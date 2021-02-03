The Glorious Corner

WE HEART TONY — (Via SHOWBIZ 411) Like a lot of you, I’ve just read John Colapinto’s story in the AARP Magazine about Tony Bennett. The beloved 94-year-old singer has Alzheimer’s. His wife, Susan, says, he’s not the old Tony, and Colapinto confirms in the story that Tony is not that communicative anymore.But the best and most poignant part of the story is that twice a week Tony’s accompanist comes over, they run through his 90-minute set as a rehearsal. Tony sings like he’s perfectly well, and remembers all the words. Just after his diagnosis, he recorded one more album with Lady Gaga — I’m assuming this is the Cole Porter album he told me about a while back. She’s known about his condition since 2016.The diagnosis, according to the article, came in 2016. On August 3rd, his 90th birthday, I was lucky enough to attend Tony’s birthday party at the Rainbow Room. Dozens of celebrities came. As I wrote then: Paul McCartney and wife Nancy joined Tony and his wife Susan, plus Stevie at the main table. At the next table: Martin Scorsese with his daughter Francesca, Bruce Willis and wife Emma, John Travolta, Gayle King, Katie Couric and husband John. The great Harry Belafonte was there, so were Regis and Joy Philbin.Lady Gaga performed. A month later, Tony taped a concert at Radio City, and the whole thing became his birthday TV special. That was far from his last show. The last time I saw Tony perform was in March 2019 at Radio City. It was a magnificent show considering he was three years into the diagnosis. It was so good I asked him backstage how he did it. He replied, without hesitation: “I love it!”It should be remembered that Tony didn’t perform his second of two shows in June 2015 with Lady Gaga at Royal Albert Hall. It was said that he collapsed at rehearsal. I was assured that there was no soundcheck that day, he didn’t collapse, and just had a touch of flu. But for Tony, who never cancels, maybe that was the start of this thing.It doesn’t matter. In the many years I’ve been lucky enough to know Tony and spend time with him, he’s always been so courtly and such a gentleman, so smart and articulate about not just his music and family, but his politics and his charities. He is erudite to a fault. He owes us nothing. He’s given everything, with a generous heart and spirit. He’s shown incredible humility for a man with the most enormous talent. We just wish him and his family peace, and send love! Sad, sad news for sure. Bennett is an institution. We wish him all the best!

Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MARILYN OH MARILYN — Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after the Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he “horrifically abused me for years.” Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post. “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood added. Three other women on Monday also posted accusations on Instagram against Manson of emotional and psychological abuse in the last 10 years. Manson’s record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that in light of the “disturbing allegations” by Wood and other women the company “will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately.””Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the Loma Vista statement added. Manson said in a post on Instagram his intimate relationships have always been consensual. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he wrote. The singer-songwriter is known for his Gothic-inspired black outfits and heavy make-up. His hits include “The Dope Show” and “Personal Jesus.” Wood had testified before the U.S. Congress and California Senate about her experience with domestic violence and rape without identifying who was responsible. Wood started her career as a child actor in such films as Thirteen. Other credits include The Wrestler and the TV series Mildred Pierce. Wood said on Monday that she was “done living in fear of retaliation, slander and blackmail… I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.” The whole goth thing never resonated for me … goth is never good!

Norma Kamali

SHORT TAKES — I read a great piece on 75-year-old designer Norma Kamali in People last week and on this snow morning she was interviewed on the Hoda and Jenna chatfest on NBC and in both, there was absolutely no mention of hotelier Ian Schrager, who Norma was hot and heavy with for years … and, in the Studio 54days, which is where I first met her. The skinny is that they had a bitter breakup, so, no mention of him isn’t all that strange – just sad …

Micky Dolenz / Jimi Hendrix

Micky Dolenz tapes a Jimi Hendrix playlist/interview for SiriusXMPandora Wednesday. Monkee-fans know that the former Jimmy James opened a bunch of shows for them in 1967. We’ll let you know the air-dates …

Freda Payne

And, we got an early sneak peak at some of celebrity-author Mark Bego’s forthcoming bio on “Band Of Gold” singer Freda Payne – due in September via Yorkshire Publishing. Just terrific with mentions of Frank Sinatra; Phillip Michael Thomas; Gregory Abbott; David Gest; Laura Lee; Al Green; Mary Wilson and The Supremes; Duke Ellington; Sammy Davis, Jr.; Michael Viner and Bill Withers. A most excellent read!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Robert Miller; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Steve Rubell; Brad LeBeau; Magique; Down Under; Lush Ice; Tony King; Steve Thompson; Dan DeLuca; Nick Ware; Mark Berry; Mitch Kanner; Infinity; Area; Danceteria; Melissa Davis; Deb Caponetta; Samantha Ryan; and, CHIP!