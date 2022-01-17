The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

JUSTIFIED RETURNS — I missed F/X’s Justified the first time around. The show ran for 6 seasons and then was laid to rest. I just stated watching it and Timothy Olyphant as Waylan Givens (based on an Elmore Leonard book Fire In The Hole) is absolutely terrific. Tongue-in-cheek for sure, but the characters are pretty good and the plots, while not in the Mensa category, make for much fun. Olyphant, with his Calvin Klein-looks is very dapper in his hat and Johnny Cash-like trench coats. At times, it’s sort of like Elementary-light.

It was announced last week that the show will return for a limited run with Olyphant. Speaking of re-boots … how about Elementary?

Sean Harkness

SEAN HARKNESS AT BIRDLAND — As a key behind-the-scenes player for some time, guitarist Sean Harkness, is about to make his mark. With a prime-time gig coming up at NYC’s Birdland on Sunday, March 20, Harkness will present his collective billed as Sean Harkness and The Unusual Suspects.

The Newtown, CT native has been playing since 1978 (when he was 11) in a trio with two others – the keyboardist was Mike Kach who would go onto success with Dicky Betts’ Great Southern and the band, The Outlaws. Every Saturday they’d play at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport.

With favorites ranging from John Scofield to Jeff Beck, Harkness has fashioned himself into a favorite among the jazz cognoscenti in NYC. Late last year he was featured at Steve Walter’s The Cutting Room in NYC city-billed with Cindy Blackman Santana.

SHORT TAKES — Pretty terrific 70th Anniversary segment on Friday’s Today Show. Say what you will, but I’ve been watching this AM show for decades and it always delivers and while the current team is, IMO, not their strongest-ever, it works. Hugh Downs, Barbara Walters, Katie Couric, Tom Brokaw, Bryant Gumbel and yes, even Matt Lauer … talk about your engaging personalities. The show even showed a few Lauer-clips in the tribute. Also revealed was the fact that their first outdoor show on the plaza was Earth, Wind and Fire in 1995 … On Thursday Law & Order: SVU, Olivia Benson’s son Noah revealed that he felt he was bi. Congrats to Dick Wolff for acknowledging a new normal! Long-overdue in my book …

Dylan McDermott

Wolff’s Organized Crime, with Christopher Meloni, still has Dylan McDermott in play as Richard Wheatley; who is now working with them. Yes. You read that right. I’m a huge McDermott fan, but I think the character has been overused. It’s time to move on …

Madonna

Whatever happened to that Madonna/Diablo Cody movie in-the-works? They made it a national event … but, we haven’t heard a peep since. I saw a picture of Madonna the other day and I didn’t even recognize her. Very sad indeed …

Harry Nilsson

And, great missive by Roger Friedman in his Showbiz 411 column about the trifecta of The Beatles/Badfinger and Harry Nilsson: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/01/15/50-years-ago-the-post-beatles-moment-of-badfinger-harry-nilsson-and-lasting-rock-classics … They certainly don’t make ‘em (or, write ‘em) like that anymore. Believe me, in 50 years, people won’t be reminiscing about Jay-Z or Justin Bieber. Really; it just won’t happen! …

And, stone-cold classic of the week: George Harrison’s “You” from September 1975 and his album Extra Texture. Take a listen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Do6t6XoC7c4 … Happy Bday Joey Carvello!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Robert Funaro; Kjersti Long; Eppy; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Freddie DeMann; Madonna; Mark Kamins; Jim Burgess; Glenn Fruiscia; Toby Emmerich; Paul Cooper; Dayme; Heather Moore; Glenn Gretlund; Tyrone Biljian; Wendy Laisiter; and, BELLA!