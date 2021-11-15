MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

The Glorious Corner

 Brian Williams and Micky Dolenz (photo dis COMPANY)

G.H. HARDING

LYIN’ BRIAN LEAVES MSNBC — Here’s my Brian William story: I absolutely loved him on the Nightly News at NBC … and, then I met him at an event. I was with some co-workers and after we introduced ourselves, he went on about himself and his career for a good 20-minutes.

I left that encounter with the definite feeling that Brian likes the sound of his own voice a little bit too much.

He came out with a statement this week that after a 28-year run at NBC, (and MSNBC) he was leaving -as his current contract is running out- to spend more time with his family. That’s code for he asked and didn’t get, more money.

Strange fellow for sure. I still think he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but if you’re not telling the truth … that’s a problem.

MSNBC is also losing the nightly services of Rachel Maddow, their #1 cash cow. She’ll still be on, maybe once a week and developing other shows. Tough times for the cable-caster.

HANKS’ FINCH — On a cold Saturday night in NYC, this first of many yet to come I fear, we watched Tom Hanks’ latest (Apple TV) Finch. Save for a robot and a dog named Goodyear, it’s only Hanks and I loved it.

Finch is apparently the last man on earth after what seems to be some sort of catastrophic event. 

 What other actor, save for Hanks, could pull off a feat like this. He did it in Castaway (2000) and he’s doing it again here. In that movie, he basically acted with a volleyball. Here with a dog and Jeff, the robot he builds, there’s a bit more dialogue as Jeff actually speaks … and, eventually drives! Its interesting that Hanks character beginsbuild a relationship with the robot and they exchange some key dialogue.

Except for once scene where they’re followed by a mysterious car … that suddenly disappears, I loved the script, the effects and the buddy relationship with Jeff.

Writers Craig Luck and Ivor Powell have delivered a stellar script and in Hanks’ able hands, a stellar performance. Here’s the trailer:

Similar in mood  to George Clooney’s recent  The Midnight Sky, I loved this one. Thanks Hanks! 

SHORT TAKES — Is Jeffrey Donovan, late of the great Burn Notice series on USA, slated for the new, re-booted mothership Law & Order? I don’t see his casting at all … NBC has renewed their La Brea series about a giant sink-hole in Hollywood. Make your own joke here. Viewers are divided. Half-think it’s a great series; the other half, think it’s a joke. I loved Debris last year on the network and that got canceled. Honestly, La Brea is a little-less serious than their Manifest, which was canceled, then became the biggest series on Netflix and then renewed … by NetflixNBC is having a bad, bad year ….

Musician Dave Mason (who I’ve always loved) is releasing a bio next year via BMG books titled Only You Know and I Know … co-written with Chris Epting, who got so many facts wrong when I tuned into a recent Facebook Q&A, I was stunned this was his biographer. In the brief explanation, it says that Mason will go into a lot of never-before-talked-about areas like a cocaine addiction; the death of his son; and his well-documented-battles with various record companies, but I want him to discuss a former manager, one Jason Cooper; affectionately termed The Moke. Cooper was the man who drove Mason’s success with Columbia Records in the 80’s and, then suddenly disappeared. I well remember a concert at the long-gone Calderone Concert Hall in Hempstead, New York, when the band gathered in Mason’s dressing room, with Copper, and suitably prepared for the show. It was a great show, as were most of his shows in those days.

Can’t wait to read this one … Freda Payne & Mark Bego speak to Richard Skipper and Brad Balfour tomorrow; more media on their joint book Band Of Gold-A Memoir (Yorkshire Publishing)  … RIP Jeff Wald!

NAMES IN THE NEWS —Mike Greenly; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Randy Lewis; Andrew Sandoval; Kent Kotal; Anthony Pomes; Markos Papdatos; Jim Milliot; Brenda Lee; Brad LeBeau; Shep Pettibone; Susan E. Harrington; Nicole Wallace; Donald Berman; Bill Gedde; Cindy Adams; Ian Mohr; Richard Johnson; Emily Smith; Keith Sherman; and, ZIGGY

Related Items
Celebrity

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

Related Items

More in Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 13, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 10, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 8, 2021
Read More

Selena Gomez Hits Sephora Times Square

Suzanna BowlingNovember 5, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 5, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 3, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 1, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 27, 2021
Read More