The Glorious Corner

Mark Bego; Freda Payne; and, Steve Walter photo by Maria Militon

G.H. HARDING

GET ON THE GOLD TRAIN — Monday night was the official launch of the new Yorkshire Publishing title, Band of Gold-A Memoir by Freda Payne and Mark Bego. Held at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room in NYC, it was a pretty media intensive affair. So many of the attendees told me it was their first real night out since the pandemic, so everyone was in a terrific mood. Payne, who looked deliciously elegant in red, was a total pro as she spoke and signed almost every book there. Bego, who came up with the Band of Gold cocktail which was served, was resplendent in a Roy Lichtenstein-like red jacket, was front and center with Payne, greeted the likes of Roger Friedman.

Rhonda Ross and Freda Payne photo by Jeff Smith)

Rhonda Ross (Diana Ross’ eldest daughter); WOR’s Tom Cuddy; writer-par excellence Anthony Hayden-Guest; Mark Scheerer; Dina Pitenis from Celebrity Service; Ken Simmons; Universal’s Andy Skurow; Bego’s manager Dave Marken; Flo Anthony; Danny Fried; Jane Berk; Elliot Hubbard; Dan Zelinski; Billy Amendola; Maria Milito from Q1043; Harry Haun; Joe Marchese from Real Gone Records; and, Bego’s PR-man, David Salidor.

Payne’s book is pretty terrific; revealing several never before-told tales, as well as an affair with the-late Senator John Tunney. As Adam White said in his West Grand Blog: she names names. Great event as always at the club. 

Mark Bego; Elton John; and, Mary Wilson.

Bego said people keep asking whether his next book (his 68th) will be a tribute to his great-friend Mary Wilson. Says Bego, “I have all the research material from my 45-year friendship with her and it seems like a natural project for me and a fitting tribute to Mary.”

David Gest and Liza Minelli

SHORT TAKES — More Payne – Believe it or not, both she and Cindy Adams were bridesmaids at the wedding of David Gest and Liza Minelli way back in 2002.  Michael Jackson was Gest’s best man. Pretty amazing …

Rick Wakeman photo by Barry Fisch

Rick Wakeman reportedly delivered a stellar show last week at City Winery. Said our spy there: “He’s a hoot, he really is. Show was excellent. He plays tunes from throughout his career. Even three of the Six Wives of Henry VIII album, my favorite of his. Those keyboards give him a great pipe organ sound” … Had occasion to visit, for the first time ever, Hoboken, New Jersey. What a quaint little locale, but I saw posters everywhere for The Many Saints Of Newark. New Jersey: Home of The Sopranos. Funny, right? … Next Sunday, the terrific reprise of Hair! at The Cutting Room. This was one of the best shows in this fractured year! … Happy BDay Dan Zelinski!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Howard Bloom; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Cindy Adams; Robert Funaro; Tricia Daniels; Susan Hathaway; Lush Ice; DC LaRue; Jane Blunkell; Kent & Laura Denmark; Dan Mapp; Brad Balfour; Dave Marken; Gary Gershoff; Brad LeBeau; and, ZIGGY!

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

