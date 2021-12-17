The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

H ARRISON’S MY SWEET LORD — (Via Deadline) After 50 years, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” finally gets its first official video, and not without a little help from a lot of friends. In the star-packed effort directed by Lance Bangs and exec produced by Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison with David Zonshine, the new “My Sweet Lord” video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as “metaphysical special agents” searching for something that can’t be seen. Sending them on the mission: Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill himself. With seemingly most of Hollywood and New York celebrities showing up for cameos, the video includes appearances by Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette, Joe Walsh, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Reggie Watts, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Patton Oswalt, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, Garfunkel and Oates (Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome), Taika Waititi, Shepard Fairey, Aimee Mullins, Rupert Friend and Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani. Oh, and Harrison’s former bandmates Ringo Starr and Jeff Lynne. “Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” said director Bangs in a statement. “The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes. “George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George’s HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.” The video for “My Sweet Lord” features the new 2020 mix of the song mixed by engineer Paul Hicks released August 6 for the 50th anniversary editions of Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. Interestingly, viewer reviews are mixed; with some saying that it’s more like B-level stars and some saying that it’s a waste of time. Me, I loved it. I know Fred Armisen and he wouldn’t have even been involved if it was a cheap shot. Say what you will, but it’s a magical little chestnut in a crazy, crazy year! Enjoy it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04v-SdKeEpE&t=322s

Brian Cox

SUCCESSION FINALE — Wow, what an amazing episode (All The Bells Say)! It premiered last week and honestly, I haven’t seen so much ink on a TV show … since the Get Back-movie. After another rather dazzling performance from Alexander Skarsgård, as Lukas Matsson (modeled after Elon Musk I believe) Logan Roy (Brian Cox) decided it was time to sell the whole company … which he did after a series of back-door meetings with his finance people. Roman, Shiv and the wounded-Kendall (who is alive!) confronted their dad and he basically said, they were out, and he did it because the deal works. When he called them all pedestrians, it really showed how he felt. As he stormed out of the room, he saw Tom and patted him on the shoulder, which quite frankly I didn’t even get at first, but it was later revealed that he had tipped off Logan about what the three were about to do. What!!! When the show ended, my first thought was that this ending was essentially the same as last year’s finale, when Kendall sold him out; this time, Logan had sole them all out. It took me a moment to process. Just an amazing show and finale, Bravo!

SHORT TAKES — The now-renamed and rebooted CSI: Las Vegas was just renewed for a Season 2, but without Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. To me, Petersen made all the difference as the seasoned veteran. Season 1 ended with a riveting tease. Will I watch it, sure, but won’t be the same without Petersen …

Freda Payne and Mark Bego were interviewed by iHeartRadio Broadway Thursday for their Band Of Gold-A Memoir …

Bruce Springsteen

Surely, you’ve heard by now that Bruce Springsteen sold his entire catalog to Sony for $500 million. Nice going Jon Landau. A record for sure …

Sam Waterston

Several years ago, on the mothership Law & Order (Season 19) there was a terrific episode called The Drowned and the Saved ; and in it, Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy uttered the immortal line to a Governor is crisis: “Seems like every day we hear about another corrupt civil servant. Corrupt banker, businessman, athlete. Seems that behind every success story of the last ten years, a scandal is exploding. We’re facing a rising sea of corruption and we wonder, who will be the next to be drowned? Who will be saved? And what will become of our good works?”

Chris Noth

Chris Noth guilty? I don’t know him, but these allegations are several decades old. Says Noth, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” I believe him … btw: Sam Waterston is set to return as Jack McCoy in Law & Order as the mothership is being rebooted. It’ll be on in February 2022 … Happy Bday Art Rutter … See you in a week-HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

