The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

WILSON’S LONG ROAD — (Via Rock Cellar Magazine) Back in April, the social media channels belonging to Beach Boys figurehead and musical genius Brian Wilson shared a poster for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, a new documentary film chronicling his life, career and legacy that was to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Fast-forward a few months and that doc has advanced in its release plans, with an announcement coming through this week that Screen Media acquired all North American rights to the film and plans to release it in theaters and video-on-demand sometime in November.

A synopsis of the film, which was directed by Brent Wilson (no relation to Brian):

The deeply personal documentary finds the legendary songwriter, composer and producer reminiscing and reflecting with longtime friend and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine. With Jason behind the wheel and Brian selecting the music, the two revisit many of the periods and locations integral in shaping Brian’s life. Weighing in are admirers and those close to him, including Al Jardine, Don Was, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Jim James, Jakob Dylan, Gustavo Dudamel, and Taylor Hawkins.

Punctuated with memorable concert, studio and interview footage, and graced by Brian Wilson and Jim James’ original song “Right Where I Belong”, recorded specifically for the film, this entertaining, informative and at times heart-tugging road trip provides both a first-hand, intimate look into Wilson’s storied life and further inspiration to anyone who has been touched by his music.

“As a lifelong fan, I knew this film would have to take some risks to give us insight into Brian’s complex world, I’m so glad to have found a partner in Screen Media who embraced the unique approach we took to sharing his story,” said Brent Wilson.

“From his days with the Beach Boys to his legendary solo efforts, Brian Wilson is a singular artist whose influence can be felt across every element of over six decades of pop music. He’s always been a bit of a mystery, but with Long Promised Road, we finally get an intimate look into Wilson’s music, legacy, and life. Screen Media is incredibly excited to bring his legendary musical journey to audiences across the country,” said Screen Media in a statement.

His is a career of undeniable influence and musical mastery, and the story of Brian Wilson is a complex one — and all signs point to Long Promised Road being a must-watch for even the most devoted Wilson/Beach Boys fans. Stay tuned for more.”

Brian Wilson is … a genius. Everything I’ve heard from him has just blown me away.

I wonder if there’ll be any mention of his first-true solo album for Seymour Stein’s Sire Records in 1988. The track “Love and Mercy” was an instant classic. In fact, it’s one of the best songs ever written. It’s his “Hallelujah.” Can’t wait to see this one.

Check out a preview clip here:

PEPPERS ANYONE? — Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road in 2022.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers

In true RHCP style, the band had fun with the announcement, as Flea, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith embody strange newscasters and impart such important news as “half of humanity will boil alive by next Thursday and there’s a new chicken sandwich coming out.”

John Frusciante is the only one who plays himself in the skit, hammering home how exciting his return to the stage is – Frusciante officially rejoined RHCP in December 2019. Previously, he performed with the band between 1988 and 1992, as well as 1998 to 2009, and contributed to classic LPs like Californication and Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

The full list of RHCP dates is still en route, but fans can expect a global tour kicking off in June 2022, with U.S. dates starting in July.

Watch the announcement skit here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PvIafKRbSY

SHORT TAKES — “Band of Gold” singer Freda Payne returns to the Bucks Country Playhouse (https://bcptheater.org/) the last weekend of October for a reprise of her “Ella Fitzgerald” tribute. Her book with Mark Bego is out November 2 … Roger Friedman has a great item (in his brilliant Showbiz 411) about yesteryear’s Creedence Clearwater Revival; selling better than ever. Check it out: https://www.showbiz411.com/2021/09/27/pop-hit-50-years-old-creedence-clearwater-revivals-1970-fortunate-son-has-sold-almost-1-million-copies-this-year-via-streaming …

PR-pasha David Salidor back at Mark’s Off Madison Monday night …

The new James Bond movie No Time To Die officially premiered in London Tuesday with a star-studded gala. The movie, originally to open in March 2020, has been much anticipated. I’m a big, big fan of director Cary Joji Fugnaka and am really (!!!) looking forward to this one. This was the first of a planned 57 premieres across the world. And, members of the royal family were set to be out to show their support including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall … And, don’t know if you heard, but mega-agency CAA just acquired ICM. More on this next time … Happy BDay Elizabeth Neff and Chuck Taylor … RIP Commander Cody!

