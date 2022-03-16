The Glorious Corner

WILLIAM HURT RIP — Sad, sad news about actor William Hurt passing over the weekend. I remember when I first saw him in Altered States (1980) and absolutely loved the movie and his performance. Who was this guy? Just a stunning, mesmerizing performance.

He then followed that with a simply galvanizing performance in Body Heat (1981) and then Larry Kasdan’s The Bill Chill (1983) … where he was just sensational. And then Broadcast News (1987).

He seemingly dropped from view for a while but then began somewhat of a career comeback in several Marvel movies (The Incredible Hulk; Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow). To be honest, I wondered if those movies were a mistake until I saw them – as he was a powerful performer in every single one of the.

Just am amazing actor in every sense of the word, quality, quality work. He’ll be much missed. RIP.

MORE STONES — (Via Rock Cellar) Can you imagine being in a band for 60 years? The Rolling Stones definitely can, and this summer, the English rock legends will celebrate the milestone with a European tour. Announced this week, the Sixty tour is so named as a victory lap, of sorts. The band’s statement notes that, “Mick, Keith and Ronnie will be playing dates across Europe this summer, including two shows at London’s BST Hyde Park” on the schedule. JUNE 01 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium – MADRID, SPAIN 05 – Olympic Stadium – MUNICH, GERMANY 09 – Anfield Stadium – LIVERPOOL, UK 13 – Johan Cruijff Arena – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS 17 – Wankdorf Stadium – BERN, SWITZERLAND 21 – San Siro Stadium – MILAN, ITALY 25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park – LONDON, UK JULY 03 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park – LONDON, UK 11 – King Baudouin Stadium – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM 15 – Ernst Happel Stadium – VIENNA, AUSTRIA 19 – Groupama Stadium – LYON, FRANCE 23 – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp – PARIS, FRANCE 27 – Veltins-Arena – Gelsenkirchen, GERMANY 31 – Friends Arena – Stockholm, SWEDEN Also part of the tour announcement was the reveal of a particularly psychedelic new Rolling Stones logo, which would look pretty sweet on a shirt: see attached graphic. At the moment, it’s unclear if the SIXTY tour will include shows in North America, but stay tuned. The band did recently wrap up a rather extensive run of No Filter U.S. tour dates, which came after the passing of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in August of 2021.

SHORT TAKES — Micky Dolenz, on the eve of the Beach Boys Cruise next week, speaks to Mike Read of the One Show in the UK later today; last year Dolenz’s re-working of “Circle Sky” reached the #1 slot on his Heritage Chart there and now, Read is playing “Some Of Shelly’s Blues” off the Dolenz Sings Nesmith EP which is out officially on March 18. Another #1? Could be from what I’m hearing from our UK-spies …

I love Dolly Parton. I always have, but all the chatter about her officially bowing out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations is mind-boggling. I mean, the nomination was odd in the first place, but to have her saying she doesn’t deserve it … isn’t she in a way right? After all, Dolly is a country artist? That’s always been one of the main problems with the Hall in the first place. It is called Rock & Roll for a reason, right? …

The official Rockers On Broadway album is officially out (Rockers Live), with some terrific performances by Micky Dolenz; Paul Williams; Alice Ripley, Donald Webber and more, but I am wondering why Debbie Gibson and Gene Cornish aren’t there. Their performances were just stellar. The album was hinted at last year by Rockers’ exec Donnie Kehr.

Also missed, Pete Townshend’s 2018 performances from a few years back (including his brilliant “Drowned”) where he was simply amazing. Also, this seems like a package that should have been on Van Dean’s Broadway Records … right? What happened? Check it out here: https://thepathfund.org/album … A new movie starring Nicolas Cage premiered at SXSW over the weekend, called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent … about Nick Cage. Sure, it’s a takeoff on Cage’s career and movie choices, but it’s suppose to be amazing. Read this article from the Hollywood Reporter about it: Nicolas Cage on Playing Himself in New Movie: ‘I Wanted No Part of It’ – The Hollywood Reporter … Been listening to a lot of Traffic (Steve Winwood/Jim Capaldi) of late. Talk about an underrated band. Check out their “Rock and Roll Stew” from Woodstock 94:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao2e_5g9u4w … Early reaction to the new Sean Harkness EP (Just What I Needed) has been terrific; don’t forget he appears at NYC’s Birdland this Sunday, March 20 …SIGHTING: PR-pasha David Salidor at Arthur Avenue’s Zero Otto Nove Sunday with clients … Happy Bday Tony King!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Heather Moore; Doug Breitbart; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Jim Bessman; August Darnell; Deb Caponetta; Jeff Smith; Mike Read; Glenn Gretlund; Jane Blunkell; Lee Jeske; Charley Crespo; Mark Bego; CW Hanes; Yorkshire Publishing; Claudia Hayden; Dan Fortune; Danny Fried; Nan Golden; and, BELLA!