The Glorious Corner

MORE HAIR — Monday night at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room, we witnessed the third show from a group of performers playing the incredible music from Hair led by Mike Fornatale and a terrific array of singers and other musicians. Their first 2 shows, earlier this year, were just phenomenal. The music from the 1967 play, was written by Gerome Ragni, James Rado and Galt MacDermot.

Per Wikipedia: Hair tells the story of the “tribe”, a group of politically active, long-haired hippies of the “Age of Aquarius” living a bohemian life in New York City and fighting against conscription into the Vietnam War. Claude, his good friend Berger, their roommate Sheila and their friends struggle to balance their young lives, loves, and the sexual revolution with their rebellion against the war and their conservative parents and society. Ultimately, Claude must decide whether to resist the draft as his friends have done, or to serve in Vietnam, compromising his pacifist principles and risking his life.

After an off-Broadway debut on October 17, 1967, at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater and a run at the Cheetah nightclub from December 1967 through January 1968, the show opened on Broadway in April 1968 and ran for 1,750 performances. Simultaneous productions in cities across the United States and Europe followed shortly thereafter, including a successful London production that ran for 1,997 performances. Since then, numerous productions have been staged around the world, spawning dozens of recordings of the musical, including the 3 million-selling original Broadway cast recording. Some of the songs from its score became Top 10 hits, and a feature film adaptation was released in 1979. A Broadway revival opened in 2009, earning strong reviews and winning the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Revival of a Musical. In 2008, Time wrote, “Today Hair seems, if anything, more daring than ever.”

I didn’t see the original play, but the music has stayed with me forever. “Aquarius (Let The Sunshine In),” “Easy To Be Hard,” “Good Morning Sunshine,” “Where Do I Go” … just phenomenal songs.

The first two performances at the Cutting Room were just superlative, but there was little interaction with the audience in terms of introductions of the band and the singers. Last night, there was more of an introduction of the songs and the performers which was great and gave added context to the performance.

I was and am a huge fan of the play Rent and there’s no question that when Jonathan Larson composed that play, visions of Hair most certainly rumbled in his brain.





Just a tremendous presentation of several timeless classic. Honestly, this would make a terrific touring production. Stay tuned! SHORT TAKES — After all those Billy Joel shows at Madison Square Garden – 82 at last count – they’ve come up with a new ad-line: the only arena sized residency in music history! Clever for sure … 475 Fifth Avenue seems to be the go-to spot in NYC-real estate for media companies. In that building you can find Billboard; Rolling Stone; and Variety …

Funny story about Pattie Boyd seemingly looking for royalties from “Layla” from ex-husband Eric Clapton. As a Clapton-acolyte I don’t think she had anything to do with the writing of the song, other than being the inspiration for it. Take a read: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11203437/Pattie-Boyd-says-wanted-royalties-ex-husband-Eric-Clapton.html … Ringo Starr’s current EP3 has garnered some great reviews. We’d love to hear it …Dear Evan Hansen has closed, and Phantom of The Opera goes dark after 35 years next February.

Phantom was unquestionably noble and elegant. If you’ve never seen it, definitely go … 37 million people watched the funeral proceedings in the U.K. Me included. I thought it was so elegant and so poignant. A spectacle the likes of which I doubt we’ll ever see again.

Both Elton John and Eric Clapton memorialized the Queen in their shows. Classy for sure … Sorry to see NY1’s meteorologist Erick Adame dismissed. He was there from 2017 on and always described the job as his “dream one” … HAPPY BDAY Mark Bego and Suzan Kressel.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Steve Walter; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Peter Abraham; Jane Blunkell; Bruce Grakal; Alan Rothstein; Stuart Shabman; Mark Bego; Joe Lynch; Melinda Newman; Lee Jeske; Roman Kozak; Bob Grossweiner; Everynight Charlie Crespo; Pete Hammond; David Adler; Barry Fisch; Ellyn Harris; and CHIP!