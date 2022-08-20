The Glorious Corner

David Salidor and Debbie Gibson in 1989 BLUE 35th — Debbie Gibson’s 1987 debut album Out Of The Blue reached its 35th anniversary this week. Amazing, right? We thought we’d turn to Gibson’s original PR-man David Salidor for some thoughts on the project: “There was no question that Deborah was a prodigy; everything she had done up till the album was just stunning. She wrote all of the songs and the production work she did with album produce Fred Zarr was just innovative and amazingly competent. Let’s face it, Madonna and Cyndi Lauper were similarly-directed artists, but at 16 Gibson was making some bold moves.”

“I was brought into the project almost a year before the album even came out; the first single ‘Only In My Dreams’ was actually released twice and was a hit in the clubs which positioned it as a track to watch. I well remember the day of the photo shoot for the album cover, by photographer Adrian Buckmaster. He had some terrific ideas and when it came time to shoot what became the album cover, my wife stopped everything and drew a face on her left knee where her jeans were ripped.”

“To say that was a genius move would be an understatement, as we had fans copying not only the ripped jeans, but the drawn figure. Believe me, it was a last minute stroke of genius. From there the single and album just took off; we had Deborah sometimes playing 3 clubs a night. Radio picked up the single and a star was born.”

“Amazing memories for sure, but it did prove our point: Debbie was destined to be full blown star. Great times with Doug Morris, Larry Yasgur and Bruce Carbone at Atlantic and Doug Breitbart. We were making history.”

Salidor also revealed he is involved in a movie-project which will borrow heavily from his times in the Gibson-camp. Stay tuned.

SHORT TAKES — Burgeoning new pop-star Ashley Suppa and producer Alex Salzman at SMITH in NOMAD …

The Philly Oxfords may be no more. The group, led by Ivan Taub, have gone silent … Congrats to Evan Levy who moves from SiriusXM to Amazon Music. Evan’s one of the best out there …

Apple +’s Loot with Maya Rudolph was a fun watch. At first I thought it was a bad-riff on rich people, but the more I watched it, it was a great look into some real personalities. It was only 10 episodes, but was just renewed for another season. Definitely take a look …

Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources on CNN was suddenly canceled Thursday. Zas The Butcher (David Zaslav) is definitely living up to his name. Stelter I never really cared for as he always seemed to take a little bit too much pleasure into the media’s downfall. He was involved in the first season of Apple’s The Morning Show and his work did give the show some initially credibility. Some media people loved him, I did not … AMC Theaters re-releasing Grease in 130 of their theaters – with some of the profits going to breast cancer research. Classy move AMC … There’s a movie afoot of Truman Capote. Truman was great, I knew him; but how about one on author Dominick Dunne. Now there’s a movie waiting to happen … Paramount which owns all-things Star Trek is having a Star Trek day on September 8. Check it out here: You’re Invited to a Special Global ‘Star Trek Day’ Celebration on September 8

… Long-lost Kjersti Long has a new single, “Boys In Jersey.” She’s released a stunning new video that looks like it costs super-bucks to shoot. Guess Dad Jeremy “Solar” Long pitched in. Good luck to the Longs. Wonder if the song is still on Van Dean’s Broadway Records … Speaking of Van Dean, he and his lovely wife are celebrating the birth of a baby girl Congrats … Take a listen of The Killers new single:

Interesting article on Ringo Starr and why he was the most important Beatle. Hilarious … take a read: 10 Reasons Ringo Starr Was The Most Important Beatle | Phoenix New Times

… And on Monday CBS Morning News profiles Micky Dolenz – expertly handled by their Anthony Mason. Here’s a tease: Frame.io



