The Glorious Corner

VERY PERRY — I’ve always liked Matthew Perry; his work on Friends was sensational. He always provided the laughs when needed. His Whole Nine Yards film with Bruce Willis was drop dead funny. But these daily revelations about his frightening opioid addiction are ample proof that that stuff is just no good and whatever your social status, no one is immune.

And they seem to keep coming; asides on everyone from Cameron Diaz to Keanu Reeves, Julia Roberts and Jeniffer Aniston too. If this is the PR-plan, I don’t know if it’s going to work. Seems a bit tawdry if you ask me.

If you watched Friends through the years, you knew the physical transformations that Perry went through were just not natural. And the photographs and rumors just exploded on a weekly basis.

I’m certainly glad that he seems to be on the right track, but these revelations daily are just a tad too much. He taped a Diane Sawyer interview next week that will air tonight and hopefully that will suffice. I watched Dopesick and that, for me, was it. I’ve never done opioids and I have no intention to start.

CRIMSON TIDES — (Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Last weekend’s London screening of the new King Crimson documentary, In The Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50, brought bandleader Robert Fripp out to address several topics for the audience, including his schism with former guitarist Adrian Belew, in recent years.Belew, who first joined Crimson in 1981 after tenures with David Bowie and Talking Heads, was part of on-and-off incarnations of King Crimson through roughly 2008, including the Double Trio of the mid-to-late 90’s and a 40th-anniversary tour with a quintet that included longtime bassist Tony Levin and a pair of drummers, Pat Mastelotto and Gavin Harrison.

Fripp put the band on hiatus in 2008, reviving it in 2013 with a trio of drummers and Jakko Jakszyk, with whom Fripp began working during the early 2010, on vocals and guitar.

“Getting left out of King Crimson after 33 years was certainly a giant disappointment, and it really hurt for a long time,” says Belew — who learned via email that he wouldn’t be included in the new Crimson incarnation —and told UCR earlier this year while touring to promote his latest solo album, Elevator.

Belew was also interviewed for In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50, where he made some disparaging remarks about the group and what he felt was a lack of new material in recent years. During a post-screening Q&A session for the film, which was livestreamed globally on Oct. 22, an audience member asked Fripp to respond.

“Adrian is on the record as saying, ‘I’ve not heard a note of this King Crimson,'” said Fripp, who recently did a speaking tour of small venues in North America with David Singleton, his partner at the Discipline Global Mobile record label. Singleton also moderated the discussion on Saturday, which was attended by recent King Crimson members Jakszyk, Harrison and Mel Collins, as well as former members Jamie Muir and David Cross. “I invited [Belew] to the Nashville show at the Ryman in 2021, and he declined to come,” Fripp explained. “I think had Adrian done so, then some of the difficulties he might have had with the personnel of this band … might have changed.”

Fripp also revealed that he’d had Belew in mind for the most recent incarnation of King Crimson, which he said was fueled by a desire to recreate both parts of 1973’s “Larks’ Tongues in Aspic” onstage again. “One drummer was not sufficient, so two were necessary, and in time that proved to not be sufficient either, so we had to add a third,” Fripp explained.

“In 2007 in Nashville. … I asked Adrian if he’d be interested in [playing in a lineup with] triple drumming and he said no. So it had to wait a little while longer.” Fripp and Belew mended fences over a phone call in late summer 2017, and Fripp dubbed Belew the “ninth member inactive” of King Crimson.

Belew found some silver lining in the exclusion — “I think it was a godsend; ‘Well, now this frees me up to be Adrian Belew,'” he said — and he now regrets participating in the documentary.

“I saw the four minutes that I’m supposedly in. That was enough for me,” he said. “I didn’t really enjoy the choices made. I gave them two days’ worth of time and they chose, I guess, four comments that were all negative, so I don’t want to see it. I’m not trying to be negative, but when I was told about it, it was insisted I have to be in it because it was about the history of King Crimson. Well, of course, I wouldn’t think about not being there. But it turned out it was really about the last two years of the band, which I wasn’t part of and have never heard or seen, so I really shouldn’t be in in the film, to be honest. I didn’t have anything to say about that. And I didn’t really want to come off the way I was portrayed, but I guess the filmmaker thought he needed that.”

During the weekend Q&A, meanwhile, Fripp suggested that because of their improvisational and spontaneous nature, King Crimson creates new music every time they perform.

“When I walk onstage, it’s for the first time I’ve ever been here before,” Fripp explained. “I will never be here again. Will I be here now in this moment? For you, members of the audience listening to this music, [do] you listen to the notes you’ve heard before, or are you engaging and listening to it for the first time? If so, this is new music. It’s being invented spontaneously in the moment, even if the form appears to be set. And within the King Crimson set forms, there is always flexibility and malleability and interpretation and making real in the moment. And if this is not so, it has no interest for me.”

Elsewhere during the session, Fripp gave further credence to King Crimson being at an endpoint, referring to the seven-member lineup that toured North America and Japan last year as “the final incarnation” of the band. Asked if there could ever be a lineup that did not include him, the guitarist responded with a firm, “No! Why? Because I see the whole. I see the music. I see the musicians. I see the audience and I see the music industry… and you have to engage with all of that to have the overview. So that’s the quick answer.”

Written and directed by Toby Amies, In the Court of the Crimson King: 50 Years of King Crimson debuted to critical acclaim at South By Southwest in March. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 11 and is available to pre-order now. A limited-edition eight-disc box set containing two Blu-rays, two DVDs and four CDs will arrive on Dec. 2.

I loved Crimson. They were a tough nut to crack, but kudos to their legion of fans. I’ll watch this doc for sure.





SHORT TAKES — Daniel Hartwell’s Beatles On The Beach with Micky Dolenz top-lining is targeted for December 15-18 in Delray Beach, Florida (https://beatlesonthebeach.com/) …

We never got a copy of the Rhino Madonna package for some reason, but Rock ‘n Roll Globe had a great article on the set. We were actually around back then and though most of the information is accurate, Shep Pettibone and John Benitez aren’t mentioned at all, which was a major surprise. Pettibone had a lot to do with her signature song “Vogue” and Benitez -in addition to him being her bf at the time- had a lot to do with her beginnings and her “Holiday,” which was first offered to Supreme-Mary Wilson.The accompanying photo was taken at the debut party for David Salidor’s Flash opus way back at the long-gone, much missed Kamikaze club. Great piece though, take a read: https://rockandrollglobe.com/dance/remix-remodel-assessing-madonnas-finally-enough-love-50-number-ones/ … The new video from Adele, “I Drink Wine,” is rather sumptuous and no doubt influenced by Esther Williams. Shot on a sound-stage with a major budget, its pretty stylish. At the end there’s a lengthy scroll of credits. Guess that’s the way it is now. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDvYDzFOK9A … Coming next month Danny Garcia’s documentary of punk-rock Nightlcubbing.

I have to say that although Studio 54 was the glam-place to go to and be at, Max’s Kansas City was certainly as influential. Check out the clip:

TNT, undergoing a major restructuring, just canceled after 3 seasons, City On A Hill, with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and Jill Hennessy. From the Homicide folks, it was a gritty show that featured great performances. Sad … RIP Leslie Jordan.