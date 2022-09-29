The Glorious Corner

NETFLIX SUPERSEX — (Via Deadline) Netflix has unwrapped its latest Italian series, Supersex.

Produced by Fremantle producer The Apartment and Banijay-owned Groenlandia, it is inspired by the real life of European pornstar Rocco Siffredi. The seven-episode show will be available on Netflix globally in 2023.

Here’s the synopsis: “At the center of the story are unpublished aspects of the pornstar, a profound story that runs through his life since childhood. His family, his origins, his relationship with love, the starting point and the context that led him to embark on his path in pornography.”

Alessandro Borghi will play Rocco Siffredi, and also stars Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini and Saul Nanni in the roles of Lucia, Tommaso and Rocco as a young man, respectively.

Francesca Manieri is creator and writer, with Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini and Francesca Mazzoleni the directors.

Manieri said: “Supersex is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say ‘I love you,’ to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love. To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul. Supersex talks about our present, Supersex talks about us. What does it mean to be a male? Are we still able to reconcile sexuality and affectivity? These are the questions that, like a kaleidoscope, open up before us as we immerse ourselves in his incredible life until we lose our breath.”

Is this the Hollywood-story everyone can get behind? I dunno. I am not a Rocco Siffredi-acolyte, but I would imagine that even before this series is shown, they’ll be a flood of protests. Like Love Island it’s a cute premise, but stupid idea. Watcj it crash and burn!

MORE BATGIRL — (Via Den Of Geek) In retrospect, it’s pretty ironic that Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the Batgirl movie after it had already finished principal photography in order to claim a $90 million tax write-off.

Because if the precipitous drop of the media company’s stock options are any indication, the bad publicity they generated has cost the studio far more.

Yet more than just media bookkeeping, the death of Batgirl is also a small tragedy for the folks who worked on the movie: directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah whose career was on the rise after 2020’s early (and only) box office sleeper hit, Bad Boys for Life; Brendan Fraser whose career is on the verge of a major renaissance with all the Oscar buzz generated by his new movie The Whale, which received standing ovations at Venice and Toronto; and perhaps most especially Leslie Grace, a Latina actress who shined like a light in last year’s In the Heights and who was about to lead a superhero movie that would’ve changed her life.

Perhaps that’s why Grace is still slowly letting the movie go—and letting viewers glimpse what they missed out on. Taking to TikTok over the weekend, Grace shared emotional behind-the-scenes footage of the Batgirl movie that never was, and a small memorial of what could have been.

With what sounds like Grace’s own vocals singing about “batgirls get lonely too,” we see images of the cast and crew working very hard on the day-to-day minutiae of making a superhero movie: brief respites of just chilling out in the superhero costume by a blue screen set; doing the physical regimens that turn folks into camera-ready superheroes and villains; we even get a glimpse of the wardrobe Grace’s Barbara Gordon would’ve worn in what appears to be a costume fitting.

Yet for fans who are eager to get a taste of what Fraser’s Firefly might’ve been like, there are several intensely gritty images in Grace’s social media sizzle reel. One is of Grace’s Batgirl running from a burning warehouse set in what appears to be typical superhero movie set-piece spectacle. However, in one moment that really stands out, Grace appears to have recorded off her phone the playback video of a fight scene between Fraser and Grace’s characters, with Firefly in his full flamethrower regalia punching Batgirl in the face hard while flames lick at the walls around them. We then see a different shot of Firefly lifting Batgirl by the throat in what appears to be a rather visceral showdown.

Reports of Batgirl’s demise have been contradictory and at odds with each other throughout recent weeks, but one repeated suggestion for the reason that WBD CEO David Zaslav decided to shelve the movie is that it did not appear as “cinematic” or spectacular as what audiences have come to associate with the DC Comics brand. Maybe. But we can’t help but wonder by what metric this movie was being weighed as “cinematic” by the Warners executive.

The footage teased in the TikTok video admittedly does not look like a glossy CGI event akin to Aquaman or Wonder Woman 1984. But if that couple of milliseconds of a fight scene is anything to go by, it definitely has a visceral, low-to-the-ground quality which looks pretty refreshing when compared to most of the modern glut of glossy CG-superhero movie malaise.

More’s the pity we’ll never see it because WB wanted to save a fraction of what they’ve lost in stock value.

Another source said that the cancellation of the movie was a final fuck you to departed Warners exec Jason Kilar; who was widely not liked. It’s totally sad for sure.

SHORT TAKES — Keith Girard’s New York Independent posted a terrific story on 19-year old Ashley Suppa. Girl On The Verge. Check it out here: https://www.thenyindependent.com/music/824796/ashley-suppa-girl-on-the-verge-ready-for-her-breakout-moment-video/ …And Markos Papadatos interviewed Diane Warren. Check it out here: https://www.digitaljournal.com/entertainment/review-armin-van-buuren-diane-warren-release-uplifting-live-on-love/article …

Have you seen the new Madonna video with Tokischa? Check it out here:(242) Madonna – Hung Up on Tokischa (Official Music Video) – YouTube

… Micky Dolenz appears at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center next Friday (10-7) in Hanover, PA (https://theeich.org/about-us/) … Do we like Jimmy Fallon with a beard? Rouge-ish if you ask me … RIP Rita Gardner from The Fantasticks …

Adam Levine and his Maroon 5 troupe just announced a Les Vegas residency next March at Dolby Live in Park MGM. Damn those cheating allegations – full steam ahead … Billboard magazine, striving the stay relevant just announced that the song of the summer is Harry Styles “As It Was,” not Kate Bush’s “Running Hope That Hill.” For my money. it was the 37-year old Bush track. That was the song of the summer … SIGHTING: PR-pasha David Salidor at Marks Off Madison for New Year Monday … HAPPY BDAY Melissa Davis!