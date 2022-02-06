The Glorious Corner

LEARY’S BACK — (Via Deadline) Denis Leary will recur on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime. The Rescue Me co-creator and star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who engages with Det. Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.
SHORT TAKES — Dylan Byers from Puck: “Just after 7 p.m. ET last night, WarnerMedia C.E.O. Jason Kilar stepped into CNN’s Washington D.C. bureau along with CNN’s newly named interim leaders Michael Bass, Amy Entelis, and Ken Jautz, and did his level best to explain to staff why he had taken the dramatic step of forcing the beloved president of CNN Worldwide, Jeff Zucker, to resign over his failure to disclose a consensual relationship with his top aide, Allison Gollust. It did not go well. The meeting, which I obtained a recording of last night, highlights the profound sense of loyalty that CNN’s on-air talent have toward their longtime leader, despite his violation of company policy, and the anger they feel regarding the circumstances of his sudden defenestration. In the course of a more than hour-long Q&A session, three things became clear: CNN’s top staff believe that Zucker’s punishment was unnecessary; they are dubious about Kilar’s motives for the decision (and wonder if his own fraught relationship with Zucker played a role); and they are at a loss to understand how the network will function in the absence of a leader who was intimately involved in nearly every aspect of the network’s programming” … I was home later than usual last week and turned on CBS’ Tamron Hall. She had, of all people, India Aire on talking about the Spotify imbroglio. Strange choice I thought, but Deadline had a whole column about it giving it a much better context. Check it out here: https://deadline.com/2022/02/spotify-joe-rogan-n-word-india-arie-pulls-music-1234927120/ …
Started Reacher on Amazon Prime; re-envisioned by Nick Santora (with Alan Ritchson as Reacher) who did Prison Break and Scorpion. Excellent so far …
CBS Sunday Morning also had two other great pieces: One of the legendary singer Peggy Lee and her landmark “Is That All There Is” and the other on Alana Haim, who stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza with Cooper Hoffman.
Fun fact: PR-pasha David Salidor’s father worked on the original Lee record in 1969 and David worked on the brilliant re-make in 1980 from the much-missed Cristina, produced by the brilliant August Darnell … Happy BDay Graham Nash and Alice Cooper!
