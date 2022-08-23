The Glorious Corner

TRY SOME BUY SOME MORE GET BACK — (via Ultimate Classic Rock) Director Peter Jackson says he’s in talks with Disney and Apple about releasing an extended cut of 2021’s The Beatles: Get Back.
Singer/songwriter Ashley Suppa, who also doubles as the bassist for the all-girl band Plush, begins a tour with them and Alice In Chains next month … Most folk don’t remember NBC’s Midnight Special which debuted in 1972. The acts that appeared on the show spanned the 50’s,60’s, and 70’s. They included Chuck Berry; Blondie; Aretha Franklin; Prince; Tom Perry; Aerosmith; AC/DC; Elton John; Fleetwood Mac; and David Bowie. ELO appeared seven times more than any other group. For new acts, it was always Ed McMahon’s Star Search, but for established acts, MidnightSpecial. Ultimate Classic Rock ran a great article the other day. Check it out: https://ultimateclassicrock.com/the-midnight-special-tv-show/…
We finally got to watch Netflix’s The Gray Man, which is the first movie that the cable-net funded. When it was released it was lambasted by almost every legitimate critic, but we kind of liked it. Ryan Gosling in the lead role was pretty good and Chris Evans as the bad-guy was a tad over the top, but serviceable. Directed by the Avengers’ Russo Brothers, it was pretty good, though there were a few too many explosions and gun-fights. Overall I’d definitely give it a GO-SEE if you haven’t already. Funnily enough, out of all the tawdry reviews I read, I don’t remember one mentioning it was based on a book. And, a sequel is in-the works … Gary Busey was charged in Cherry Hill, New Jersey with three counts of sex crimes at the Monster Mania convention? Busey, who always seems to be one card short of a full deck, is one interesting dude, but these conventions are curious events where the fans are sometimes a tad too touchy-feely. A thorough investigation needs to happen …
Monday’s CBS Morning News profile on Micky Dolenz was everything we wanted it to be. 8-minutes in prime-time is exceptional any way you look at it. Anthony Mason did his usually brilliant work and Dolenz was very candid. There was also a quick snippet, from Dolenz’s own video collection of the full band in rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in 1967; never seen before and it was pretty cool. Just excellent. The first-part of the interview was done at Justin Theroux’s downtown-bar Ray’s. Bravo to Mason and producer Rebecca Castagna. If you missed it, take a look:
Take a read here: Review: Debbie Gibson Sings and Celebrates The OUT OF THE BLUE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT At 54 Below (broadwayworld.com) … RIP To Twin Peaks’ Lenny Von-Dohlen. Read Deadline’s obit: https://deadline.com/2022/07/lenny-von-dohlen-dead-twin-peaks-electric-dreams-actor-1235060380/
