Guild. The Courant is recognized as the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States, beginning in 1764, becoming daily in 1837.

In October 2020, the Courant announced that it would be discontinuing printing the paper in Hartford and outsourcing future printing to the Springfield Republican in Massachusetts.

But this is much worse. Tribune Company, which has no allegiance now to journalism or publishing, did the same thing to the New York Daily News, closing its newsroom and making all the staffs work remotely. They’ve also closed the newsrooms of the Capital Gazette and the Carroll County Times in Maryland, the Allentown Morning Call in Pennsylvania and the Orlando Sentinel in Florida.

When my friend Frank Rizzo – who was the Courant’s theater critic for 33 years – was jettisoned several years back … I know the change was in the works. Sad for sure.

Daniel Hartwell with Ringo Starr

SHORT TAKES — Here’s Daniel Hartwell with Ringo Starr in Florida. Hartwell’s time-traveling fantasy, Saint John – about John Lennon re-appearing on the 40th anniversary of his passing – is a surprise hit. He gets interviewed Monday by Ray K for Zach Martin’s NEW HD …

Eminem made a small cameo on Saturday Night Live this weekend during a send up of his “Stan” video.The rapper made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance at the end of the skit that saw Pete Davidson impersonate him. Davidson and Kate McKinnon starred in the sketch playing up the fact that Santa, played by host Jason Bateman, wasn’t replying to his letters, particularly his wish for a PlayStation 5. Eminem, otherwise known as Marshall Mathers III, has appeared on the show as a musical guest seven times before with the last time in November 2017 … And, Happy BDay to Tony Smith; one of the originals!

