The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

BULL DOWN — CBS and Michael Weatherly have announced that this current season (their 6th) of Bull will be the last. Honestly, I thought this was one of the most underrated and most creative shows I’ve seen in the last several years. I loved Weatherly on NCIS and when Bull first started it was a blast.

Unfortunately the show became mired in a scandal after scandal, first with actress Elisha Dusku and what seemed like a pre-planned controversy.

Deposed-CBS chief Les Moonves was heavily involved in the show and when his less-than-ethical pursuits became known, Bull became a liability.

Steven Spielberg was one of the initial producers, but when the Mooves balloon exploded, he stepped away.

Then, when Freddie Rodriquez, one of the leads, stepped away, it sort of became a guessing-game as to how long the show would survive.

Finally, new-show runner Glen Gordon Caron (Moonlighting) stepped away.

You have to give credit to Weatherly and the cast, they really age it their all, but the negatives were just too hard to overcome. If you haven’t watched it, I urge you to start from Season One and take a peak. You will not be disappointed.

MORE HEAT — One of my personal movie favorites (and, one of Warner’s biggest rental hits ever) is Michael Mann’s inspired Heat; (1995) starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Both actors were at their height and really never together on-screen before. The scene where they finally meet, in LA’s long-forgotten and much-missed Kate Mantilini’s restaurant, was simply astounding, with each actor, in character, delivering some heavy blows to the other. Pacino’s Vincent Hanna essentially told DeNiro (Neil McCauley) that if it came down to the wire, he’d have to take him out. It was quite a cinematic-moment and if nothing else, demonstrated how great these two actors are.

Michael Mann

Mann, who devised (with Tony Yerkovich TV’s Miami Vice) has had quite a spotty record since, though his 2004 Collateral with Tom Cruise (and, how can we not reference his classic Thief in 1981 with James Caan) was a brilliant effort, putting Cruise through a character we hadn’t really seen him do before.

This week it was announced (via Deadline) that Mann has written a prequel to the movie and is publishing it via new book imprint, M&M Books via Harper Collins.

Now, I would be the last one to ever count out Mann; his work is just too good and though not all of it has been a hit, it’s consistently interesting and creative.

Here’s the story from Deadline (check it out here: https://deadline.com/2022/01/heat-sequel-prequel-novel-michael-mann-august-9-publish-date-william-morrow-al-pacino-robert-deniro-1234914977/) which also says that characters in the movie will be in Mann’s work too.

Me? I can’t wait for it.

SHORT TAKES — We told you about flutist Claudia Hayden (and her new single “Turn Me Up”) coming for Valentine’s Day – now, Keith Girard’s New York Independent features her in a terrific interview. Check it out here: https://www.thenyindependent.com/art/123702/claudia-hayden-bends-genres-between-music-and-graphic-visual-arts/?fbclid=IwAR1zAkQDLCGqfJimVq2KHjdzo3RoFpUKSuC2HkcRvgr9iZCIzeTsZ5SMxrA …

Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins biography coming in June from writer Jason Turbow; entitled Still Allright … (Via Best Classic Bands)

So where were we? Nearly two years since the previous concert of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John took to the stage on Wednesday (January 19, 2022) to resume his much-delayed final run. The 21-song set at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La., marked the legendary performer’s first full concert since March 7, 2020, in Australia, when live performances began to shut down around the globe due to the pandemic. The farewell tour was scheduled to finally resume last Sept. 28 in Copenhagen but two weeks earlier, he canceled all of his 2021 performances when he announced that he required hip surgery due to a nasty fall. “This is a new experience for us,” said John, 74. “I’ve never had this amount of time off… since I was 17 years of age.” In noting that the New Orleans show had been long delayed, he said, “I can’t thank you enough for being so patient.” The re-opening concert began with “Bennie and the Jets” and included such crowd pleasers as “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “The Bitch is Back” and “Crocodile Rock.” On the first of three encores, John introduced “Cold Heart,” from his 2021 album, The Lockdown Sessions. On June 23, John announced his “final tour dates ever” of North America and Europe with the “most spectacular production I’ve ever had.” The legend will conclude his farewell tour at major stadiums which will kick off on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt and include stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan, Liverpool, and Paris. He will then travel “take his final bow” in North America, with a stadium run that begins in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022 before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022 — commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975. 2023 starts with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by dates in Australia before the epic four-year tour formally concludes there later that year. Before the finale, John told the audience, “I’ve been coming to New Orleans since 1971. I fell in love with the music from the city in 1957 when I first heard Fats Domino.” Of the city’s music, he said, “No matter of its Allen Toussaint, Mac Rebennack (Dr. John)… the Meters, the Neville Brothers… the music is amazing and it stands the test of time. This city has character. It has soul. You should be so proud of your city” … We got an advance listen to 4 Michael Nesmith-songs that Micky Dolenz recorded (and were left off the original Dolenz Sings Nesmith album) and one, “The Crippled Lion” in which Dolenz delivers one his best-ever vocal performances ever! They’re all coming out now on a special Dolenz Sings Nesmith -the EP in March ... – Happy BDay David Lynch!

