The Glorious Corner

OH MY MADONNA — (from Showbiz 411) How many bad movies has Madonna, the performer, directed? Two: the dreadful “W.E.” and the forgettable “Filth and Wisdom.” (Domestic gross for the former $582,075, for the latter $22,406)

How many more will she destroy? At least one: her life story.

According to Jeff Sneider writing in Ankler, Madonna is going to direct the movie of her life co-written with Diablo Cody. It’s a recipe for disaster. Madonna, who has been proven not to be much of an actor or a director, is determined to make another stinker.

Actresses who’ve been approached to play Madonna to play her are obviously not impressed. Sneider says Emmy winner Julia Garner, of “Ozark,” and “Inventing Anna,” was approached but seems to have passed. So has Florence Pugh, a past Oscar nominee. That leaves two low level actresses from “Euphoria,” who are at best supporting players.

It’s hard to believe anyone will finance Madonna directing a movie about herself which she’s written. It’s like when they say ‘only a fool has himself for a lawyer.’ The Madonna movie will undoubtedly be a big, bloated vanity project with no objectivity whatsoever in which the singer portrays herself as a martyr, a saint, and an angel. God bless. It’s unclear why Universal Pictures is letting her do this: she’s not big enough anymore to bow to her wishes.

As for actresses, it might help if the woman they chose could sing or dance– not that Madonna is Whitney Houston. But she sings for a living, and has made a pretty good one at that.

Faithful readers will recall that we asked this very question in a recent column: Whatever happened to that Madonna/Diablo Cody project? I guess the answer is it’s moving terribly slowly. It would appear that the script is written; Madonna will direct it and they are looking for an actress to play her.

At first blush Julia Garner would be totally perfect; but the reality is that the blow-back from the fandom world would probably be most annoying. Madonna wanted Florence Pugh, but Pugh probably feels the same way: it’s not worth the blow-back.

The Chicago-born Cody who wrote Tully and Juno, is a pretty good scribe, if I dare say so myself, but it’s unclear what the combination of her work and Madonna has wrought. Knowing the early-Madonna, I’m quite sure the entire project has been massively whitewashed. In fact, I’m quite sure the movie will quickly gloss over such notable moments as her early work with Patrick Hernandez; Nile Rogers, Jellybean and producer Shep Pettibone, which btw resulted in her “Vogue” release … maybe her best work ever. In fact, I’d bet money on it.

I really can’t imagine this being a huge title as well, as Madonna’s time may have well come … and, gone. Anyone remember Rebel Heart?