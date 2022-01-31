The Glorious Corner

WHO CRIES FOR SPOTIFY? — Interesting column in Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411 Saturday about the Spotify-situation. Read here: Now that Joni, the question is: who’s next?

Which legacy rockers will join Neil and Joni and remove their music from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan.

Rogan, an anti-vaxxer who’s tested positive for COVID, continues to disseminate misinformation on his Spotify radio show/podcast. He’s paid millions by the streamer to do it, and they don’t censor him in any way.

Pulling music off Spotify isn’t easy, especially when many artists have sold their rights to corporations for big payouts. Neil and Joni each control their own catalogs.

But who will join them? Jackson Browne? Bonnie Raitt? David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash? Bruce Springsteen? Paul Simon? Stevie Wonder? Bob Dylan? All of these people are very principled and have stood up for causes in the past like No Nukes. But this means taking a hit in the pocketbook. Not a big hit, because legacy artists do not have big streaming numbers. But if more join the cause, Spotify will have a huge PR headache. They’ve already seen their stock price fall by $20 since the beginning of the week.

You quickly see there’s no John Legend; nor Lizzo; nor Cardi B or Kanye. Only legacy rockers whose music still means something. Roger’s right on target in saying that it’ll be a PR headache for Spotify … and, it is. No one likes to read about heir brand in a negative way. Be it Bezos, Netflix or Spotify.

I don’t know Joe Rogan, but I suspect this whole imbroglio is about generating his own PR. He doesn’t seem like a shrewd dude at all, but I guess he really is. I believe the outcome of all this will unfortunately be having Rogan shown the door. Which regrettably means it’ll become even more of a cause celebre for Rogan. No one wins. The term bottom feeder comes to mind.

BETTY WHITE — (Via Deadline) Betty White certainly believed in love, especially when it came to animals. So it’s appropriate the theme song from one of her most memorable roles will be performed on her upcoming TV tribute by Cher, the songstress behind “I Believe In Love.”

The Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You For Being A Friend,” will be performed by 75-year-old Cher as part of Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl. The hour-long special will air Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

The song was previewed today on Cher’s social media – check it out here:

Viewers can also expect to see Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more

White—an Emmy, Grammy, and SAG Award winner— died in her sleep on December 31 in Los Angeles at the age of 99. She was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17.

The actress and animal lover is most famously known for her portrayal of Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls for 7 seasons and later in The Golden Palace, a short-lived spin-off series.

She also famously appeared on the small screen in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot In Cleveland, Mama’s Family, and in films The Proposal, Toy Story 4, and The Lorax.

Friends and stars will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved entertainers in the special. “The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to NBC.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.

SHORT TAKES — Finally caught Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story last night and sort of enjoyed it. I kept flashing back to the original for quick comparisons. Ansel Elghort was fine, although every time I saw him I immediately thought of his stunning turn in Baby Driver. Rachel Zegler is a true find; she’s practically glowing in every scene. The great music sounded fresh and re-invigorated. Tough to re-make a classic … even for Spielberg … The DGA Awards were announced last week, including a nod to Spielberg making him the first-ever director to have nabbed a nomination like that in six decades. Prettyamazing …

Terrific Bruce Morrow interview with Micky Dolenz this Saturday night on Morrow’s WABC chat-fest. The two have known each other for decades (as well as both being radio-casters on CBS-FM) and the shared feelings and camaraderie was most apparent. Dolenz talked about his upcoming tour with Felix Cavaliere as well as sharing some memories of the late-Michael Nesmith.

Terrific interview … Biography being written on Steve Walter’s Cutting Room … how about the China Club? Stay Tuned …

Billy and Bobby Alessi, from Long Island, known as The Alessi Brothers have quite the history, including their Atlantic Records debut in 1974 as Barnaby Bye called Touch. Now, after much production work and assorted albums, they have a new album entitled Eden Roc. I’ve known these guys from their early days at My Father’s Place (Eppy even managed them for a spell!) and they’re sensational. Can’t wait to hear it … Wondered if we’d see a major snow storm here on the East Coast .. and, we did. They actually closed the Verazano Bridge and the LIE for a time Saturday. I don’t recall that ever happening before. … More new music from The Oxfords. They released “The Promise” January 1 per the group’s Ivan Taub. Stay tuned … Happy BDay Pete Sanders!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Bobby Shaw; Mike Greenly; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Ivan Taub; Steve Leeds; Glenn Gretlund; Brad LeBeau; Lush Ice; Richard Skipper; Larry LeBlanc; Carl SanFillipo; Heather Moore; Morty Wax; Dick Gersh; Norby Walters; and, CHIP!