The Glorious Corner

SPIELBERG TAKES TIFF — After a dreary summer, there are 3 movies right now that look just fantastic. First is David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. After viewing the excellent trailer several times, I’m still not sure what it’s even about.

But with a cast including Robert DeNiro, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Rami Malek and Margot Robbie … I’m definitely in. Here’s the trailer:

Nest is Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. With Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and Robbie again, it’s about film’s transition from silent-movies to talkies. The trailer for this one is even more intriguing. Chazelle’s La La Land was, in my book, spot-on excellent. Face it, he’s a visionary director. This one will be out early next year. Check out their trailer:

Next is Spielberg’s The Fableman’s based on his own life story. This film was entered in the recent Toronto Film Festival (his first film ever entered, if you can believe that) .. and won! Spielberg received a huge standing ovation. I like Spielberg, I always have and when you watch this trailer you see easter eggs to ALL his movies; from ET on down. Can’t wait for this one. Bonus tidbit: His Terminal (2004) with Tom Hanks was awesome; if you haven’t see it … its a must-see. Michele Williams is said to be superb. Out this Thanksgiving, here’s the trailer:

SHORT TAKES — Not to berate last week’s Monday Emmy night anymore, but several people quipped that the most interesting part of the show was seeing Brian Cox and Jason Sudeikis sitting Together. They wondered what they could be talking about …

Monkee-Micky Dolenz was the guest on Phil Rosenthal and David Wild’s podcast Naked Lunch last week. With food from LA’s awesome Barney’s Beanery they discussed everything from the early days of The Monkees-TV show to the late (and, great) Bob Rafelson. The air-date will be released soon … Speaking of Dolenz, he headlines at this week’s Retro Con in Philly … Ashley Suppa’s tour with Plush begins this Tuesday, 9/20 in Roger, Arizona …

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played NY’s famed Apollo last week for SiriusXM’s Small Stage series and were wonderful. Check out this review from Live For Live Music: Red Hot Chili Peppers At The Apollo: Unlimited Love In A “Holy Place” [Photos/Videos] (liveforlivemusic.com)

…This week the new TV season begins: Thursday is the three-part Law & Order crossover compilation; including the mothership; Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Hope it’s good as it’s a lot of Law & Order … I went to a wedding over the weekend and the band, from New Jersey, were simply phenomenal. Interestingly enough, everything they played was from the so-called legacy bands: with Van Morrison and the Talking Heads playing a very major role music-wise. I don’t know if the set list was requested or they let the band just roll, but it was just terrific.

With the way so-called legacy music is making a return (remember Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was the song of the summer) I wouldn’t be surprised if by next year, it’s all vintage … and Happy BDay to Donnie Kehr; Richard Branciforte; John Billings; and Randy Hoffman.

