The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

TRY SOME BUY SOME MORE GET BACK — (via Ultimate Classic Rock) Director Peter Jackson says he’s in talks with Disney and Apple about releasing an extended cut of 2021’s The Beatles: Get Back.

He describes both companies as “reluctant,” however, in an interview with Kim Masters’ The Business podcast. “They say — and they might be quite right — that there’s no market anymore for extended cuts. But I know that there’s five or six hours of fantastic material that we didn’t include, and I don’t want it to go back into the vaults for 50 years,” Jackson argued. “So, let’s just say that it’s a conversation that’s happening, but it’s not necessarily a definitive one at this point.”
Jackson also recalled regularly speaking with Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who directed the original 1970 Let It Be film from which the Get Back footage is derived. “He’s got a fantastic memory and he and I have become friends,” Jackson said, explaining that he would call Lindsay-Hogg to ask him about particular camera shots. “And most of the time he could remember what I was talking about. … I just wanted to honor the footage that was shot.”
 
Jackson has already confirmed that he’s in discussions about making a new Beatles movie, though further details weren’t yet available. “I’m talking to the Beatles about another project, something very, very different than Get Back,” he told Deadline. “We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary … and that’s all I can really say.”
Interesting thoughts for sure. I watched Jackson’s movie and loved it, although it didn’t go on a tad too much. Face it, for fans, it was manna from heaven. But, like some many legacy acts out there right now … where do you draw the line.
There’s no question that fans for the group -old and new- are legion. Maybe a limited number of copies is the way to go. Would I watch it? You bet your life.
 
SHORT TAKES $23.00 to get into Manhattan under the proposed new Congestion Pricing edict circulating in the ether? Don’t think it will fly at all. It’s clearly a cash-grab.
Stay tuned …

Ashley Suppa

Singer/songwriter Ashley Suppa, who also doubles as the bassist for the all-girl band Plush, begins a tour with them and Alice In Chains next month … Most folk don’t remember NBC’s Midnight Special which debuted in 1972. The acts that appeared on the show spanned the 50’s,60’s, and 70’s. They included Chuck Berry; Blondie; Aretha Franklin; Prince; Tom Perry; Aerosmith; AC/DC; Elton John; Fleetwood Mac; and David Bowie. ELO appeared seven times more than any other group. For new acts, it was always Ed McMahon’s Star Search, but for established acts, MidnightSpecial. Ultimate Classic Rock ran a great article the other day. Check it out: https://ultimateclassicrock.com/the-midnight-special-tv-show/

Ryan Gossling

We finally got to watch Netflix’s The Gray Man, which is the first movie that the cable-net funded. When it was released it was lambasted by almost every legitimate critic, but we kind of liked it. Ryan Gosling in the lead role was pretty good and Chris Evans as the bad-guy was a tad over the top, but serviceable. Directed by the Avengers’ Russo Brothers, it was pretty good, though there were a few too many explosions and gun-fights. Overall I’d definitely give it a GO-SEE if you haven’t already. Funnily enough, out of all the tawdry reviews I read, I don’t remember one mentioning it was based on a book. And, a sequel is in-the works … Gary Busey was charged in Cherry Hill, New Jersey with three counts of sex crimes at the Monster Mania convention? Busey, who always seems to be one card short of a full deck, is one interesting dude, but these conventions are curious events where the fans are sometimes a tad too touchy-feely. A thorough investigation needs to happen …

Anthony Mason and Micky Dolenz

Monday’s CBS Morning News profile on Micky Dolenz was everything we wanted it to be. 8-minutes in prime-time is exceptional any way you look at it. Anthony Mason did his usually brilliant work and Dolenz was very candid. There was also a quick snippet, from Dolenz’s own video collection of the full band in rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in 1967; never seen before and it was pretty cool. Just excellent. The first-part of the interview was done at Justin Theroux’s downtown-bar Ray’s. Bravo to Mason and producer Rebecca Castagna. If you missed it, take a look:


Debbie Gibson got 5 out of 5 balloons in Broadwayworld.com’s review of the songstress cabaret show (celebrating the 35th anniversary of her debut album Out Of The Blue) at 54 Below.

Debbie Gibson

Take a read here: Review: Debbie Gibson Sings and Celebrates The OUT OF THE BLUE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT At 54 Below (broadwayworld.com) … RIP To Twin Peaks’ Lenny Von-Dohlen. Read Deadline’s obit: https://deadline.com/2022/07/lenny-von-dohlen-dead-twin-peaks-electric-dreams-actor-1235060380/

Happy Bday to composer John Williams and Lora Evans!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Larry Flick; Evan Levy; Ross Zapin; Anthony Pomes; Gary Dell’Abate; Elizabeth Neff; Chuck Taylor; Chuck Arnold; Fred Zarr; Larry Yasgur; Terry Jastrow; Paul McCartney; Alec Baldwin; Dan Abrams; Michael Lewittes; Joanna Malloy; James Edstrom; Barry Fisch; Vito Bruno; Nick Prince; and BELLA!

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

