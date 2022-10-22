The Glorious Corner

MOTOWN MAGIC — MusiCares will honor Motown founder Berry Gordy and legendary artist Smokey Robinson at the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year gala.

The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on 2/3, two nights before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

“MusiCares is thrilled to be honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson,” said Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares. “With Mr. Gordy as the creator of the Motown Sound and Mr. Robinson as his first writer and artist, their music, along with the many others who joined Motown, reached out across a racially divided country to transform popular music, creating a musical legacy like no other.”

Money raised from the gala will go toward MusiCares programs and services, which support the music community with physical and mental health care, addiction recovery, preventative-medicine clinics and disaster relief.

Said Robinson, “I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for members of our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary aid and mental-health services. I am thrilled that they have chosen me and my best friend to share this beautiful honor.”

Gordy said, “I’m grateful to be included in MusiCares’ remarkable history of music icons. The work they do is so critical to the well-being of our music community. I look forward to a most exciting evening.”

The Motown-empire is now run through Universal; sure their Andy Skurow will be on hand,

Greg Phillinganes will serve as musical director.