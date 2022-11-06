The Glorious Corner

REVOLVER REVISITED — When Revolver first came out, (August 5, 1966) I sort of glossed over it, but all these years later, I see what a pivotal album it was for The Beatles. I did seriously get into it and the just-released special edition of the album shows just what an important album it was.

I haven’t received the new set yet, but Ultimate Classic Rock has two terrific stories on it; the first about the package and the second featuring a video for “I’m Only Sleeping” which is just sensational. Watching the video is a trip in itself. https://rockcellarmagazine.com/the-beatles-im-only-sleeping-video-revolver-special-edition/?utm_source=Rock+Cellar+Magazine+Subscribers&utm_campaign=2f46fa94b5-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_8_26_2021_9_13_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_951cfef8de-2f46fa94b5-161265557&mc_cid=2f46fa94b5&mc_eid=0ecb4a5f86#main



SPECTOR LIVES –— I never met Phil Spector, but I was always awed by his production work. Be it “Be My Baby,” “River Deep Mountain High” or the entirety of of All Things Must Pass, it was just simply extraordinary work. I always thought it interesting that when Harrison re-worked his tremendous album for an anniversary re-release, he threw out most of what Spector did. The re-worked material was good, but it wasn’t the same and actually made me want to go back to the original version.

His story is definitely a Greek-tragedy and imagine my surprise when I learned Showtime has a four-part series on Phil Spector, culminating in the tragic events at his LA-home.

Spector passed from COVID in 2021.

Having watched the trial and that somewhat embarrassing HBO film with Al Pacino and Helene Mirren, I think I’ve seen enough, but I’ll keep on listening for sure. Here’s Hollywood Reporter’s review on the series: https://variety.com/2022/tv/reviews/spector-showtime-review-1235414781/

SHORT TAKES — Seems that there was some sort of kerfuffle at Richie Blackmore’s show at SONY HALL last week. Check out Charley Crespo’s report in his Manhattan Beat column: https://themanhattanbeat.blogspot.com/2022/10/ritchie-blackmore-storms-offstage-at.html…

Telling article from the U.K.’s Sun where a so-called celebrity stylist, Amanda Sanders, says 40-year old Britney Spears is trapped in the past fashion-wise. I read the piece, twice in fact, and it appears she may have a point: https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/6569661/britney-spears-trapped-baby-doll-pop-star-because-past/ …

You may not immediately recognize the name Joe Tarsia, but his Sigma Sounds Studios (in NYC and Philadelphia), hosted the greats in its day: from Bowie to Aretha to Hall & Oates. He passed this week. Read a marvelous take from Clive Young’s Mix Online: https://www.mixonline.com/news/studio-legend-joe-tarsia-1934-2022?utm_term=2B400D4A-A644-43F4-980A-3A38D94AC1E6&utm_medium=email&utm_content=B27C2966-80A9-4D35-80B4-441FFE634A52&utm_source=SmartBrief

Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous: The Musical opened last week to some of the worst reviews I’ve seen in quite some time. The New York Times said: ‘In Almost Famous the Heart of Rock ‘n Roll Flatlines’; and the Washington Post said: ‘The new musical ‘Almost Famous’ is not even almost great.’ Sad for sure. Attending the opening were Paul Rudd; Joni Mitchell Clive Davis; Donald Fagen; Libby Titus; Brenda Vaccaro; Vanessa Williams; and Donnie Kehr … Ashley Suppa, who toplines at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room next week, (11-14) does the Zach Martin Big Fat American podcast and The Suki & Scott Show with Scott Stanford this week … As we go to press HBO has axed Westworld after 4 seasons. Honestly, their last season was the best one yet as everything finally came together. It was a tough show to get into and expensive. I’m quite sure the recent Warner Brothers sale to Discovery and Zaz The Butcher as the new team leader had much to do with it. Btw: He’s the same fellow who killed Batgirl. A most telling reveal in all this is that the core cast (including Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, and Jeffrey Wright) will be paid for the now-no-go fifth season … We checked in with our friend Ivan Taub of The Oxfords and so far have not heard back. Hope all is good with them … And so it begins: Just heard my first Xmas song Friday, Bruce’s :” Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Tony King; Mark Scheerer; Melissa Davis; Dave Davidson; Steve Leeds; Evan Levy; Jim Kerr; Ken Dashow; CW Hanes; Peter Abraham; Jay Mark; Michael Hutchinson; Herbie Powers; Juggy Gayles; Curtis Urbina; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Scott Stanford; and ZIGGY!