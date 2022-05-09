The Glorious Corner

MORE ELVIS — (Via Deadline) Warner Bros. yesterday unveiled a new clip from its musical drama Elvis about the rock and roll icon of the same name, which is slated for release in the U.S. on June 24, following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film from Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby) promises to examine the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). It will chart their dynamic over the course of 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame, to his unprecedented stardom.

The recently released clip from the film sees Parker observing as Elvis tunes out trolls telling him to “get a haircut” and wails on a guitar on stage, generating cries from hordes of impassioned fans. This was, in his view, the moment Elvis transformed from a “skinny boy” into a full-fledged musical “superhero.”

Elvis also stars Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee and more. Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner wrote the script, which was based on a story by Luhrmann and Doner. Luhrmann also produced alongside Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss.

Elvis will open on the 24th against Cohen Media Group’s Apples, IFC Films’ Flux Gourmet, Universal Pictures’ horror film The Black Phone with Ethan Hawke, Big World Pictures’ drama A Man of Integrity, and Faith Media Distribution’s thriller Wayward. Check out the latest clip from the film unveiled by Warner Bros. by clicking above.

There’s a lot more Hanks in this trailer and even though some online-posters are finding fault with the accent – hat’s the way Parker talked. And from Hanks’ voice-over, I think the key to this whole project is indeed Hanks. Believe me, don’t ever sell Hanks short. Nomination? Could be. Compelling for sure. Here’s the link to the clip: