The Glorious Corner

MANIFEST BACK — (Via Deadline) On 828 Day at 8:28 AM, exactly one year after Netflix announced that Manifest has been resurrected following its cancellation by NBC, the streamer unveiled a premiere date for Part 1 of the series’ fourth and final season. It will debut November 4.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Manifest will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each. When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.

In the weeks leading to 828 Day, Manifest fans have been re-watching the existing seasons, propelling them to Netflix’s weekly Top 10 for English-language series.

The 20-episode Season 4 will indeed be the series’ last.

“That is the plan currently, at least in terms of whether there will be a satisfying resolution going into the season. By the end of the season, we’ll deliver some answers and all the questions will be answered,” Netflix’s head of drama Jinny Howe told Deadline earlier this week.

Here are details about the plot of Season 4: Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

The series, produced by Warner Bros. TV, stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards

Jeff Rake created the show and executive produces with Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Len Goldstein.

Here’s the teaser

Manifest was certainly intriguing; but as one poster noted, “it’s Lost-lite.” It certainly has the mystical aura that Lost did, but it was almost like Lost for the kids. I liked it and couldn’t believe that NBC canned it. When it switched over to Netflix, it became the cable-net’s biggest series. The characters and actors were very strong as well, although some of the dialogue bordered on comedy. But, with no Lost … it fit just perfectly.

I’ll be watching for sure.

DAVE ALEXANDER PASSES — Musician Dave Alexander passed over the weekend. Alexander was a valued member of Micky Dolenz’s current band and played with Davy Jones as well. Said Dolenz, “A sad, sad, day. RIP my beautiful friend and band mate, Dave Alexander. We shared so many years of music and laughs together. For twenty-five years in the various Monkee/Micky configurations you were the consummate musician and vocalist. We will miss you terribly, Loafie. Wherever you are, you will rock ‘em.”

I got to know Dave a bit and he was a gentle-giant for sure. Will be much-missed.

SHORT TAKES — Donnie Kehr guests on SiriusXM’s Marc & Myra Show today tub-thumping his next Rockers On Broadway show on October 3 (at Le Poisson Rouge), where Diane Warren will be awarded.

The event is subtitled She Rocks… Ashley Suppa at Colliton Studio Monday for a photo session … 25 years since the passing of Princess Diana. I well remember returning from a dinner in East Hampton, turning the TV onto CNN and seeing celebrity-journalist Aubrey Reuben being interviewed about her. I watched Today’s tribute to her and yes, her impact was extraordinary …

Who would have thought that gossip-monger Cindy Adams biggest media moment since her Maples/Trump/Ivana brouhaha in early 1990’s would have been over her recent slamming of Maine. So far she’s done two columns on it –the second a somewhat twisted apology- and this recent missive from a local newspaper: https://medium.com/@barefootlabs/sorry-cindy-adams-from-the-new-york-post-ccce81accc35 I’ve known her for decades –her late-husband, comic Joey Adams was an investor in The Fantsticks – and she’s a doll. She just knows what works and what doesn’t … Madonna’s biopic-travails goes on and on. After a somewhat revealing article in something called Elite.daily Madonna’s Biopic: Predicted Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Updates (elitedaily.com) Roger Friedman in his always-brilliant Showbiz 411 claims Diablo Cody has left the project. Also, Ozarks’ Julia Garner has been offered the role – one that I feel she should NOT take. Stay tuned … Writer/producer Terry Jastrow to New York this week with wife Anne Archer …

One of the giants of the record biz was unquestionably Ahmet Ertegun. His is a terrific story (by Paul Sexton). Check this out: https://www.yahoo.com/video/learned-ahms-atlantic-records-visionary-103420115.html – here’s my favorite Ahmet story: I was in England for a celebration of Atlantic artists. When we arrived backstage we immediately noticed there was a huge crowd in a circle. When we got to the circle, Ahmet was in the middle. He had a backstage pass that read I Am The Pass. Classic! …Happy BDay Debbie Gibson!

