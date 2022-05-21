The Glorious Corner

GOODBYE CHICAGO? — (via Ultimate Classic Rock) Chicago have released a wistful new single titled “If This Is Goodbye,” their first new music in eight years, ahead of their summer co-headlining tour with Brian Wilson.

The new song, which you can hear below, is the band’s first original release since 2014’s Chicago XXXVI: Now, and their first original single since 2008’s “Let’s Take a Lifetime,” which appeared on the beleaguered, long-delayed Stone of Sisyphus. “If This Is Goodbye” finds the band members reflecting on their wild lives and relishing the memories with lyrics like: “If this is goodbye / Let’s take one more shot for the memories / Life’s too short to be enemies / And if this ends tonight / You can save your tears for the other guys / I’ll see you in another life.”

The current Chicago lineup includes three active original members: singer and keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpeter Lee Loughnane and trombonist James Pankow. Original member Walter Parazaider, who plays saxophone, flute and clarinet, is still a member but retired from touring in 2017.

Last December, Chicago’s longest-tenured guitarist Keith Howland announced his departure from the band after almost 27 years following an injury that prevented him from playing guitar. “As you all know, I broke my arm just before we were supposed to go on stage in Louisville,” Howland shared on Facebook. “I can’t play the guitar right now, and it’s probably going to be several months before I can get back to anything normal. At this point, I have decided to move on to the next chapter in my life. … I am extremely grateful for the 27 years that Chicago has given me musically. I am honored and blessed to be part of the legacy that is Chicago.”

Chicago’s tour with Wilson begins on June 7 in Phoenix and runs through July 26 in Clarkston, Mich.

Boy, wistful is the correct word for their new single. Actually it’s probably better described as a pastiche of everything the band has ever recorded. Though there are few call backs to their Chicago Transit Authority days with Terry Kath, the David Foster re-imagining of the group is very much in evidence on this new recording. Everything from “Colour My World” onward is in there plus their terrific harmonies and horn-work. Joe Thomas, who has worked with Brian Wilson, produced it. A very serviceable job!

If this is indeed their final recording; it’s very well-done and truly heartfelt. Former Notre Dame football player and Chicago’s manager Peter Schivarelli has pulled together a winner here! It was reported yesterday that this song should not be taken are a farewell, so there you go.

Chicago was actually my first show, post-pandemic, at NYC’s Beacon Theater and it was a superb show. WOR’s Tom Cuddy invited me and it was a great first show to see. I like the new single; will it be a radio favorite? Could be, its pretty damn good. Check it out here:

MORE DAREDEVIL — (Per Yahoo News) A new Daredevil series is coming to Disney Plus, it has been reported this week. The new show could delve into what lead character Matt Murdock was up to in the time after Netflix’s Daredevil show came to an end in 2018.

Marvel has yet to confirm which cast members might return for the new series.

According to Variety, Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been hired to write and executive produce the new project.

The news comes after Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio made their respective cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye.

Cox once again played Matt Murdock, the secret identity of Daredevil, while D’Onofrio reprised the role of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin.

Earlier this year, it was announced that a number of Marvel’s live-action TV shows, including Daredevil and The Punisher, would be heading to the streaming service following their departure from Netflix.

The arrive of the MCU shows – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – to Disney Plus will mark the first time they’ll be available to watch in the same place.

Netflix had originally bought the license to make the shows but the streaming giant cancelled all of its Marvel series in 2018.

Growing up in the original golden age of Marvel, Daredevil was a fast favorite (The Avengers and Fantastic Four were my other faves in case you wondered) and when Netflix put together their original series in 2018, it was simply terrific. Dark, moody, atmospheric and the writing actually made sense and was truly based on the original characters created by Stan Lee, Bill Everett and Jack Kirby.

When the abrupt cancellation came, it was really a shock to the comic-con-verse, but the overall feeling was that it would return … and, now it has. Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) was terrific and D’Onofrio, even better.

When this airs, it will be huge.

SHORT TAKES —Watched Harry Styles on NBC’s Today show Thursday and totally enjoyed it. I’ve said before that I believe Styles to be the real deal and definitively one of the most significant and important music artists on the scene today. His new album Harry’s House was out yesterday and he performed three numbers from it and his outstanding “Watermelon Sugar.” He was terrific and with a great band. Styles is terrifically articulate and his music weaves a bunch of influences. One track he did “Boyfriends,” is actually an A capella number which he pulled off amazingly well,. A major talent for sure … HBO Max scheduling a doc on Little Richard – called Little Richard: I Am Everything … Jerry Lee Lewis tapped for the Country Music Killer Hall of Fame. Long overdue …

I’ve been meaning to say how much I enjoyed Canada’s Arcade Fire on SNL two weeks back. Their new album WE is just sensational and their performance was awe inspiring. One of my favorites for sure …

Jazzheads’ Randy Klein tipped us off to a new release from their Two Duos next month that is just sensational. We’ll reveal it shortly …

Though the initial new music (“The Promise” and “Then Again”) from The Oxfords didn’t meet hoped for expectations, per the group’s Ivan Taub, there’s more coming as early as next month. Stay tuned … Monkeypox sounds fake, right? Guess its the next infectious viral strain to be on the lookout for … RIP Bobby Neuwirth and Vangelis … HAPPY BDAY Howard Smiley!

