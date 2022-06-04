The Glorious Corner

DEPP’S AHEAD — I was in the bar at the long-gone and much missed bar at The Mayflower Hotel when the OJ-verdict was announced way back in 1995. It was packed and you could hear a pin drop and when the verdict was read, there was an eerie period of silence before the cheers and jeers began.

The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard verdict was read Wednesday and while it was nowhere as surreal as the OJ moment was, Depp pretty much cleaned up. Point after point (save for one) was decided in Depp’s favor. Essentially the jury said Heard had lied and will pay for it … although years of appeals will no doubt occur.

Law & Crime’s Dan Abrahms said that many appeals will come before Heard has to fork up the dough and her lead attorney appeared on Thursday’s Today Show and said quite succinctly there was no way for her client to ante up.

This whole episode was definitely surreal and provided a rare look into the convoluted life of a marquee name like Depp. Embarrassing all around-no question.

SEX STOPPED — (via Deadline) Johnny Rotten was right to sue to stop FX’s Pistol from going forward. The Sex Pistols and PiL frontman ultimately was unsuccessful in his legal efforts last year to prevent the seminal band’s music being used in the Danny Boyle-directed miniseries. However, Pistol, which dropped in its entirety today on Disney-owned Hulu, is an overly sentimental love letter that never should have been sent. You’d find more depth and authenticity on how England has been really dreamin’ over the decades in this week’s pomp-packed Platinum Jubilee for the disastrous reign of Elizabeth II. Simply put, Pistol is more junk than punk. Even with searing classics like “God Save the Queen” in the well-crafted soundtrack mix, the six-episode series based in part on guitarist Steve Jones’ 2017 memoir limps along when it should roar. Hobbled with a surprisingly sub-standard coming-of-age story held together figuratively and literally by amphetamines, safety pins and the POV of Toby Wallace as Jones, Pistol gets jammed up in the contradictions of the Sex Pistols where it could have reveled in them with revolutionary enthusiasm and clear eyes. In that sense, a sharper blueprint for the bloated Craig Pierce-penned project could have been singer John Lydon’s sparring Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs from 1993 melded with the saga of the band’s Situationist-inspired manager in Paul Gorman’s admittedly overwritten The Life & Times of Malcolm McLaren: The Biography from 2020. While both books, like their pivotal subjects, are problematic, they also aren’t afraid to trudge through the grueling realities of post-war British working-class life and the personal perseverance of its protagonists. That’s not something you are going to find much of in the Behind the Music-formatted Pistol. As the constructed band themselves, Wallace’s Jones, Anson Boon’s Lydon/Rotten, Louis Partridge’s Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater’s drummer Paul Cook, and Christian Lees as original bassist Glen Matlock are merely pawns in Boyle and Pearce’s nostalgia game. Damningly, Pistol’s greatest achievement may be its ability to render the manipulative and occasionally incandescent McLaren, as played here by impish The Queen’s Gambit’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster, as a dim “lost little boy.” That sort of faux pas and slippage through Boyle and Pearce’s undeniably talented hands is in no small part how Pistol stumbles away from all that was so towering about 1986’s Alex Cox-directed Sid & Nancy, starring Gary Oldman. Where that film went for the iconic, this show leans into dull convention. Tossing in a Bowie cameo of sorts, the erratically paced Pistol is pretty much a boys club, with Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams adrift as punk icon Jordan and the trio of Chrissie Hynde (Sydney Chandler), Vivienne Westwood (Talulah Riley) and Nancy Spungen (Emma Appleton) mostly mishandled. Production designer and Trainspotting alum Kave Quinn does a more-than-solid job depicting the brutal desolation of 1970s Britain, with its toxic fumes of faded Imperial braggadocio, but the gutter-and stardust-origins of punk rock and the Pistols were about much more than the look or even the times. With just one real album under the respective belts, and a mere three years total in existence, plus not-so-embarrassing reunions in 1996 and 2007, the Sex Pistols were a cultural paradox. Aiming for what looks like popular appeal, the FX Productions miniseries from EPs Jones, Boyle, Moulin Rouge! co-scribe Pearce Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and wiip drains all the blood, guts and broken fingernails out of what is by definition an epic tale of a gang of young men who snatched cash out of chaos and much more. Right near the end of the very last Sex Pistols gig of the imploding band’s 1978 American tour, the then-still-Johnny Rotten asked the crowd at San Francisco’s Winterland: “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?”

Over 40 years later, FX’s Pistol knows its blushing answer. Written by L’Enfant terrible Dominic Patton at Deadline, its brilliantly stated but somehow misses the entire point of it. One Deadline-post perhaps said it best: The critics really don’t seem to get this show. It’s a fun ride thru an era that was more about expression than any deep meaning movement that pink seems to have been retro fitted as. It’s a lot of fun and for those of us that we’re there at the time it really captures the essence of the era. I never got the Pistols and I was right at the forefront of this burgeoning music scene. I got the fashion and all, but never the Pistols.

SHORT TAKES — Saw Ava Max on Wednesday’s Today Show, tub-humping her new album Diamonds andDancefloors. With a three-piece band, I could hardly hear her vocals amid the pseudo-disco thundering of the trio. I mean, with all due respect, this is exactly what Madonna did in her early days. She even looked like early-Madonna with heavy makeup and bold, baggy jeans. Truth be told; I was not impressed …

So, if it was hard to believe the The Wonder Years’ Fred Savage was let go from the re-boot of the show as director after some questionable antics, this week Glee’s Matthew (Mr. Schuester) Morrison was jettisoned from So You Think You Can Dance after some a somewhat inappropriate text messages to a contestant. I know there was widespread stuff like this happening back in the 80’s and 90’s, but you would think after Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer, Bill Cosby and all the rest, one would think before acting so brazenly. Guess not … Sad for sure …

Yesterday, Micky Dolenz -who performed at The Palladium Friday night- was interviewed byCBS’ Anthony Mason for his Sunday Morning CBS For The Record series at Ray’s downtown. Mason’s delivered some big names over the past few years (Elton John; Ringo Starr, Crosby Stills & Nash; Van Morrison; Bruce Springsteen; Lady Gaga; and Mark Knopfler) told me that Dolenz, who he had first interviewed with Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork in 2016 for their Good Times album- is among his favorites. He was there at Friday’s Palladium show too. Most impressive … Looking forward to the forthcoming Chicago and Brian Wilson tour – great combination and I’m happy to report that Wilson and Chicago will perform a song together …

Was an absolutely marvelous time at Thursday’s Cutting Room event for the release of Donnie Kehr’s Rockers Live: Volume 1 on ROB Records distributed via Jazzheads. Isabelle Gottfried and Constantine Maroulis delivered some outstanding performances. Gottfried’s in fact, had the room on its feet. Seen in the throng were media-maven Brad Balfour; producer Russ Titleman; Jazzheads’ Randy Klein; Jay Leslie; Benny Harrison; Cori Gardner; Kehr and PR-man David Salidor. Just a great evening … HAPPY BDAY Melanie Rogers, Ronnie Wood, Brandi Carlile; and David Keeps!

