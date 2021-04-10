The Glorious Corner

NASH BACK — (Via TV Line) Don Johnson‘s long-gestating Nash Bridges revival is finally coming to fruition, with production set to begin in May in San Francisco.

As previously reported, the project — which was initially set up at USA Network — will air as two-hour movie, but producers are hopeful it’ll serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch. A rep declined to comment on Nash 2.0, including whether it is still bound for USA (versus being poached by NBCU’s reboot/revival-hungry streamer Peacock).

In addition to Johnson, who is currently co-starring on NBC’s freshman comedy Kenan, Cheech Marin (Inspector Joe Dominguez) and Jeff Perry (Inspector Harvey Leek) are also expected to reprise their roles from the original series. The trio will be surrounded by at least a half-dozen new characters, per sources.

On Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Johnson confirmed that he’s in “heavy prep” on the new iteration, adding, “We find Nash some years later. And Cheech is going to come back and join me, and Jeff Perry. We’ve got a pretty exciting show that we’re prepping in San Francisco right now.”

The original Nash Bridges was created by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and ran for six seasons — a total of 122 episodes — on CBS, between March 1996 and May 2001. Cuse, who currently has a deal at ABC Studios, is not involved with the revival, which is being spearheaded by Johnson and Bill Chais (Franklin & Bash).

I’ve always been a Don Johnson-fan. He was terrific on Miami Vice and on Nash Bridges, he delivered just a sensational show. The show was his and the inside-skinny was that after 6 years, he was exhausted.

I can’t wait for this one! 50 years in the business, with Kenan and Knives Out, he’s hotter than ever.

David Salidor, Debbie Gibson, Herb Rosen

HERB ROSEN RIP — It’s kind of an anachronism today, but back in the salad days of the music industry, there were these guys called song pluggers. Independent promotion men a record company would hire to get your record on the key radio stations in town. Sometimes, even artists would engage their services as well.

One of the greats, Herb Rosen, passed away this week.

It was certainly noteworthy to see who weighed in with a good word. Herbie was a man of his word and could essentially be counted on to get the job done. Juggy Gayles was another.

I got to know him a bit when he worked with pr-man David Salidor on the launching of Debbie Gibson-project back in 1986, with her then-manager Doug Breitbart.

I could see first-hand he had a great relationship with Debbie and as every time I saw her, be it at a video shoot or an MTV-interview, Herb was there. I know he first introduced her to Quincy Jones.

Pete Gidion, former MCA Records, exec said that “Along with Ray Free (an MCA man as well) and Juggy Gayles, they were the best on the business. Industry big wigs like Bruce Shindler and Mitch Kanner also posted their memories.

Salidor said, “Herb was very rarely wrong. He taught me several things which I still employ today. One of a kind for sure and one of the last greats. I’ll miss him a tremendously. One of the problems in the business today, is someone like Herb is missing. We’re missing someone with his enormous talents.”

NYC was one a town with several key radio stations, like WPLJ, CBS FM, and even WKTU and WBLS and the race was on to get them the new records … and, get them on this air.

Phoebe Waller Bridge

INDIANA BRIDGE — (Via SHOBIZ 411) Well, the fifth and likely final installment of Indiana Jones has a heroine: acclaimed British actress and writer Phoebe Waller Bridge.

She’s the much-awarded creator of Fleabag and contributor as a writer to dozens more projects. She’s the It Girl of 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said the film’s director James Mangold. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

John Williams will also be back to do the score.

The bigger question is who Phoebe will be to Indiana Jones. His daughter? Makes sense. Shia LaBeouf won’t be returning to the series, and he was never identified as Indy’s son. So now maybe Phoebe will be the daughter which makes sense, since a female lead is what the culture demands. Who was her mother? Dr. Elsa Schneider, from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade? Irish actress Alison Doody is 55 and still working. She could make a comeback.

Will Karen Allen return as Marion? Let’s hope so. For Ford, this should be a grand finale with all the characters from the old movies getting chances to say goodbye.

SHORT TAKES — ABC’s phenomenal David E. Kelly show Big Sky returns next week …. with a three-month time jump! Is this Lost? … The Hollywood Reporter’s cover story on enfant-terrible Broadway-producer Scott Rudin didn’t surprise all that many. Never met him, but his reputation definitely precedes him. As I began to read it, I wondered what would be revealed. Actually … not a lot. Rudin’s dedication is admirable, but his throwing of phones to his employees is definitely not right. Check it out here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/everyone-just-knows-hes-an-absolute-monster-scott-rudins-ex-staffers-speak-out-on-abusive-behavior …

Tom Cuddy and Tina Turner

With all the Tina Turner-intel coming in; we just had to run a great photo of her with WOR’s Tom Cuddy.

Steve Walter

Just great … Robert Millers has The Cutting Room’s Steve Walter and former CNN-ABC News Radio correspondent Mark Scheerer on his podcast Follow Your Dream this week. Miller also jumps back into action with his Project Grand Slam ensemble as they play at MusikFest on June 27 … RIP Howard Weitzman.

