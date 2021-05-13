The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

DYLAN’S SHOW — (Via Noise 11) The Bob Dylan Center, a building dedicated to the works of Bob Dylan, will open in Tulsa, Oklahoma in May 2022.

The Center will feature exhibits, public programs, performances, lectures, and publications. It is focused on the study and appreciation of Dylan and his worldwide significance.

The building will house over 100,000 Dylan artifacts including original manuscripts, unreleased recordings, and unseen film performances. The Bob Dylan Center will be housed in the Tulsa Arts District in downtown Tulsa. The area also contains the Tulsa Theater and Cain’s Ballroom.

Among the many highlights that will be found at The Bob Dylan Center® are:

• An ever-evolving curated display of elements that illuminate the depth and breadth of the Bob Dylan Archive® collection.

• An immersive film experience that will initiate visitors through an innovative cascade of archival music and film, directed by renowned Dylan chronicler Jennifer Lebeau.

• A recreation of an authentic studio environment where visitors will experience what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.

• The Columbia Records Gallery, which will provide an in-depth look at the creation, performance and production of timeless Dylan songs such as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Tangled Up in Blue” and “Chimes of Freedom.”

• A screening room that will showcase Dylan-related scripted films, documentaries and concert performances, including never-before-seen material unearthed from the Archive.

• A multimedia timeline of Dylan’s life from his early years in Minnesota through the present day, written by award-winning historian Sean Wilentz.

• The Parker Brothers Gallery, which will explore the creative process through the work of other innovative artists, in an initial exhibit curated by influential author Lewis Hyde.

The official opening for the Bob Dylan Center is expected to be 10 May 2022.

PERRY SPEAKS — We finished the Richard Perry book, Cloud Nine and thought it was just outstanding.

Perry, never reluctant to drop a name here or there, hails from Brooklyn, went to Poly Prep there as well, and became fascinated with music – soon appearing in his own groups and playing classics clubs like the Peppermint Lounge, and one-by-one, meeting the names in the business that would lead him to becoming one of the top record producers around.

Starting off with Tiny Tim, he’s worked with the cream of the crop, including Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Barbra Streisand, Harry Nilsson, Rod Stewart, Willie Nelson, Julio Iglesias, Carly Simon and Ringo Starr, to name just a few. Also, there’s Elizabeth Taylor and the artist Erte in there too.

Simon’s classic record, “Your So Vain” – that starts off with Klaus Voorman essentially rubbing the strings of his bass- is still a classic all the years later.

Perry seemingly met everyone and interestingly enough first met Jane Fonda -with whom he would eventually have a long-term relationship with- with her then-husband Tom Hayden. I was also surprised that the terrific songwriter Linda Perry, was Richard’s first wife!

Cloud Nine, by the way, was the name of his first company. He also talks in detail about his first record label, Planet Records which released some terrific Pointer Sisters records, but also his first studio in Hollywood, called Studio 55.

Perry has stories about everyone, from, George Harrison on down, but when he briefly mentions actress Rebecca Broussard who he was married too, five months into their relationship … she’s never mentioned again. Odd, right?

Books like these are often used as a tool to settle old scores. The less said in some cases … the better.

Perry’s health has been in serious decline and the lack of promotion on this book (and, it’s really been very limited, sadly) has got to be attributed to that. Polio and Parkinson’s … a sad end to just a sensational career.

I try to read as many books like this as possible, but this stands out. Just stellar.

SHORT TAKES — Last week’s Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk as guest host was good fun. Musk’s a strange one, but aren’t all billionaires? I mean, think Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos! The fact that he wasn’t your typical host, hawking a new movie or record, was great. Bringing the cast’s mothers on was great too; btw, Musk had his mom there too. Miley Cyrus was good too. I always knew she could sing. This was one of the first SNL’s I had watched straight through and I have to say, many of the skits seemed somewhat re-cycled and the current cast didn’t seem up to par. SNL has a huge cast and maybe that’s part of the problem. But, still, it was a fun romp. The skit with Kate McKinnon as actress Frances McDormand and her wanting to buy some more sack dresses was hilarious. Good fun … Micky Dolenz speaks with Goldmine and Australia’s Life of Brian Tuesday in support of his new Dolenz Sings Nesmith album out on 5/21 …

Donnie Kehr

Broadway’s Donnie Kehr is on Robert Miller’s podcast Follow Your Dream Monday. Kehr will talk about what’s going on with Broadway’s re-opening; his Rockers On Broadway event; and a new album he’s just completed called Beautiful Strange … Ellen DeGeneres’ announcement that her show will end next year (2022) is really no surprise. Sure, her debut this season was huge, but the ratings plummeted. I can’t say that I was ever a huge fan, but after the BuzzFeed story (last July) on her toxic-work-environment, it just had to be canceled … Get ready: Thursday, May 27 is the long-awaited Friends reunion on HBO Max. Unscripted and filled with guest stars, it should be a HUGE rating grab …

Sergio Kardenas

Singer Sergio Kardenas is pepping his next recording and from what we’ve heard, it’s a winner. Stay tuned … Ryan Murphy’s Halston pic starts tomorrow on Netflix amid controversy from the Halston-estate. Check it out here: https://deadline.com/2021/05/halston-family-slams-netflix-series-ewan-mcgregor-1234754476/ …

Donnie Kehr, Michael Cerveris and Pete Townshend

And, last column we told you about a Cutting Room-shot video, for Teen Cancer America, by Donnie Kehr and Michael Cerveris. Here’s a shot of the two with Pete Townshend; the two appeared in The Who’s TOMMY on Broadway.



NAMES IN THE NEWS — Cori Gardner; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Tony Seidl; Mark Bego; Jack Cunningham; Lush Ice; Robbie Adcock; Keith Girard; Bob Small; Joe Long; Robert Funaro; Adrianna Kaegi; August Darnell; Gary Graff; Coati Mundi; Deb Caponetta; and, ZIGGY!