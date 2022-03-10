The Glorious Corner

McMAHON EXITS FBI — As faithful readers know, I’ve been a big fan of Julian McMahon (FBI: Most Wanted) and this week, his character (Jess LeCroix) and McMahon officially exited the show. It was most definitely a bittersweet ending as the character was shot and killed in the line of duty. The members of his team informed his girlfriend Sara and then his daughter Tali. Terribly bittersweet for sure, but written and acted extremely well.

McMahon appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck with Dylan Walsh and was just sensational. I believe the show was one of the first projects Murphy worked on and immediately showed his rather unique take on storytelling. It was just as exciting as F/X’s The Shield … another big favorite.

There are all sorts of rumors as to why McMahon exited the show: from him being difficult to work with to there was just too much to do. Whatever … he made the role his and in reading viewers’ post, it seems that it’s pretty evenly split between people continuing with the show, to exiting it all together.

Even though the show ended with Sara and Jess’ father (Terry O’Quinn) informing his daughter, there are plans for both characters to return.

Dylan McDermott, from Law & Order: Organized Crime and Murphy’s Hollywood mini-series will be taking over the team-leader role in April, when the show returns. I’m equally a big fan of McDermott, but after his two-season run as bad-guy Richard Wheatley on L&O: OC, I have to wonder if fans will have a hard time buying him as the new FBI chief on the show. For the record, I may too have a problem too.

Suffice to say, McMahon was a gem.

BRIAN AUGER — When I was at my college radio station eons ago I became fascinated with musician Brian Auger and his Oblivion Express contingent. His music just blew my mind; jazz, rock … he did it all. He released a numbers of albums on RCAback then and I loved them all, but I must confess that since that time, I lost track of him.

Garth Cartwright in the Guardian, from the UK, delivered just a sensational article and update on him. In fact, it was so terrific -especially 1974’s Straight Ahead and the followup Closer To It which featured a killer take on Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues” with Alex Ligertwood on vocals and Steve Ferrone on drums- I started finding the music again and found it just as rewarding as I did way back when. Take a read: ‘Clapton turned incredibly pale when Jimi began to play’: Brian Auger, the Swinging 60s’ pop Zelig | Jazz | The Guardian

His music is just great. Pure quality. Never seen him live, always wanted to. Do yourself a favor and check him out.

SHORT TAKES —I finally got out and got back to Chinatown and visited a Cha Kee (https://www.chakeenyc.com/). Gourmet Chinese and I loved it. It wasn’t the usual Chinatown fare (Hong Kong style) but it was excellent. Was great to return to the area, but by 9:00 PM it was a little too quiet … Pamela Anderson to Chicago? Roger Friedman, in his Showbiz 411 told it like it is: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/03/07/broadway-rock-bottom-hail-mary-pass-pamela-anderson-joining-limping-musical-chicago … Ann Wilson’s new album (Fierce Bliss) is just sensational and the first singe from it, which caught me somewhat by surprise, is a cover of The Eurythmics “Missionary Man.” Love it too …

Eppy, from My Father’s Place fame, is launching a series of concerts at a new, re-purposed venue in Glen Cover – the Metropolitan Restaurant & Bar at 3 Pratt Blvd, in Glen Cover, under the moniker of Eppy Presents …RIP Herbie Herbert, manager of Journey and an original roadie for Santana. Read here: https://www.allaccess.com/net-news/archive/story/212588/herbie-herbert-former-journey-manager-passes-at-73?ref=search … Tom Hanks not only portrays Col. Parker in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis this spring, but will appear as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. Another stellar year for Hanks it would appear … When Elton’s Lockdown Sessions came out, I loved it, but didn’t fall in love immediately with the track “Finish Line,” a duet between John and Stevie Wonder. Here’s the brand-new video for it and I love it now: (66) Elton John, Stevie Wonder – Finish Line (Official Video) – YouTube Eagle -eye viewers will see some footage from Elton’s “That’s What Friends Are For Session” with Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick and Wonder … Happy Bday Dave Stewart!

