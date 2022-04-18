The Glorious Corner

HACKS — HBO Max’s Hacks return next month. Starring the marvelous Jean Smart of Hannah Einbinder, I thought this show, based on a Joan Rivers-type comic was one of the best shows I’ve yet seen on the streaming channels. Part Ted Lasso, part-The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, this show had it all.

The numerous awards its won attests to that.



Here’s the press release from Deadline: HBO Max has set a May premiere date for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed comedy series Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The sophomore season will debut on Thursday, May 12 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes a week, wrapping up on June 2, two days after the 2022 Emmy eligibility period ends. We’re also getting a first look at the new season in the teaser trailer.

In season 2, the dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

Smart won an Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award for her performance in season one. Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams also received Emmy nominations for their performances in the first season. Returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star. New recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa join in the new season.

Here’s’ the Season 2 trailer:

BOWIE CANNES MOVIE — (Via Pitchfork) Moonage Daydream, a new historical film about David Bowie, will premiere at Cannes Film Festival next month, reports Variety. The movie is officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate and features previously unreleased 35mm and 16mm footage from his personal archives. Moonage Daydream is directed, written, and produced by Brett Morgen (best known for Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck), and will make its streaming premiere on HBO and HBO Max in spring 2023. According to U.S. distributor Neon, the film is five years in the making.

Variety first reported the news of Moonage Daydream last November. At the time, a source told the publication that the film is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material,” including concert footage. It was also reported that Tony Visconti, Bowie’s longtime producer, served as the film’s music producer.

Earlier this year, Warner Chappell Music purchased the global music publishing rights to Bowie’s song catalog for nearly $250 million. The acquisition spans his six-decade-long catalog and includes over 400 songs.

Check out this Bowie performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqak2S8F3ac

BART’S OFFER — Writer Peter Bart, eons ago was in the front office at Paramount Pictures when The Godfather-train began to chug along. From producer Al Ruddy; to fellow-Paramount exec Robert Evans; writer Mario Puzo and director Francis Ford Coppola … it was a madcap race to the finish line with everything from rumors that the Mafia wanted to shut the picture down, to a much-discussed change in directors. That said, and lord, there have been numerous articles and comments from everyone, there’s a mini-series coming up on the making of the movie called The Offer … and from Paramount + no less.

With everyone and their mother coming out to claim they have the real story; the mini-series has already created a flurry of stories. And with The Godfather year 50 in full-celebration, I for one am curious to see The Offer. Don Henley said it best years ago when he stated that there are three sides to every story: yours, mine and the truth.

Bart, an excellent writing, now toiling for Deadline, had an excellent missive just the other day on it. Check it out here: https://deadline.com/2022/04/the-offer-facts-the-godfather-production-peter-bart-1235001960/?fbclid=IwAR21kEScLdbRn4ChztXx8VJG

We ran the link to the fabulous trailer just the other column, but here it is again:

For me, perhaps the most surreal thing of all was weeks back at the Oscar’s when they presented a special moment to director Coppola and he walked onstage with Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino … who said absolutely nothing. That was totally unexpected as was Coppola’s long-overdue apology and nod to the now-deceased Evans. Yes, the Will Smith-moment was unforgettable, but Coppola’s speech and gesture was stunning.

Stay tuned as they be much, much more on this.

SHORT TAKES — The Batman streams on HBO Max starting tonight. And shows up on HBO next Saturday … The Batman streams on HBO Max starting tonight. And shows up on HBO next Saturday … Micky Dolenz finished up his Monkees-celebration shows over the weekend and begins his tour with Rascal-Felix Cavaliere next week (4-23) at the American Music Theater in Lancaster, PA.

Check out the accompanying photo from Jane Blunkell … New trailer for the fantastic Stranger Things (Netflix) – check it out here:

It’s back May 27. Journey’s “Separate Ways:” sounds better than ever. Really an astonishing trailer. Bravo! This season should be excellent … 4/20 day is this Wednesday. Get ready … Been listening to a lot of Peter Gabriel of late-golden classic of his, “Mercy Street” – check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvV5yrZ4ERs

Saw The Who perform on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last week an acoustic performance of their classic “Behind Blue Eyes” for their Teen Cancer charity. Roger’s lost a lot of his higher register, but Townshend was superlative. Take a look:



