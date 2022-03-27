The Glorious Corner

MEET REMY SCOTT — Remy Scott is the new character name for Dylan McDermott as he officially takes the reigns on NBC’s FBI: Most Wanted this week. As readers know, I was a huge Juliana McMahon fan and was sorry to see him exit the show two weeks back. It was a thoughtful, well-written and acted episode which resulted in the character being killed off. This week’s show was bittersweet as well; but totally respected McMahon’s exit.

McDermott is a terrific actor, but convincing audiences that he’s now a good guy and not bad-dude Richard Wheatley from his two-season run on Law & Order: Organized Crime, will prove to be quite the task. Same guy … different character altogether.

But, if anyone can pull this off, it’s McDermott.

ELTON AT 75 — Elton John turned 75 yesterday! A 50-year career … just awesome. Not many artists can lay claim to something like that. His Honky Chateau and Tumblewood Connection are icons in my musicolgy – how could they not be? His later albums to me, were just as important too. Songs From The West Coast and The Diving Board were terrific too. His collaboration with Leon Russell just so special too.