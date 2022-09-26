The Glorious Corner

SLY’S SAMARITAN — I’m not what you would call a huge Sly Stallone fan. He was great in the initial Rocky-series, and they’ve seemed to milked the living daylights out of that one. to the point he’s not even in the newer ones!

The first Rambo was pretty good too – with the late-great Richard Crenna.

He was also pretty terrific in James Mangold’s Copland and why he never seriously followed that up is anyone’s guess. Stop Or My Mama Will Shoot was totally embarrassing all around, as was Rhinestone with Dolly Parton. Nighthawks was great and Judge Dredd, though having some great visuals, bordered on the ludicrous; though Wesley Snipes made it all fun.

Stallone has done his first series, for streaming, called The Tulsa King; which will bow in November, but just out via Amazon is Samaritan; which though totally laughable at times, has a rather interesting story-line. A mythical hero, Samaritan, suddenly surfaces in Granite City; befriends a kid and slowly takes care of his rival, called Nemesis. Its pretty good as it’s based on a 2014 graphic novel from Mythos Comics. As with most of these graphic novels – from the Frankie Miller Batman-Year One series to Stumptown– it starts with a pretty believable premise and if you can buy that, you’re in.



Sure the stunts are pretty good, though some of the effects border on the cheesy side. Face it, Stallone’s a film-legend and just having him there gives the whole shebang some credibility. It’s like having Michael Douglas in Ant Man. I did enjoy Samaritan.

SHORT TAKES — 40 years ago this weekend, Queen appeared on Saturday Night Live doing “Under Pressure” … SNL by the way begins their 48th season next weekend … Watching the three-hour Law & Order-crossover -which had some great work from Jeffrey Donovan- I must have seen at least 10 commercials for NBC’s La Brea. amazing! …

Romeo Delight at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room, Saturated, November 19 …

Here’s Micky Dolenz at this weekend’s Retro Con with Butch Patrick (The Munsters) on the left and Jodi Ritzen …Rommy Hunt Revson who came came up with the hair-scrunchie for women passed last week at 78. Having a wife in the fashion biz, I probably know more about that product than most. Per the Washington Post: ‘The ruffled hair tie was described as ‘the most successful hair accessory in the world’ … Terrific article by Roy Trakin in Variety about the just-pout doc on Chicago The Last Band On Stage. Check it out here:

https://variety.com/2022/music/news/chicago-celebrates-55th-anniversary-new-album-documentary-last-band-on-stage-1235382236/

… Someone just asked me whatever happened to Sam Smith? He’s got a new hit “Unholy.” Check it out here:

Elton John played the White House Friday night and was surprised with an award from President Joe Biden. Roger Friedman linked the whole concert and its just sensational. Just Elton, in fine voice, and it was a truly touching moment. Check it out here: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/09/24/watch-elton-john-get-a-medal-from-joe-biden-and-his-entire-white-house-performance-here …

After much chatter about who’d perform at February’s Super Bowl – many pundits said it would be Taylor Swift – today it was confirmed that Rihanna would be the performer …Happy BDay Brad Blanks and Izzy Sanchez

NAMES IN THE NEWS — David Furnish; Billie Jean King; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Roy Trakin; Joe Lynch; Melinda Newman; Radcliffe Joe; Brian Chin; Larry Flick; Steve Leeds’ Gunther Howe; Judd Bernard; Lee Marvin; Steve McQueen; Jim Bessman; Lee Jeske; Dolly Fox; JB Carmicle; Howard Bloom; Danny Goldberg; and ZIGGY