The Glorious Corner

HALL SPEAKS — Anyone who knows me knows I’m a huge Daryl Hall-fan. From his pitch-perfect voice, to his creative choices (his solo album Sacred Songs is just brilliant) … he’s just a sensational artist. I first got to know him in the golden-80’s when Hall & Oates essentially ruled the music charts.

Heck, I think I’m even signing on their “Adult Education” record … but, to tell the truth, I can’t fully confirm nor remember.

We’ve criticized on many, many occasions would be record-exec Bob Lefsetz, but in his podcast last week, he spoke to Hall for almost 90-minutes about everything from Tommy Mottola to music publishing and his thoughts on MTV and music videos. Hall also briefly reference August Darnell (of Kid Creole & The Coconuts); Mariah Carey; and a host of other subjects. Terrifically candid, informal and funny, it’s a must-listen-to for sure.

Check it out here: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/daryl-hall-99680394/

I still think Lefsetz is a wingnut of the first order, but he did deliver (although I could have done without him saying ‘OK ‘at least a million times) a great interview and a deep dive with Hall.

HER BELLE — (Via TV Line) Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. ought to start practicing her dreamy, far-off look: She’s been tapped to play Belle in ABC’s upcoming live-action take on Beauty and the Beast, TVLine has learned.

Airing Thursday, Dec. 15, ABC’s Beauty and the Beast production will interweave live-action musical performances with scenes from the animated film, as the network previously did with its Little Mermaid tribute in November 2019. With H.E.R.’s casting as Belle, the R&B songstress becomes the first Afro-Filipina woman to play the iconic Disney princess on screen.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!” H.E.R. said in a statement. “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Added Chu, who will exec-produce the special: “With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity. We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators.”

The live-action event will commemorate 30 years since Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to earn a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. It ultimately lost to The Silence of the Lambs, but the movie did pick up a trophy for Best Original Song (“Beauty and the Beast”) that year.

Certainly, a different type of Belle. I’m, not all the familiar with her abilities, but it’s an intriguing challenge for sure. I loved this story from start to finish; sure it’ll be hard to top the initial animated version (with Jerry Orbach and Angela Lansbury), but let’s wait and see.

These live-action events are always interesting: I loved the Jesus Christ Superstar one and the Rent one.

MACCA’S BACK — Paul McCartney’s 1991 concert film Get Back will finally be released on Blu-ray on August 17th. The film, which saw theatrical release back in the day also be reissued on DVD, and according to Noise11.com will not feature any bonus features. The movie was directed by Richard Lester, best known for his work with the Beatles on their first two movies — 1964’s A Hard Day’s Night, 1965’s Help!, and John Lennon’s 1967 film, How I Won The War.

Get Back features performances from Paul McCartney’s 1989/1990 world tour, which marked his first concert dates in a decade.

The ’89/’90 tour saw Paul McCartney fully embracing his Beatles past — performing many songs the “Fab Four” never performed live. After such a long time away from the concert stage, McCartney explained how he came about figuring out the 1989 setlist: “What I did was I just sat down and kind of asked myself what I would like to see ‘him’ play, y’know, if I was just somebody just coming to the show, what I thought I’d like to see the band play. The interesting thing about some of the Beatles stuff was I’ve never actually performed it onstage before — and we never got to do it with the Beatles, ’cause we stopped touring at that time. I got up on stage and said ‘I’ve never done this one before.’ So that’s nice, ’cause they’re fresh.”

The set-list to Paul McCartney’s Get Back concert film:

“Band On The Run”

“Got To Get You Into My Life”

“Rough Ride”

“The Long And Winding Road”

“The Fool On The Hill”

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

“Good Day Sunshine”

“I Saw Her Standing There”

“Put It There”

“Eleanor Rigby”

“Back In The U.S.S.R.”

“This One”

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Coming Up”

“Let It Be”

“Live And Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

“Yesterday”

“Get Back”

“Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End”

“Birthday” – audio only

SHORT TAKES — A Debbie Gibson Xmas album? Rumored for years and it seems to be finally happening. Stay tuned …

SIGHTINGS: CBS’ Anthony Mason at Rizzoli Wednesday and PR-pasha David Salidor at Inga’s Bar in Brooklyn Heights … Rock Solid Podcasts’ Pat Francis was at Micky Dolenz’s show Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina where he delivered this review: The theater was beautiful and the sound was excellent. Thoughts on the show: set list was terrific with a nice mix of Monkees and covers plus Micky’s stories were funny and engaging as always. Coco rocked “White Rabbit!” A tight 90 minutes that had the audience dancing in the aisles at the end. Micky is still the consummate performer … Keith Girard’s New York Independent had a great interviews with writer Terry Jastrow on his book The Trial Of George W. Bush. Check it out: https://www.thenyindependent.com/1701225/george-w-bush-finally-faces-justice-in-new-novel-about-his-trial-for-iraq-war-crimes/ … FX’s The Old Man finished its first season last week with an episode that was totally word-heavy and left a slew of questions unanswered. Amy Brenneman’s reluctant hostage turned ally Zoe was seemingly summarily dismissed and FBI-worker Emily was revealed to be not only Dan Chase’s daughter (Bridges) but also the much feared Hamzad. And, Harper (Lithgow) who raised her demanded his right to her as well. This revelation led one poster to say, “The show has become My Three Dads.” Bridges and Lithgow deserved much, much better than this confusing show. Even though it’s been renewed for a second season, I predict it won’t make it. Sad …

n listening to the “lost” Micky Dolenz solo album, Demosiselle, out in August via Glenn Gretlund’s 7a Records, we quickly discovered the gem therein, Danny O’Keefe’s “Torch For Hire.” To me, it’s Dolenz at his vocal finest and the song is one of O’Keefe’s best ever. Dolenz’s delivery is just perfect. No question, this is a standout track … Our colleague Roger Friedman tagged Mayor Eric Adams Mayor Swagger. So right. Just perfect …

We just started watching Chris Pratt in his new Amazon series, The Terminal List. Kind of creepy, and somewhat reminiscent of The Sinner. Remember that one? … We also finished off Netflix’s first-ever hit Grace and Frankie with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Seven seasons in, it was a great show and though this last season was sort of flimsy, we loved it; especially Dolly Parton in the finale. Bravo … The infamous Loeb Boathouse in NY’s Central Park will close due to rising costs. A tremendous spot in the Central Park maze it has for years hosted everything from premiere parties to weddings and birthdays. Another sad fact that the new normal is really not normal at all. Check out this great piece from Eater: https://ny.eater.com/2022/7/21/23272667/central-park-loeb-boathouse-nyc-closing-october … Happy Bday Ron Dickins!

