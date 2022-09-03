The Glorious Corner

BOWIE’S DREAM —(Via Rock Cellar) Moonage Daydream is a new film from director Brett Morgen (who helmed 2012’s Crossfire Hurricane Rolling Stones documentary, 2015’s Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and 2017’s Jane) set for release this fall. Officially sanctioned by the David Bowie estate, it promises to answer — or at least discuss — some major story-lines pertaining to the late musician/cultural icon.
The documentary, which will be released on Sept. 16, comes with anticipation that was only amplified by the alluring tones and aesthetics of the official trailer, which can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUvjaPIEIBs
A companion soundtrack album will also be made available on release day, and like the film promises to be a special collection for Bowie fans. A news release states that the album features songs spanning Bowie’s career and includes previously unheard material, unique mixes created for the film and this release, along with dialogue from Bowie himself.
Highlights include a previously unreleased live medley of ‘The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie” recorded live at the final Ziggy Stardust concert at Hammersmith Odeon in 1973, featuring Jeff Beck on guitar. Other rarities include an early version of the Hunky Dory favorite “Quicksand” and a previously unreleased live version of “Rock ’n’ Roll With Me” from the legendary 1974 Soul Tour.
As a preview of the album, a unique mix of the Bowie classic “Modern Love” was debuted on Thursday. Emphasizing the piano and instrumentation of the original song, this is a fresh take on one of Bowie’s biggest hits:
YOUNG RETURNS — 7a Records’ Glenn Gretlund lunched (at Little Italy) with one of my all time favorites singers in London’s Soho this week, Paul Young. Per Wikipedia: Paul Antony Young is an English musician, singer and songwriter. Formerly the frontman of the short-lived bands Kat Kool & the Kool Cats, Streetband and Q-Tips, he became a teen idol with his solo success in the 1980’s.
Chris Noth got back onstage at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Massachusetts this week as both the producer and star of the play Rhinoceros. Onsite comments were strong about Noth’s performances and he received a standing ovation. He’ll be back on TV shortly. Page Six said a spokesperson said he was a “consummate stage actor” … There must be something in the water over at Dick Wolff Productions. Last week they lost Kelli Giddish from Law & Order: SVU and Jeese Lee Soffer (after 10 seasons) from Chicago Fire and today it was a announced there’s a new show-runner at his Law & Order: Organized Crime with Chris Meloni. If memory serves this is the fifth one sicne the show started. Sean Jablonski is the new one and he’s been in the Law & Order-universe before. Wolff may have his own money printing machine by now, but ‘cmon Dick, get it together … Producer/writer Terry Jastrow at the Crosby Hotel with wife Anne Archer … And. Romeo Delight in a return engagement at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room November 19.
Google+
YouTube
RSS