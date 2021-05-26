The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

LAW, ORDER, CAMP HERO — Author MICHAEL DOMINO did a double take when he heard his book’s title Camp Hero spoken on Thursday’s night edition of Law & Order: Organized Crime. It wasn’t by star Christopher Meloni, but rather two characters walking about on the real Camp Hero, situated out in Montauk, Long Island.

Camp Hero is an actual location; rumors abound that the government held secret sessions there years ago. Domino’s book, now making the round of publishers, says that the exposure is amazing and even more so, because the characters were actually there verifying the location.

His book, which introduces a new character, Detective Bobby Fallon, has also stirred interest in Hollywood.

Stay tuned on this one!

Glenn Gordon Caron ( AP Photo/Ann Johansson)

BULL RUN — (via Deadline) Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron has exited the CBS show and his deal with CBS Studios has ended, the studio confirmed.

Additionally, original cast member Freddy Rodriguez, who played Benjamin “Benny” Colón, also has departed the procedural drama.

Bull producer CBS Studios would not provide any information other than confirming they were no longer with the show, but we hear the exits followed a workplace investigation.

The circumstances of Caron’s exit follow a probe by CBS into a swath of writers leaving the series at the end of Season 5, which just wrapped its run.

CBS Studios was mum on what went down. But others were not.

“The environment went from dysfunctional to toxic depending on Gordon’s mood, and that became unsustainable,” an individual with close knowledge of events told Deadline.

Caron joined Bull near the end of the show’s first season and was tapped as showrunner at the beginning of Season 2.

After the news of today, Caron remains a client of WME. While Caron’s specific case in not under active review at the uber agency, as always, under WME policy, the situation is being monitored for further developments.

Bull, starring Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, was renewed for a sixth season in April. Series’ writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard have been named co-showrunners.

In December 2018, The New York Times reported that CBS paid Eliza Dushku $9.5 million to resolve claims that she was retaliated against for complaining about sexual harassment on the set of Bull. Dushku claimed she had become the focus of a series of uncomfortable comments made by the show’s star, Weatherly.

After raising complaints, Dushku was written off the show, which the actress believed was in retaliation for speaking out. She entered mediation with the network, and received a confidential settlement that would pay her the equivalent of the salary she would have earned if she remained on the show for four seasons.

At the end of the 2018-19 season, Amblin Entertainment announced it was parting ways with the show in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against Weatherly. Steven Spielberg and Amblin TV co-heads Frank and Falvey served as executive producers on Bull for its first three seasons. Shortly after that, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl revealed at TCA that both Caron and Weatherly were undergoing “leadership training” in the wake of the allegations.

Moonlighting creator Caron was probably the longest tenured showrunner on the roster of CBS Studios where he had been for almost three decades with a short break in the mid-2010s. He created and executive produced CBS Studios’ (then Paramount Network TV) short-lived CBS series Now and Again and created and executive produced the supernatural crime procedural Medium, which ran on NBC and CBS for a combined seven seasons.

Other CBS Studios-based showrunners who have been let go following investigations into misconduct allegations include Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver‘s Peter Lenkov, NCIS: New Orleans’ Brad Kern and SEAL Team‘s John Glenn.

THR was first to report the exits.

This is sad on many, many levels. I’ve liked the show from the start and IMO it only got better; especially when Caron arrived on the scene. I always thought that Weatherly was a fan-favorite, but the minute he left NCIS, the knives and trolls came out.

The Dusku-incident only heighten everyone scrutinizing the show. I really felt the Caron-episodes were among the show’s best ever. Say what you will, but the guy is amazing.

I loved Moonlighting and Now and Again, but rumors of strife on the set followed Caron wherever he went.

Freddy Rodriguez was terrific on Six Feet Under and was exceptional on Bull. I have no idea what happened here, but he was the perfect foil for Weatherly. With his exit, this seems like the last season for sure … if it actually even gets there.

Sad news for sure.

DEBRIS — Monday night was the final episode this debut season of Joel Wyman’s Debris (“Celestial Body)” on NBC. Wyman did Fringe, one of my all-time faves and while the 13 episodes of Debris were varied (what ever happened to Finola’s sister?) last night’s finale was solidly good. No more so than when -of all people- John Noble walked out the door. Noble was the glue of Fringe and is just an exceptional actor. He’s so good, that when David Lynch was making Twin Peaks for the first time, he could have been cast.

His character Otto – a baddie- held all the cards for an episode of betrayal. The two main characters Brian (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) were turned on and by the end of the episode, things looked real bad for everyone. For the record, Tucker and Steele were brilliant throughout.

Shows like this -sci fy- don’t have a great track record of surviving more than one season – anyone remember Jericho? Revolution? Flash Forward? Millennium? The Event? Exactly.

Last night’s EP was so good, a renewal should be given by week’s end. I loved it.

SHORT TAKES — Robert Miller’s “Right Now” track off his second solo album Miller Rocks is officially available Thursday; Miller Rocks is the pic of the week in IndieShark. Check it out here: https://indieshark.com/awards/pick-of-the-week/robert-miller-miller-rocks-lp/ …

Micky Dolenz and Chris Carter

Micky Dolenz guested on Chris Carter’s Breakfast With The Beatles Sunday at KLOS in L.A. They played several tracks off his new Dolenz Sings Nesmith album; took calls; and played a game referencing the very last Monkees TV-episode called The Frodis Caper (1968); which Dolenz wrote and directed. Here are the lads at KLOS … Whatever happened to that Freda Payne duet with Johnny Mathis? HAPPY BDAY Bob Dylan!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Donna Quinter; Lush Ice; Buddy Blanchard; Jeff Smith; Peter Abraham; Jodi Ritzen ; Mark Bego; Michael Goetz; Adam White; David Adelson; Markos Papadatos; Donnie Kehr; Robert Funaro; Roger Friedman; and, CHIP!