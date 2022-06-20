The Glorious Corner

ZIGGY PLAYED GUITAR — 50 years ago this week, David Bowie’s seminal album Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars was released (June 16, 1972) and Ultimate Classic Rock ran a track-by-track review and I took a moment to listen again and was totally blown away … again!
Not only did the songs sound as vital as ever, but they sounded as if they were released today, they just could be hits – a la the recent Kate Bush phenomena.
Face it, Bowie was in a class by himself and it appears that even when he started, he was at the forefront of everything yet to come. No wonder John Lennon called him “the last of the originals.”
“Five Years,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Star Man” and the title track are just sensational. He was, right up to his final album Blackstar just phenomenal. I saw the Ziggy tour in NYC at Radio City Music Hall and the sold-out concert was definitely awesome.
I must admit I wasn’t ready for the visceral reaction I had, but 50 years on it was as exciting as the first time in 1972!
Check out UCR article: https://ultimateclassicrock.com/david-bowie-ziggy-stardust-track-by-track/?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=New%20Campaign&utm_term=UCR
It was a totally exuberant show and Sanabria and his huge band captivated everyone in the room. He had three vocalists, who were all sensational including Janis Siegel from the late-great Manhattan Transfer.
TNT’s original-scripted series Snowpiecer -based on the movie- will end after its fourth season run. The show was great with Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly and unfortunately has fallen prey to the new regime at Warner Brothers Discovery, which has cut almost everything original on TNT. Could it be picked up? I’d say it certainly could. Here’s what Deadline said: https://deadline.com/2022/06/snowpiercer-canceled-end-season-4-tnt-1235047908/ …
SIGHTING: PR-pasha David Salidor at Wo Hop in Chinatown Saturday night. Salidor says he’s been a regular customer there since his days in college and at My Father’s Place in Roslyn, NY where he and Eppy -and the MFP crew- would drive in. Amazing! … That CBS/Micky Dolenz interview, with Anthony Mason, is now officially set for Thursday, August 16-the 56th anniversary of the release of the great “Last Train To Clarksville” … We finally found a Debbie Gibson review, from the Houston Press, on her ongoing The Body Remembers tour. check it out here: Review: Debbie Gibson at House of Blues | Houston Press Debbie herself did a social media post of the review, calling it I love a converted cynic. She’s a pro, no doubt about it … And, Happy Bday to Rebecca Pollock.
