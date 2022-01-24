The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

THREE-HOUR BAT — Matt Reeve’s The Baman, coming next month, is reported to be more than three hours in length. Zach Snyder’s expanded Justice League was four hours, but never shown fully on screens. FYI: I only made it through two hours. Three hours is indeed a long time; definitely a tad indulgent, but we’ll have to wait and see. With Robert Pattinson essaying the caped crusader this time out, the initial trailers have been good, but as I’ve said, terribly dark vision-wise. Also there is; Zoe Kravitz; Colin Farrell; Paul Dano; and, Jeffrey Wright. The movie begins in Batman’s year-two and tags some sort of lost secret between Gotham City and the Wayne-family. In fact. Andy Serkis, as Alfred in one trailer is asked by Pattinson/Wayne saying why didn’t you tellmeAlfred? I love the Bat-tale and will anxiously await this one … only in theaters, next month. Check out this missive on the movie from Hollywood Reporter: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/the-batman-runtime-3-hours-1235078120/

MEAT LOAF RIP — Meat Loaf was a force of nature; Marvin Lee Aday, an actor, figured heavily in the stage and movie adaption of the Rocky Horror Show and his first album, Bat Out of Hell (produced by Todd Rundgren in October of 1977)) was just astonishing.

Meat Loaf, Jim Steinman

To me, it simply carried on the tradition of rock operas; solidly begun by The Who and Jesus Christ Superstar; but its songs were golden. It’s odd that in most of the obits I’ve read, the name of lyricist Jim Steinman, was noticeably left out. Steinman’s songs were almost poems; reverent-like if you will. Aday was a star ready to ignite, but Steinman’s lyrics made Meat Loaf into a household name. With the release of Bat Out of Hell (which sold a reported 43 million copies) there was a whole music-industry scandal taking place with one Steve Popovich (now deceased) and his fledgling Cleveland International Records. It would last for an astounding 35 years. For a pretty comprehensive wrap-up, check this article out from Billboard: https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/the-brutal-35-year-war-between-sony-stephen-popovich-meat-loaf-6070293/ I knew Popovich and if you ever needed an ally … it was him. He’d go to the moon and back for you on his own dime. Steve Van Zandt was a fan and ardent supporter.

SHORT TAKES — Adele canceled her Vegas-romp one day before it was to begin this past weekend. Odd, right? Check out what Roger Friedman in his Showbiz 411 column had to say: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/01/21/stubhub-adele-fans-wont-get-money-back-until-singer-reschedules-shows-cant-resell-tickets-now … The next two Mission: Impossible movies with Tom Cruise have been pushed back to 2023 and 2024 …

Idris Elba

According to reports actor Idris Elba has the inside track as the next/new 007. Interesting for sure … Insightful interview, from manager Liz Kamlet, on client Stephen Bishop. I’ve been a fan of the Bish for decades and finally met him several years back at The Cutting Room in NYC. Check it out: https://medium.com/@lizkamlet/stephen-bishop-careless-1976-interview-34387fd98f8c

… SIGHTING: PR-pasha David Salidor at Smith in Chelsea … And, here’s a real shocker. Julian McMahon is leaving Dick Wolff’s FBI: Most Wanted. Read here: https://deadline.com/2022/01/julian-mcmahon-leaving-fbi-most-wanted-jess-lacroix-3-seasons-1234918040/#comment-3348973 To me, he was the show. A most excellent and elegant actor; been a fan since the terrific Nip/Tuck. Between this and the Bull-cancellation, it’s not been a good week for TV …

Bryan Ferry

OMG Is Brett Winterble still on the air? … Been listening a lot to Bryan Ferry, a personal favorite and I’m just amazed at how well his Bob Dylan-covers work. Astonishing …

Robert Funaro; Donnie Kehr; Russ Titleman; and Keith Carradine

Happy BDay Robert Funaro and Ray Caviano!