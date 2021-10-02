The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

BOWIE’S TOY – (Via Pitchfork) David Bowie’s 2001 album Toy, which was shelved amid problems with his record label, will receive its first official release as part of the late singer’s latest reissue campaign. A mix of new songs and re-recordings of lesser-known tracks from 1964-71, Toy was recorded live in the studio shortly after Bowie’s 2000 Glastonbury performance. He planned to surprise release it almost immediately, but EMI/Virgin stalled, which some say led to Bowie’s switch to Columbia Records – birthing his ISO imprint. After a leak in 2011, Toy’s official release is set for November 26. Listen to the re-recording of his single, “You’ve Got a Habit of Leaving” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCOSLrHOkvk

“Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy,” said co-producer Mark Plati of the album, which he recorded alongside Sterling Campbell, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Mike Garson, Holly Palmer, Emm Gryner, Lisa Germano, Gerry Leonard, and Cuong Vu. “It’s the sound of people happy to be playing music. David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective—a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it twenty years later. From time to time, he used to say ‘Mark, this is our album’—I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I’m happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us.”

Bonus discs in a Toy box set will feature alternative versions, proposed B-sides, and the “Tibet Version” of “Silly Boy Blue” recorded in 2001 with Philip Glass on piano and Moby on guitar. A third disc comprises “Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric” mixes of 13 Toy tracks. Toy also features in a box set out the same day called David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001), alongside remasters of Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha of Suburbia, Outside, Earthling, Hours, the rarities compilation Re:Call 5, and a live album recorded at BBC Radio Theatre in 2000.

Bowie is an artist that’s always had a very profound affect on me; I flew to Toronto where his first curated show was (David Bowie Is) in 2013. It was positively fascinating; I loved each part of it. The show eventually made its way to NYC, but had lost a tad of its luster by then.

I find this release interesting as there virtually no indication what label is releasing it. It turns out that it’s the first part of a major deal the Bowie-estate signed with Warner’s, and the release will be via their Rhino imprint-which now has Lindsey Buckingham and Madonna on its roster. Some grouping if you ask me!

Also, there’s no mention of Bowie’s trusted accomplice producer Tony Visconti. I wonder if it’s due to the fact that Bowie and Visconti had a major falling out … but, later Visconti returned to produce his final work with Bowie-which is just impeccable.

The new track “Leaving” is just perfect. Upbeat, rhythmic … and, surely, the touring band is there.

Pumping, forceful … it’s an instant classic.

Whatever, I’m a huge Bowie fan. His music will live on forever.

LAW & ORDER THE MOTHERSHIP RETURNS — Dick Wolff is one sly fox. He’s essentially owns Tuesday night on CBS with his 3 FBI shows; and, owns Thursday night on NBC with his Law & Order:SUV and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Now, he’s bringing back the original Law & Order next year, for what promises to be their 21st season.

I’ve watched L&O since the beginning with Paul Sorvino, Steven Hill and Chris Noth. Noth’s been back a few times, but ultimately left due to a salary dispute. Same with Vincent D’Onofrio and Law & Order: Criminal Intent – which, for my money, was the best of them all.

D’Onofrio was simply brilliant … just brilliant.

Sam Waterston, late of Netflix’s Grace & Frankie was great, but will he be in this new one? He should be even though he’s 80.

Jerry Orbach was great, but he’s long since passed away.

Who should be in the new one? Tough call, but Wolff will surely pull a rabbit out of the hat. Linus Roche was the DA in the most recent one and he was just great. Tussling with Waterston was always terrific TV.

I guess Wolff, with so much going on and residual money pouring in hourly, has loosened the purse strings.

I predict he’ll wait and see what social media says … listen, he;s got nothing left to prove and nothing left to lose.

Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage Bruce Morrow; Micky Dolenz

SHORT TAKES — Freda Payne will be on Cousin Brucie’s WABC show October 9 – talking about her Band of Goldbiography -written with Mark Bego- that’s out on November 2. And their Cutting Room event has now be re-set for Monday, October 1. And, Freda will be there! … Whoopi Goldberg has extended her run on ABC’s The View for another 4 years … Tuesday’s Only Murders In The Building with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (on Hulu), had it’s POV from Nathan Lane’s character’s deaf son. Utterly brilliant. Martin’s work is just exemplary …

Walter Becker & Donald Fagen

Terrific story in Ultimate Classic Rock on how the royalty distribution of Steely Dan’s music has become something of a nightmare for everyone. Check it out here: https://ultimateclassicrock.com/steely-dan-royalties/?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=New%20C …

The new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, is generating just superlative reviews. The always prescient Roger Friedman in his Showbiz 411 column, gave it a rave. Take a read: https://www.showbiz411.com/2021/09/28/review-daniel-craigs-final-james-bond-movie-no-time-to-die-pulls-out-all-the-stops-for-an-explosive-cliffhanger-of-all-cliffhangers … And, Den of Geek had a beauty too, take a look: https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/no-time-to-die-review-daniel-craig-carries-james-bond/ …

Remember Kjertsi Long and her sensational 2018 debut album Stronger Than You Think I Am on Van Dean’s Broadway Records? What’s happened to her? One of the best young voices we’ve ever heard, she seems to have disappeared into the ether. She was 16 then, so 19 now. Her father Jeremy was handling the management and apparently nothing worked. Sad for sure; she’s a great new talent …Thoughts on the just released John Mellencamp/Bruce Springsteen duet “Wasted Days?” Definitely more Mellencamp-like than Bruce, its a classic for sure. We hear it’ll be on Mellencamp’s forthcoming album. Like a fine wine, it gets better with each taste … HAPPY BDAY Barbara Pepe … We’re away till Wednesday!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Steve Leeds; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Heather Moore; Lush Ice; Steve Walter; Angela Tarantino; Robert Funaro; Steve & Maureen Van Zandt; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Sergio Kardenas; Liam Davenport; Zach Martin; CW Hanes; Jason Elzy; and, BELLA!