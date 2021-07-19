The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

DSN HITS TOP 20 — I don’t know about you, but Micky Dolenz’s Dolenz Sings Nesmith has been on my playlist since it first came out in May (so, has Robbie Robertson’s Cinematic, but that’s another story). This is time of the year, mid-summer or so, when we ink-stained wrenches begin to compile the beginnings of what will be our forthcoming best of lists to come in November or so. To tell you the truth, DSN has been in my Top 5 consistently.

Micky Dolenz /Steve Walter

Friday, the always-brilliant online-zine Ultimate Classics Rock, came out with their best of the year so far … and, sure enough, at #19 was DSN; with a brilliant take written by Corey Irwin.

Here’s what he said: For his first studio album in nine years, Micky Dolenz returned to the material of an old friend, his former Monkees bandmate Michael Nesmith. While the LP does feature several Monkees deep cuts, it’s the songs Nesmith penned at other points in his career which really shine. “Different Drum” (made famous by Linda Ronstadt) becomes a folky rocker in Dolenz’s hands, while “Little Red Rider” (originally recorded by Nesmith’s First National Band) is delivered in a surprisingly raucous way. Overall, the album serves as a well-crafted tribute from one friend to another, showcasing Nesmith’s impressive songwriting, while also proving Dolenz still has plenty in the tank, even at 76 years old. The two will head out for one final Monkees trek in the fall of 2021. We can only hope a few of these non-Monkees gems sneak into the set lists as well.

I couldn’t have said it better myself. My initial favorite tracks off the album were “Circle Sky” and “Keep On,” but as I listened more and more, “Red Rider” became my #1.

No doubt about it, Dolenz and crew have pulled off a a miraculous play here. And to think that this album was done during the pandemic … rather astonishing if you ask me. Certainly Christian Nesmith’s (Nez, Jr.) work here cannot go unnoticed. He’s done just a stellar job.

UCR had some other notable choices too … check them, out here:

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/best-rock-albums-2021/?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=New%20Campaign&utm_term=UCR&fbclid=IwAR3Nte6T29SqVHmUYSjwCMyr94fRnlRqcI-eaxFTQ7TUGAFKmyyEmHVf1Bc

I’m not a betting man, but I can assure you that DSN will appear on most Best of Lists come December … watch and see. Congrats to Dolenz (and, his team and 7a Records) for delivering the surprise of the year. Roger Friedman was the first journalist to applaud the album and boy, was he right. Side note: I’m quite surprised McCartney III didn’t make the list – loved that one!



SHORT TAKES — Camp Hero-author (and, director of the movie Mott Haven) guests on the Zach Martin Big Fat American Podcast … Whatever happened to Wendy Stuart Kaplan? Her husband Alan is a terrific painter and a proposed show at The Cutting Room was in the cards. Tragic … Security was somewhat rude and rough at last week’s Beacon Theater/Chicagoshow. No need for that in my mind; especially after what we’ve all been through …

Liam Neeson

Saw The Ice Road over the weekend with Liam Neeson on Netflix. Written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, it wasn’t half-bad. Hensleigh wrote Die Hard with A Vengeance and Armageddon and it was perfect for the cable-caster. It’s amazing that at age 69, Neeson has become something of a major action star; certainly taking the mantle from Willis and Schwarzenegger. I always loved him in Love Actually.Amazing! …

Velvet Underground

Todd Haynes Velvet Underground doc is about the be released. It appeared in Cannes last week. I was a tad too young to fully appreciate the band, but their music … just sensational. Check out he trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2RLJQW-wr4 …

Romeo Delight at The Cutting Room with MIcky Dolenz

Buddy Blanchard (Romeo Delight) guested on Zach Martin’s Big Fat American Podcast. Check it out: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-big-fat-american-podcast-with-zach-martin/id1562054883?i=1000528893498 …

David Salidor sent us a photo of him with Andrew Gold

PR-pasha David Salidor sent us a photo of him with Andrew Gold, after our missive last time on his “Lonely Boy.” Salidor say that photo is from the 70’s when he played at My Father’s Place in Long Island. Kudos! …

Brent Spiner, Data in Star Trek

And, Brent Spiner, Data in Star Trek: The Next Generation says he feels a movie is next up for the STTNG cast? Would love to see it. Read his comments here: Brent Spiner Thinks There’s Going To Be A Star Trek: The Next Generation Reboot Movie (wegotthiscovered.com)

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Glenn Gretlund; Tony King: Tom & Lisa Cuddy; William Schill; Samantha Ryan; Freda Payne; Daryl Eslea; Scott Shannon; Ian Harrison; Lush Ice; Sergio Kardenas; Glenn Friscia; Alan Rothstein; and, CHIP!