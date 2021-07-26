The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

KELLY RETIREMENT CONFIRMED — Keith Kelly’s Media Ink column in the New York Post last Thursday confirmed rumors that the elder wordsmith would retire. He started off the column with this missive:

This is my farewell column for Media Ink, which is going out of publication with my retirement.

I know some of you were expecting a state-of-the-industry address, but we always covered media as a contact sport, with the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. So, I’d prefer to give a snapshot of the most memorable behind-the-scenes moments and the larger-than-life characters I experienced in my 23 years writing the column.

As I have previously written, Kelly’s column was a definite must-read, but Kelly was one tough nut to crack. Sure, he had his sources, but if you weren’t in his club, you stood no chance of getting something in Ink.

Honestly, I’ve been at this for a while and I can tell you first hand, that Liz Smith, Neal Travis; Richard Johnson and even the late-great Army Archerd, were far more approachable.

I think when you do a column like this, you’ve got to be a bit open … to everyone. Sure, not everything’s going to be your cup of tea … but, be a mensch about it. The Post has had some terrific writers, like Travis and Johnson … but, don’t forget about Vinny Musetto, Pete Hamill and the indefatigable Steve Dunleavy; who you could usually locate at the much-missed Langan’s down the pike from the Post on 47th street in NYC.

Vinny Musetto

Btw: Musetto was the one who wrote perhaps the best headline ever: Headless Body in Topless Bar.

It’s also telling that no one is going to pick up the column. The Post has been in a shambles for years and even if they wanted to continue it, they’d have to draft someone n to do it. Sad to say, but it’s true.

His farewell column is definitely worth a read. Check it out here: https://nypost.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/07/keith-kelly-says-farewell.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=618&h=410&crop=1

MACCA ATTACKA — (From Showbiz 411) – It’s deja vu all over again.

Back on April 16th, Paul McCartney released McCartney III Imagined, a version of his critically acclaimed McCartney III album with other artists’ remixes.

Nothing happened. The album sold around 9,000 copies.

Today it’s being re-launched with a cool new video of Beck and McCartney’s remix of “Find My Way.” Maybe this will stimulate sales. It could be they backed off the April 16th date when they realized Paul’s wonderful Hulu documentary series would be on this month. Who knows?

Anyway, “McCartney III” should be nominated for the Grammy’s this coming year in Traditional Pop Album. It’s a terrific piece of work. “Imagined” is a lot of fun.

The video is a lot of fun, and Paul himself even makes a cameo appearance. It’s interesting to note, that McCartney delivered this album smack dab in the middle of the pandemic. It was a good one … not great, but good.

Micky Dolenz also recorded his Dolenz Sings Nesmith album, right in the middle too … and, since its release in May has garnered quite a bit of critical acclaim too and has begun to appear on Best Of Lists for 2021.

Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2Q4hAQ4fEw

SHORT TAKES — The Monkees’ 45-date tour (Dolenz and Michael Nesmith) starts September 10 in Spokane, Washington. Not to be missed; this could be it for the group …

When the pandemic came, the Verizon store in my neighborhood closed up shop, so, this week, when I needed a new phone, I was confused as to where to go, Fortunately, a new store just opened in my neighborhood and I was there. Now, you’ve got to make an appointment and the one I thought I had made, when I showed up, wasn’t even in their schedule. Without getting into specifics, let’s just say I spent far more time there last week than I should have. Customer service is certainly not what it was 16 months ago. New phone, happy … but boy, what a lot of time there I’ll never get back …

Stephen Bishop

PR-pasha David Salidor huddling with China Club-maven Danny Fried in midtown NYC … Remember Solid Gold? No worries, it was a long time ago. But here’s Stephen Bishop and Marilyn McCoo singing a duet of Bishop’s 1977 hits, “On and On” and “Save it for a Rainy Day.” That’s Solid Gold on TV in 1982. Thanks to Tom Cuddy for sending this over. Here’s the clip:

CSI, the original one, re-booted appears in October and the first trailer appeared last week with Billy Petersen (essaying Gil Grissom) adopting a Paul Hogan-hat-look it would appear. What’s up with that; was he in the bush? … Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie’s son, calls the forthcoming bio on dad Eddie a complete cash grab! Having been down the authorized route and the unauthorized route, all I can say is that very often, the unauthorized one has the true warts and all. Tough to read, but the real deal … Up early Sunday in time to listen to Ken Dashow’s Breakfast With The Beatles (on Q1043). Just an exceptional show and lots of chatter about Macca’s Hulu sitdown with Rick Rubin … Happy Bday Buddy Casimano … And, RIP Jackie Mason.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Danny Fried; Curtis Urbina; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Paul Undersinger; Adam White; Freda Payne; Sammy Davis, Jr.; Lush Ice; Tony King; Don Wardell; Beth Wernick; Freddy Bastone; Glenn Friscia; Daryl Easlea; Ian Harrison; Glenn Gretlund; Donnie Kehr; and, CHIP!