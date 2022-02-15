The Glorious Corner

Marjorie and Joe Walsh with Barbara and Ringo Starr

RINGO’S SUPER BOWL — (Via Rock Cellar) The stars came out on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, the gorgeous new NFL stadium that plays home to both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. It was the hometown Rams that came away with the hard-fought victory to give the franchise its second Super Bowl victory, the first coming in 1999.

Throughout the evening, those lucky enough to be in attendance at the “Big Game” flooded social media with photos from the event, which transcends the sport of football as one of the premier events in all of the United States.

Afterwards, celebratory photos began popping up online, including this one depicting Joe Walsh of the Eagles and his wife, Marjorie, accompanied by Ringo Starr and his wife, Barbara (Marjorie’s sister), with Ringo’s customary “peace and love” social media signature:

Seems like they had a great time.

In related news, Ringo recently unveiled plans for a new All-Starr Band tour, which will be the first in a few years as a result of the pandemic.

“I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play,” said Ringo Starr of the tour news. “This is the longest I’ve been off the road in years – up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs – and I’ve really missed it. Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience. I love my fans and they love me and it’s going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again.”

Joining Starr on the road will be a group of his best musical colleagues and friends, including All-Starr Band regulars Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Greg Bissonette, with Edgar Winter returning to the band for this run.

The tour schedule:

May 27, 2022 Rama, Ontario – Casino Rama

May 28, Rama, Ontario – Casino Rama

May 30 Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

June 2 Boston, MA – Wang Theater *With The Avett Brothers

June 3 Worcester, MA – Hanover Theater

June 4 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion *With The Avett Brothers

June 6 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

June 7 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

June 8 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

June 10 Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater

June 11 Easton, PA – State Theater

June 12 Providence, RI – PPAC

June 14 Baltimore, MD – Modell Lyric

June 15 Baltimore, MD – Modell Lyric

June 17 Lenox, MA – Tanglewood

June 18 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Arena

June 19 Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Theater

June 21 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

June 22 Atlanta, GA – Cobb Center

June 24 St Augustine, FL – The AMP

June 25 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock

June 26 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

SHORT TAKES — To me the real star of Sunday’s Super Bowl was Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Just stunning; at times it looked like one of their premiere boutique hotels in LA … CBS Sunday Morning’s interview with Chevy Chase was fun, but after a major heart matter last year, he didn’t look well at all at home. Still smug after all these years, it was a bit sad in several ways. His discomfort of his last grand TV show, Community, was barely touched upon. He did say he liked to work again. Check it out here: https://deadline.com/2022/02/chevy-chase-doesnt-care-claims-jerk-community-1234932637/ …

Broadway-mainstay Donnie Kehr is in the Cash On Delivery episode of Netflix’s Inventing Anna. Compelling for sure, this mini-series delves int the so-called fabricated life of possible socialite Anna Delvery aka Anna Sorokin.

Starring Julia Garner, (Ozark) and Anna Chlumsky we’re loving it. Kehr spoke to The Daily News’ Richard Johnson yesterday. Inventing Anna is streaming now …

Major news later this week from China Club-owner Danny Fried about a new production. I’ve heard some details and it’s right on the money. Stay tuned … Check out the Sean Harkness interview in Keith Girard’s NY Independent: Guitar Virtuoso Sean Harkness Showcases His Talent at Birdland, Mar. 30 (video) (thenyindependent.com) … Harkness appears at NYC’s Birdland March 20 … And,

Have you seen Scott Shannon’s Z100: Worst To First yet? Killer documentary of how he took Z100 from worst to first in 74 days. Check it out.

NAMES IN THE NEWS –Gayle King; Lorne Michaels; Marci Klein; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Elvis Duran; Scott Shannon; Race Taylor; Jim Kerr; Scott Muni; Zach Martin; Emily Smith Ian Mohr; Tony King; Chris Gilman; Anthony Noto; Anthony Pomes;