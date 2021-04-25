The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

ELON HOSTS — Saturday Night Live is returning to the air with a very well-known first-time host. Elon Musk, CEO and Technoking of Tesla and the Chief Engineer of SpaceX, will lord over SNL‘s May 8 episode. Miley Cyrus is set to perform, marking her sixth appearance on the late-night sketch comedy as a musical guest.

Her most recent studio album, Plastic Hearts, has garnered over 1 billion streams to date on Spotify.

SNL has been on hiatus since April 10, when Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan made her Studio 8H debut.

Additional hosts this season have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page, Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya.

Meanwhile, this season’s musical acts have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Due Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, St. Vincent and Kid Cudi.

I know SNL overlord Lorne Michaels is trying to be innovative, but I’ve always thought the bulk of SNL’s core-audience is the folks that have been watching the show since its inception … way back in October 1975! How about Micky Dolenz as a host and performer? Or, Chicago as the performing act? The Doobie Brothers? Fleetwood Mac? I mean, Lorne, c’mon … give your loyal audiences a treat!

They certainly deserve it after years of loyalty.

Joy Behar, Caitlyn Jenner

SHEER JOY — (Via Deadline) UPDATE: Caitlyn Jenner has responded to The Views’ host Joy Behar apology for misgendering her on Friday’s show.

“Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar,” Jenner tweeted on Saturday morning. “I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns.”

Behar, age 78, blamed a lack of sleep for using the incorrect pronouns in referring to Caitlyn Jenner on Friday’s The View.

Behar referred to Jenner three times as “he” while discussing Jenner’s announced bid for California governor.

“He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that?” Behar asked co-host Sunny Hostin. “I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign — or her campaign, rather.”

She made the same gaffe one more time and again corrected herself.

“I think that he should — she, rather — should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California,” said Behar.

Following a commercial, Behar apologized for her mistakes.

“So, first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” she said. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately. But, whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

Jenner has not yet commented on the situation.

Joy is from the Friar’s Club days of comedy. Jerry Lewis, Stewie Stone … yeah, that ilk. She’s passed her expiration date.

I can’t even believe this show is still on!

RAZZIE THIS — Nine Razzie Awards winners were “honored” for their work in motion pictures. Sia’s controversial autism-themed musical Music took home three trophies, with My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell’s documentary Absolute Proof garnering two wins, including Worst Picture.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was victorious in two categories – Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo – thanks to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani cameo.

Music also saw Sia win the coveted Worst Director honors, with Worst Actress being taken home by Kate Hudson and Worst Supporting Actress going to Maddie Ziegler.

Absolute Proof won the Razzies’ lowest honor, Worst Film, and Worst Actor went to Mike Lindell.

Other notables included Robert Downey Jr.’s fantasy Dolittle, which was named Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and the Netflix thriller 365 days, which copped Worst Screenplay.

The cherry on the cake was the special “Governor’s Awards,” given to 2020 for being the worst calendar year ever.

The nine categories were compiled by an online vote from 1,097 Razzie members in the US and internationally in 20 countries.

SHORT TAKES — Saturday, May 8 is the re-opening of Steve Walter’s Cutting Room; with Van Halen-tribute band Romeo Delight as the first act. The New York Post’s always-vivacious Cindy Adams even referenced the event last with a nice missive in her daily column. According to the band’s Buddy Blanchard, “We were booked to play the room last June and that got postponed. We’re honored to play the room and even more so to be the first act at the re-opening.” The upcoming night has become sort of a clarion call for nightlife in NYC with many bold-faced names coming out for this opening. Since the much-missed Bottom Line closed, The Cutting Room has become the #1 venue in NYC. We’ll be there with a full report …

Micky Dolenz

Micky Dolenz guests on Bruce Morrow’s WABC show on May 8; tub-thumping his new Dolenz Sings Nesmith album from 7a Records … Dolenz is also interviewed by the U.K.’s Record Collector and Billboard magazine this week … And, Law & Order: Organized Crime delivered another stellar episode (The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of) this week with a standout performance from Christopher Meloni. Dealing with PTSD he was confronted by his family and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Powerful scene … even more so when he blurbs out to Benson “I love you.” Excellent show.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Michael Domino; Carol Weber; Barry Fisch; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Bobby Fallon; Robert Funaro; Jacqueline Boyd; Wayne Avers; Jason Elzy; John Billings; Mark Lindsay; Roger Chasteen; Samantha Ryan; and, SADIE!