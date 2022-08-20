The Glorious Corner

David Salidor and Debbie Gibson in 1989
BLUE 35th — Debbie Gibson’s 1987 debut album Out Of The Blue reached its 35th anniversary this week. Amazing, right? We thought we’d turn to Gibson’s original PR-man David Salidor for some thoughts on the project: “There was no question that Deborah was a prodigy; everything she had done up till the album was just stunning. She wrote all of the songs and the production work she did with album produce Fred Zarr was just innovative and amazingly competent. Let’s face it, Madonna and Cyndi Lauper were similarly-directed artists, but at 16 Gibson was making some bold moves.”
“I was brought into the project almost a year before the album even came out; the first single ‘Only In My Dreams’ was actually released twice and was a hit in the clubs which positioned it as a track to watch. I well remember the day of the photo shoot for the album cover, by photographer Adrian Buckmaster. He had some terrific ideas and when it came time to shoot what became the album cover, my wife stopped everything and drew a face on her left knee where her jeans were ripped.”
The Philly Oxfords may be no more. The group, led by Ivan Taub, have gone silent … Congrats to Evan Levy who moves from SiriusXM to Amazon Music. Evan’s one of the best out there …
Apple +’s Loot with Maya Rudolph was a fun watch. At first I thought it was a bad-riff on rich people, but the more I watched it, it was a great look into some real personalities. It was only 10 episodes, but was just renewed for another season. Definitely take a look …
Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources on CNN was suddenly canceled Thursday. Zas The Butcher (David Zaslav) is definitely living up to his name. Stelter I never really cared for as he always seemed to take a little bit too much pleasure into the media’s downfall. He was involved in the first season of Apple’s The Morning Show and his work did give the show some initially credibility. Some media people loved him, I did not … AMC Theaters re-releasing Grease in 130 of their theaters – with some of the profits going to breast cancer research. Classy move AMC … There’s a movie afoot of Truman Capote. Truman was great, I knew him; but how about one on author Dominick Dunne. Now there’s a movie waiting to happen … Paramount which owns all-things Star Trek is having a Star Trek day on September 8. Check it out here: You’re Invited to a Special Global ‘Star Trek Day’ Celebration on September 8
Interesting article on Ringo Starr and why he was the most important Beatle. Hilarious … take a read: 10 Reasons Ringo Starr Was The Most Important Beatle | Phoenix New Times
Google+
YouTube
RSS