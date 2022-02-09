The Glorious Corner

More Copa — (via Cindy Adams/New York Post) The Copacabana nightclub which opened in 1940 had several incarnations — East 60th, West 57th, West 47th, near the Javits Center — closed in 2020, victim of the pandemic. Immortalized in songs, movies, books and those who sometimes stashed their guns with the hat check chick, it had more lives than the ­Bidens.

In olden days when guys wore fedoras and the chicks wore out the guys, a big deal was the late midnight show. Types in large jewels, big pockets, long furs and short tempers would roll out of there 2 a.m. after applauding chorines and stars like Martin and Lewis, Barry Manilow, Frank Sinatra, Carmen Miranda, Joey Adams, Danny Thomas, Harry Belafonte, Tony Bennett, the Supremes.

That was then. Now is not. A version reopens this Saturday. Different clientele. Then Champagne buckets. Now beer bottles. Owner John Juliano, 91, found a space called Casa Events at 625 W. 51st St. Its boss nightlifer Ruben Rubin Cabrera says their Copa will offer complimentary salsa before the joint opens each night. Wow!

And where is it? Right off the West Side Highway where the Copa’s previous owners might’ve tossed stiffs who were slow springing for the tab.

The Copa was a great club, especially when it was located on 60th right off Fifth Avenue.When they moved it to midtown, occupying the old China Club space on West 47th Street street, things got a bit sticky. I think my first time there was in the 80’s. They also had a great PR-gal Glee Ballard, who was a favorite of Madame Adams. Say what you will, but it was a great club – certainly a forbearer of what was to come.

And, of course, it was immortalized by Barry Manilow with his song “Copacabana” in 1985.

(per Wikipedia) The song was inspired by a conversation between writers Manilow and Jack Sussman at the Copacabana Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, when they discussed whether there had ever been a song called “Copacabana”. After returning to the US, Manilow — who, in the 1960’s, had been a regular visitor to the Copacabana nightclub in New York City — suggested that Sussman and Feldman write the lyrics to a story song for him. They did so, and Manilow supplied the music.

The song’s lyrics refer to the Copacabana nightclub, “the hottest spot north of Havana”. The story starts in the late 1940’s, focusing on Lola, a Copacabana showgirl, and her sweetheart Tony, a bartender at the club. One night, a gangster named Rico takes a fancy to Lola, but he overplays his hand while trying to seduce her and is attacked by Tony. The ensuing brawl (“And then the punches flew, and chairs were smashed in two…”) results in “blood and a single gunshot;” after it is initially unclear “who shot who[m],” it soon becomes clear that Lola has “lost her love.”

Thirty years later, the club has been transformed into a discotheque, but a drunken Lola, mad with grief at having lost Tony, still spends her nights at the Copacabana dressed in her glamorous showgirl attire (according to the singer, Lola “lost her youth and she lost her Tony, now she’s lost her mind”). The song’s final verse ends with Lola sitting at the bar and drinking herself half blind.

Here’s the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfgJtSZgj30

MORE JACKSON – Great Roger Friedman exclusive in his Showbiz 411 column : There will be an official Michael Jackson biopic. It’s coming from Lions Gate, produced by Graham King with a John Logan screenplay. It will be called “Michael.”

The Michael Jackson estate will co-produce the film which doesn’t have a director yet.

The good news for Jackson fans is that King, who produced “Bohemian Rhapsody,” about Queen, is a Michael Jackson fan. He has done five years of research about Jackson and does not believe the accusations of pedophilia. So the movie will not be a white wash but it will be clear eyed in its approach.

I had a long talk with King about this last week after the premiere on Broadway of “MJ The Michael Jackson Musical.” He sat with the John Branca, who runs the Estate. They are on the same page. The movie is not based on the musical and will go beyond 1992 to the end of Michael’s life in 2009. (It could really be a miniseries.)

Logan is a three-time Oscar® nominee. King and Logan previously collaborated on Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator.” Logan also wrote Ridley Scott’s Best Picture winner “Gladiator.”

King is a busy guy these days. He’s also producing the official Bee Gees biopic (my guess probably called “Staying Alive”) and toying with bringing “Bohemian Rhapsody” to Broadway based on the hit movie.

This is pretty significant as the ebb-and-flow of rock-star bio-pics has slowed considerably. The reported Boy George movie is on hold and even though King is doing the Bee Gees-pic, that has slowed somewhat as well. The Elvis-pic (which reportedly is focused more on manager Colonel Tom Parker) however, is moving forward; directed by Baz Lurhmann and stars Tom Hanks as Parker. This should be am amazing film.

Jackson is a great choice and with the very successful opening of the play, the timing is perfect.

SHORT TAKES — Just finished up the Reacher-series on Amazon Prime and just loved it. As we said before, it’s not Shakespeare but the writing and acting were spot-on. Kudos to creator Nick Santora (Scorpion; Prison Break). Starring Alan Ritchson and Willa Fitzgerald, it was a wild romp. Bravo! …

Neil Young’s Harvest album celebrated its 50th anniversary Monday. I just listened to it recently and it sounded as brilliant as when I first played it. Definitely a treasure … Speaking of Young, interesting that he was reunited with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, with their combined statements against Spotify’s Joe Rogan. Guess we do have to thank Rogan for that. Actually, pretty amazing. Who could have predicted that? … SIGHTING: WOR’s Tom Cuddy bustling through Tribeca in NYC … Daryl Hall is recording a new solo album to be produced by Dave (Eurythmics) Stewart. Now, that’s something I’ll greatly anticipate. Two consummate artists …

Claudia Hayden’s Valentine’s Day release “Turn Me Up” is out later this week. Check out the video:



And, what do you make of the Oscar choices?

You read my thoughts last time on Spielberg’s West Side Story and this weekend I finally got into Guillermo del Toro’s riveting Nightmare Alley, with Bradley Cooper; Willem Dafoe; Cate Blanchett; Richard Jenkins and a surprisingly excellent Rooney Mara. It’s basically the story of a man (Cooper) who just can’t seem to redeem himself. Tyrone Power did the original role in 1947 and I haven’t seen it, but Power got the best reviews of his career for it-even more interesting as the studio didn’t want him to do it. I read one early-review that said if you can get through the first hour, then it becomes a must-see thriller and I concur. Cooper delivers a first-rate portrayal of Stanton Carlisle; maybe a medium … maybe not; but I couldn’t takes my eyes off the screen watching him. One pundit said that since we’re living our own Nightmare Alley these days … this c0uld well be the Best Picture winner. I wholeheartedly agree.

