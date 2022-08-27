The Glorious Corner

SVU CONCERN — So, it started like this: Monday morning brought a TV-preview of the first episode of the new season’s Law & Order which would be a first-time ever crossover of all three Law & Order shows: the mothership Law & Order; the Mariska Hargitay-fronted Law & Order: Special Victims Unit; and the Christopher Meloni ‘s Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The idea had first been hinted at over the summer and the reception was pretty good; you’d have Meloni and Hargitay working hand-in-hand with Sam Waterston, Hugh Dancy and Ice T.

By Monday afternoon news was released that Kelli Giddish who essays Detective Amanda Rollins on SUV, was going to leave the show mid-season. Well, that brought such an uproar that not only has Giddish been forced to twitter-her thoughts, but the current and former showrunner of SUV had to reply as well.

David Graziano, the current runner, in his tweet, ominously alluded to the fact that “things are more complex than they seem.”

Now Law & Order-overlord Dick Wolff -who by now must have his own money printing machine- is a notorious tight-wad with money. That’s why Meloni left in the first place and Vincent D’Onofrio (Criminal Intent) as well for that matter.

Giddish’s timing was spot-on and probably gave Wolff heart palpitations as her news easily eclipsed the morning news of the crossover. And for that, she’ll probably be killed off in the show.

Turns out that Giddish on her 12 seasons on the show has developed quite the following. Posters mostly blamed Wolff for the shift, but interestingly also held Hargitay accountable as she is a producer on the show.

What will happen? Unfortunately, probably nothing. SUV entering its 24th year is in fine-shape, although there have been numerous rumors that the 25th season will be its final season.

I just caught the Law & Order-episode Aftershock (1996). It’s the one L&O episode where they delved into the characters personal lives after witnessing an execution; and in the end Claire Kincaid (Jill Hennessey) was killed.

It was a great episode with some tremendous acting by Waterston, Benjamin Bratt and Jerry Orbach.

Make Mine Maitland — Now here’s a story you don’t hear every day: Maitland Ward, who appeared on the TV show Boy Meets World (1993-2000) for 2 seasons way back when (with Ben Savage, William Daniels and Danielle Fishel) went from the mainstream world to appearing in pornographic movies.

Here’s the release for her book and an upcoming appearance at Powerhouse Books in Brooklyn:

Maitland Ward is proud to announce that her long-awaited celebrity memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood, hits bookstore shelves September 6, with the star signing copies for fans at Brooklyn’s Powerhouse Arena at The Archway (28 Adams Street) on Thursday, September 15 at 7:00 pm.



The event will also spotlight a guest appearance by adult industry superstar and Deeper studio director Kayden Kross, who will be on hand as the moderator for a Q&A panel discussion and conversation about Ward’s career path as the first and only mainstream actress to cross over into adult industry success.

“It’s been a long road to get to where I am today, and I am so pleased to be able to tell my story through the pages of Rated X, and I look forward to sharing my personal anecdotes with friends and fans at Brooklyn’s Powerhouse Arena,” said Ward.



The award-winning adult film performer, actress, model and cosplay personality, whose iconic entertainment career has spanned nearly 30 years since breaking into the business as a teen, openly recounts her highs, lows, accomplishments and indignities as the first-ever mainstream screen star to find smashing success in the taboo world of porn.



Sharing her stories in Rated X has not only proved to be empowering for Ward, it’s also been “one of the proudest moments of my career”, with early success on Amazon’s pre-sale lists and an acclaimed ‘Kirkus Star’ from literary tastemaker Kirkus Reviews.

The New York signing is part of Ward’s upcoming author signing events in September; she is also scheduled to make a promotional signing appearance Tuesday, September 6 at Los Angeles’ Barnes & Noble flagship store at The Grove.

Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood is available for pre-order on the Simon & Schuster product page at Simonandschuster.com andAmazon.com.

IT’S A CTI THING — I’ll never forget when I was in college and working at our radio station when a package arrived one day from an outfit called CTI Records. I opened it and the first thing I noticed was one of the best-looking album covers I’d ever seen. The entire front and back was laminated and it was from a jazz-artist saxophonist Stanley Turrentine called Sugar.

There was a provocative looking photograph too which only engendered further interest.

I put the album on, which was tremendous, and loved it, but I couldn’t stop staring at that sumptuous cover.

CTI Records was the brainchild of Creed Taylor who passed this week at 93. Way before ECM Records -another prestige jazz label- Taylor issued just terrific albums from the likes of Deodato; Grover Washington Jr.; Ralph MacDonald; Joe Beck; Turrentine and so many more.

In those days jazz was much more prevalent and truth be told, there seemed to be much more of an audience for it. These days, jazz records just don’t sell and to find jazz you have to go to the clubs like Keystone Korner in Baltimore, Minton’s in Harlem and The Blue Note in Lower Manhattan. Radio, other than SiriusXM’s Waterfalls, doesn’t even give it a platform.

Taylor’s CTI was totally creative and almost every release stood on its own merits. Taylor was a true giant.

Check this article out: https://www.knkx.org/jazz/2022-08-23/influential-jazz-record-producer-creed-taylor-has-died

SHORT TAKES — Monday’s announcement that Dr. Anthony Fauci will be stepping down was met with an odd silence. I watched the Tuesday’s mornings news shows and there was scant coverage. I think there’s no question that the 81-year-old’s status dimmed suddenly, but at one point in mid-pandemic, I remember seeing him virtually every day. He was the voice of the pandemic, make no mistake, but like any other “hero” there are ups and downs. Just ask Chris Cuomo. I hope Fauci will be remembered as the voice of reason in certainly unreasonable times; although the changes we endured then, continue now. It is a different world … Micky Dolenz is the guest on the podcast Naked Lunch with Phil Rosenthal (Everyone Loves Raymond) and David Wild on September 14 … Warner Brothers Discovery -as they’re now known- held some private screenings for the cast and crew of their recently jettisoned Batgirl movie. Truth be told, I’m sure this is part of the plan to ratchet up added interest in the flick. Rest assured, if it’s not leaked it’ll come out. Imagine going to see the movie that they didn’t want to put out. Whoever came up with this plan should get raise from Zas The Butcher. FromDeadline: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11143689/Secret-Batgirl-screenings-place-Warner-Bros-lot-week.html

… Speaking of CTI Records above, it made me recall that after CTI established themselves, another label -with someone who had actually worked for Taylor- was started, called Versatile Records, by a gentleman by the name of Vic Chirumbolo. The label didn’t last long, but my memory is that they released some terrific music … Hard to believe that Eric Clapton’s mega-release Unplugged came out 30 years ago this week. Though a rock god already, this release established a whole new “pop” following for him. And, Clapton didn’t even want to release it, it was his then-manager Roger Forrester’s idea. Classic album for sure … Gossip-guru Cindy Adams apparently didn’t make a lot of friends during a recent visit to Maine.

Check it out here: https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/entertainment/places/new-york-post-columnist-unimpressed-after-visiting-vacationland-cindy-adams/97-671f3c3f-e421-4627-bbd9-25a7fa131141

… Happy Bday Betsey Johnson!

