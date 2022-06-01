The Glorious Corner

HAWKINS PASSES — (Via Forgotten Hits) We lost another music legend when Ronnie Hawkins passed away this past weekend.

While fronting a band called The Hawks, Hawkins had a hit called “Mary Lou” in 1959. (#26 Billboard) Perhaps more famously, The Hawks evolved into The Band, who went on to have a remarkable career of their own. (After backing Hawkins, they would go on to back-up Bob Dylan!)

Hawkins was born in Huntsville, Arkansas, in 1935, but relocated to Canada in 1958 … and that’s where his career took off, becoming one of the top-drawing acts on the circuit. (His cousin Dale Hawkins also had a memorable hit in 1957 when he cut the original version of “Susie-Q,” #27, later covered with greater success by Creedence Clearwater Revival.)

Our FH Buddy Harvey Kubernik has done extensive writing on The Band, covering their formative years with Hawkins in great detail. He sent us a few words of remembrance :

Ronnie Hawkins wasn’t just a hell-raiser who kept a step ahead of the competition. Yonge Street was filled with brutal, ass-kicking soul-style revues and other young bucks with windswept hair and itchy guitar licks were vying for his gig, his audience, and, most importantly, his ladies. Over the course of four years he kept trading out players, like a ball club drawing from its farm club, to find the right combination. By 1961, he had them .., a murderer’s row of talent that kept the Toronto music scene buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Ronnie had assembled a team to match his wildest ambitions … maybe they were too ambitious for their own good.

Hawkins and the boys were at the eye of a hurricane; all hell was breaking loose around them, the tempo punishing. He practiced the band during the days, striving for a level of perfection in a music celebrated for its rough, gnarled edges. And no one in the band was safe from being replaced by someone better.

At this time, Hawkins was scuffling for gigs around Memphis; a few session dates and the promise of a career seemed tantalizingly within reach. He decided to form his own band to put his own spin on rockabilly, and that required a special kind of drummer: Levon Helm. An Arkansas razorback to his very marrow, raised in the implausibly named hamlet of Turkey Scratch, Helm imbibed deeply from the smoky admixture of ham hocks and front porch guitar pickin’, where men with names like Memphis Slim and Son House held court.

Levon was about to graduate from high school, which was a big deal for his family; no one in his clan had ever earned that diploma. His parents were never going to agree to let him go out on the road with a seeming reprobate like Hawkins without that parchment. But after graduation, Helm’s real education began, playing roadhouses and juke joints — “every shithole-and-a-half” — the kind of places where if they didn’t like you, you used your guitar like a bayonet to get out alive. When the word came down that the show was heading north, to Canada, it sounded crazy.

Here was Robbie Robertson’s farewell to Hawkins posted today.

My heart sank when I heard “The Hawk” just flew into the sunset.

The story of The Band began with Ronnie Hawkins. He was our mentor. He taught us the rules of the road. Ronnie Hawkins brought me down from Canada to the Mississippi delta when I was 16. He recorded two songs I’d written and thought I might be talented. He tried me out on guitar and bass the only problem was; I’m too young to play in the clubs they toured, I was too inexperienced, not a good enough musician yet, and there are NO Canadians in southern rock and roll bands. But I practiced until my fingers were bleeding and he ended up hiring me against all odds. Ron prided himself in always having top notch players in his group. Levon Helm his drummer in the Hawks and I talked Ron into hiring Rick Danko on bass and vocals, Richard Manuel on piano and vocals and Garth Hudson on organ and sax. Along with Levon and me this became the magic combination. Ronnie was the godfather. The one who made this all happen. He had us rehearsing constantly into the wee hours. We balked about it, but we got better and better. Our goal whether we knew it or not. After the Hawks left Ron and went out on our own, we joined up with Bob Dylan. Next the Hawks became The Band and the rest is history, as they say. All starting out with Ronnie Hawkins. He was not only a great artist, a tremendous performer and bandleader, but had a style of humor unequaled. Fall down funny and completely unique. Yep, God only made one of those. And he will live in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family. Bless his soul. Posted by Robbie Robertson on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

CALL RAY –— (from Variety) Ray Parker Jr., the R&B star and singer-songwriter best known for the theme from “Ghostbusters,” gets the documentary treatment in “Who You Gonna Call?,” from Sony Pictures Entertainment, which premieres on digital platforms on June 7.

As the documentary shows, there’s much more to Parker’s career than that theme song: He had many R&B hits under his own name and as leader of the group Raydio, and in his mid-teens became an in-demand session guitarist, particularly with Motown acts, like Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and especially Stevie Wonder, even touring with his band when they were the opening act on the Rolling Stones’ legendary 1972 U.S. tour. He later worked with Herbie Hancock, Barry White, Boz Scaggs and many others. Wonder and Hancock both appear in the film.Parker granted filmmaker Fran Strine to his archives and stories to tell his history — from growing up on the segregated streets of Detroit in the 1960’s to winning a Grammy and even getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.