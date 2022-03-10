The Glorious Corner

McMAHON EXITS FBI — As faithful readers know, I’ve been a big fan of Julian McMahon (FBI: Most Wanted) and this week, his character (Jess LeCroix) and McMahon officially exited the show. It was most definitely a bittersweet ending as the character was shot and killed in the line of duty. The members of his team informed his girlfriend Sara and then his daughter Tali. Terribly bittersweet for sure, but written and acted extremely well.
BRIAN AUGER — When I was at my college radio station eons ago I became fascinated with musician Brian Auger and his Oblivion Express contingent. His music just blew my mind; jazz, rock … he did it all. He released a numbers of albums on RCAback then and I loved them all, but I must confess that since that time, I lost track of him.
SHORT TAKES —I finally got out and got back to Chinatown and visited a Cha Kee (https://www.chakeenyc.com/). Gourmet Chinese and I loved it. It wasn’t the usual Chinatown fare (Hong Kong style) but it was excellent. Was great to return to the area, but by 9:00 PM it was a little too quiet … Pamela Anderson to Chicago? Roger Friedman, in his Showbiz 411 told it like it is: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/03/07/broadway-rock-bottom-hail-mary-pass-pamela-anderson-joining-limping-musical-chicago … Ann Wilson’s new album (Fierce Bliss) is just sensational and the first singe from it, which caught me somewhat by surprise, is a cover of The Eurythmics “Missionary Man.” Love it too …
Eppy, from My Father’s Place fame, is launching a series of concerts at a new, re-purposed venue in Glen Cover – the Metropolitan Restaurant & Bar at 3 Pratt Blvd, in Glen Cover, under the moniker of Eppy Presents …RIP Herbie Herbert, manager of Journey and an original roadie for Santana. Read here:
Tom Hanks not only portrays Col. Parker in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis this spring, but will appear as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio.
Another stellar year for Hanks it would appear … When Elton’s Lockdown Sessions came out, I loved it, but didn’t fall in love immediately with the track “Finish Line,” a duet between John and Stevie Wonder. Here’s the brand-new video for it and I love it now: (66) Elton John, Stevie Wonder – Finish Line (Official Video) – YouTube Eagle -eye viewers will see some footage from Elton’s “That’s What Friends Are For Session” with Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick and Wonder … Happy Bday Dave Stewart!
