The Glorious Corner

BOWIE’S DREAM —(Via Rock Cellar) Moonage Daydream is a new film from director Brett Morgen (who helmed 2012’s Crossfire Hurricane Rolling Stones documentary, 2015’s Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and 2017’s Jane) set for release this fall. Officially sanctioned by the David Bowie estate, it promises to answer — or at least discuss — some major story-lines pertaining to the late musician/cultural icon.

The documentary, which will be released on Sept. 16, comes with anticipation that was only amplified by the alluring tones and aesthetics of the official trailer, which can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUvjaPIEIBs

A companion soundtrack album will also be made available on release day, and like the film promises to be a special collection for Bowie fans. A news release states that the album features songs spanning Bowie’s career and includes previously unheard material, unique mixes created for the film and this release, along with dialogue from Bowie himself.

Highlights include a previously unreleased live medley of ‘The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie” recorded live at the final Ziggy Stardust concert at Hammersmith Odeon in 1973, featuring Jeff Beck on guitar. Other rarities include an early version of the Hunky Dory favorite “Quicksand” and a previously unreleased live version of “Rock ’n’ Roll With Me” from the legendary 1974 Soul Tour.

As a preview of the album, a unique mix of the Bowie classic “Modern Love” was debuted on Thursday. Emphasizing the piano and instrumentation of the original song, this is a fresh take on one of Bowie’s biggest hits: