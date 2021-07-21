The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

NBC’s MANIFEST JUST MIGHT BE BACK — Roger Friedman’s always-captivating Showbiz 411 had a mind-blowing exclusive yesterday – on NBC’s canceled Manifest program. Take a read:

NBC’s “Manifest” may have a better destiny than previously thought.

The show’s fans have been in abject misery since it was cancelled by the network in favor of “Law & Order: For the Defense.”

But as we all know, “For the Defense” simply didn’t happen. There is no show. In an odd and surprising move for a television network in 2021, “For the Defense” was withdrawn due to lack of it ever being developed. (That’s another story.)

Now I’m told by insiders that the “Manifest” crew was told not to strike the sets. A cancelled show would have already been tossed in the garbage can. But not “Manifest.” Everything is said to be on hold.

NBC needs to get “Manifest” back and they know it. It was the number 1 show on Netflix and on all of streaming a month ago. It has a hardcore fan base that wants to know what happened to the people on that plane. Frankly, it’s a lot like “Lost,” which is a good thing.

Also, NBC is in big trouble with “For the Defense” evaporated. There’s only so much “SVU” and “Organized Crime” that can be made and shown to fill Thursdays. The idea of bringing “Blacklist” to Thursdays is a temporary remedy at best. (“Blacklist” is a show famous not being watched by anyone.)

So hold on, “Manifest” fans. Creator Jeff Rake may know something is in the works. On July 14th he Tweeted: “I’m not giving up. Keep the faith.” Yesterday he repeated that by ending a Tweet with: “And keep the faith. You are being heard. How could you not be?”

Crazier things have happened.

As you read here: the third season ended with a series of cliff-hangars that, if you were a fan of the show, left you completely spellbound.

After NBC cancelled the show; it went to Netflix and for several weeks became their #1 show. How Netflix didn’t get the message to continue on is beyond me, but I’m sure NBC had first rights to the show.

Season one was good; season two, even better and the third season just wowed everyone. Sure, it bordered a bit on the best moments from Lost, but it got a lot better. Stay tuned.

And, not to be a glutton, but can they bring back Debris too?

From left, Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones and Rod Stewart pose for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

FACES REBORN— (Via Andy Greene-Rolling Stone) Surviving Faces members Rod Stewart, Ron Wood, and Kenney Jones have reformed to record new songs, according to a new interview with Wood in The Times. The trio has reunited for a handful of brief live appearances in recent years, but there hasn’t been a new Faces album since 1973’s Ooh La La. A spokesperson for Stewart did not immediately respond to Rolling Stones’ request for comment.

The Faces broke up in 1975 due to Stewart’s success as a solo act. Guitarist Wood joined the Rolling Stones later that year, drummer Jones replaced Keith Moon in the Who in 1979, keyboardist Ian McLagan became a session musician and solo act, and founding bassist Ronnie Lane cut the 1977 collaborative album Rough Mix with Pete Townshend before he was sidelined by multiple sclerosis. Lane died in 1997 and McLagan followed in 2014. [Latter-day Faces bassist Tetsu Yamauchi lives in Japan and has retired from the music industry.]

The classic Faces lineup reunited at a Wembley Stadium Rod Stewart concert in 1986. A handful of brief, partial reunions followed until the surviving members, minus Stewart, toured as the Faces in 2010 with Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall on vocals and Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols on bass. Stewart was slated to reunite with them when the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, but he had to pull out because of an illness. Hucknall once again took his place.

In 2015, Stewart, Wood, and Jones played at Stewart’s 70th birthday party and a charity event. Just last year, they played “Stay With Me” at the conclusion of the Brit Awards. There was little talk of cutting new music throughout all of this, and details of the recent session have yet to emerge.

Elsewhere in the interview with The Times, Wood said that the Stones are working on the 40th-anniversary edition of Tattoo You. “Me and Mick have done nine new tracks [for it],” he said. A rep for the Rolling Stones had no information on the Tattoo You reissue, but the band has gone into the studio in recent years to flesh out vintage tunes on box sets for Exile on Main Street and other classic Stones albums.

Doug Morris

MORRIS GOLD — Warner Music Group is acquiring the assets of 12Tone Music, the independent label founded in 2018 by veteran music executive, Doug Morris.

Under this arrangement, Morris will continue to be actively engaged in the day-to-day activities of 12Tone Music and its artists.

Most recently distributed by ADA, Warner’s independent label and artists services arm, 12Tone’s catalog and roster include artists such as Aftermath’s four-time Grammy winner Anderson Paak and the 88 Rising collective (featuring global superstar Joji among their roster).

The roster and catalog also include Centricity’s Christian music superstar Lauren Daigle’s Look Up Child, breakthrough electronic producer/artist ILLENIUM, and music legend Dolly Parton.

Multi-Grammy Award winning Anderson Paak’s most recent Aftermath/12Tone album, Ventura, hit No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and became his first Top 5 album on the Billboard 200.

Most recently, Paak partnered with Atlantic’s Bruno Mars to create their new joint project, Silk Sonic, which hit No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts with “Leave the Door Open.” The debut Silk Sonic album will be released this fall.

Top-charting Dance/Electronic artist, DJ, and producer ILLENIUM, who has over five billion collective global streams to date, signed with 12Tone in early summer of 2020, and his first album for the label, Fallen Embers, was released just last week.

Other 12Tone successes have included Lauren Daigle’s breakthrough into the pop mainstream with her third studio album, the Grammy-winning Look Up Child, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spent 41 weeks at No. 1 on the Christian Albums chart.

In 2020, 12Tone released Dolly Parton’s A Holly Dolly Christmas, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and Top Holiday Albums charts.

Doug Morris, said: “After leading all three major music companies, I loved returning to my indie roots by starting 12Tone. I want to thank Steve Bartels and the 12Tone team for being such a big part of the picture.”

“This three-year run has been a lot of fun. I look forward to remaining fully engaged with the WMG team, who are outstanding professionals. A special thanks to Max – I know the music couldn’t be in better hands.”

Morris has been for decades one of the most captivating individuals on the music scene.

For those that remember, his involvement with Big Tree Records; Atlantic; Universal and SONY has made a lasting impact. He’s also one of the more approachable people in the business. Congratulations Doug!

SHORT TAKES — Here are the upcoming shows for Romeo Delight: 7/29 at Paradise Grill in Delaware; 7/31 Sweeney’s in Philly; 8/7 at ​Mauch Chunk Opera House in Philly; and, 9/10 at Havana in New Hope. Check out their site here: https://www.vanhalentributeband.com/index.html … Mott Haven’s director/writer Michael Domino guests on Zach Martin’s Big Fat American Podcast today …Episode 2 of HBO’s somewhat-ludicrous prime-time soap opera White Lotus and it was more of the same as in their premiere. Privileged people doing crazy things. Not impressed. But, I tell you, watching it, made me more ready than ever for Succession to return …

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso returns on the 23rd on Apple +. Great show; one of the best you’ll ever see! …

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos

And, yesterday Jeff Bezos launched into space. I can’t tell you how many people wished he stayed there. Me? I don’t get it at all. The millions spent -and, the millions given away- could have gone to far better purposes to my mind. But, Branson and Bezos: Two pees in a pod claiming their pee is bigger! Sad for sure … Happy Bday to Carlos Santana!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — William Schill; Robert Funaro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Race Taylor; Dennis Elsas; Deb Caponetta; August Darnell; Alan Vega; Doug Morris; Mark Schulman; Sy Warner; Billy Smith; Glenn Friscia; Ray Caviano; Pete Sanders; Team Vaer; Donnie Kehr; and, ZIGGY!