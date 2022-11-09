The Glorious Corner

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
G.H. HARDING

STRANGER THINGS DO THE CRAWL — (Via Deadline) It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the  Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure.To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers.

Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe, there were experiences that fans could go to for free giveaways, photo ops and exclusive merchandise inspired by the Netflix series.

The highly-anticipated final season of Stranger Things has fans on edge and the Duffer Brothers have promised not to add too many new characters and focus on the established core cast.

“I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess,” Matt Duffer told IndieWire.

Maya Hawke had her own idea of how she wanted her character Robin Buckley to end Season 5 and that was with a “hero’s moment.”

“I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she told  Rolling Stone in an interview. “I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Honestly, I think the Duffer Brothers should do what they damn well want too. With all due respect to the fans … they’ve done a pretty splendid job so far … right? The fans boys and girls are a tough nut to crack. They’ve tried to poison the waters from Keaton and Affleck and sometimes they’re right …  and sometimes they’re wrong, so my advice to the Brothers is: do what you want to do.

Kate Bush

By the by: Shouldn’t Kate Bush perform at The Grammys? Just saying. It’s on Sunday, April 4.

Duran Duran

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME — This past weekend in LA the Rock  & Roll Hall of Fame inducted their newest members; including Dolly Parton; Carly Simon; Duran Duuran; Eminem; Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and Lionel Richie. All the inductees were long, long overdue, and perhaps none more so than Duran Duran and Pat Benatar – from Long Island!Simon didn’t appear after losing her two sisters recently and the Duran Duran induction was somewhat bittersweet as Simon LeBon revealed that guitarist Andy Taylor has stage 4 prostate cancer.  I’ve always admired this 44-year old band and the fact that they keep coming with some of the best music around is rather astonishing. Simon LeBon’s voice hasn’t lost anything and that’s really amazing.

The Hall has had its shares of controversy, from  their MusicCares fiasco with Dana Tomarken, to bouts with the likes of Michael Greene and Neil Portnow (former NARAS chieftains). Still, what’s going on now, thanks to the new chief there John Sykes, is long, long overdue.
THE NEW VEGAS KING — (Via Las Vegas Magazine) I was never able to see Elvis Presley when he performed at the International, and so I can’t begin to imagine the energy level from the crowd at just one of his shows. But I have seen Barry Manilow, who performs in the same space as the King did those many decades ago. And I’m here to tell ya: I’ve seen a lot of concerts in a lot of venues, and nothing in my experience matches the electricity generated by a Manilow crowd.

I’d go so far as to say it’s what keeps Manilow going. The man is 79 years old! He has nothing left to prove; he’s earned the right to retire and rest on his many laurels. But yeah, if I was in his shoes and got the reaction he does every time he steps onto a stage, I’d probably be performing into my golden years, too!

Ask any Manilow fan who’s been to countless Manilow performances, and they’ll all say the same thing: Barry is the ultimate showman, a consummate entertainer who leaves everything on the field every single time. He may be pushing 80, but this dude’s stamina is legendary. And his fans are with him every step of the way, waiting for hours sometimes after a show to pose with him for photographs and autographs. We’ve all seen those concerts where entertainers point into the audience as if they spotted someone they know; at a Manilow concert, it’s a pretty good bet Manilow actually does!

And good news: Manilow is guaranteed to still be hard at it into next year, announcing 2023 dates, which, for those Elvis fans out there, will break his Las Vegas concert record! Manilow, in a statement, said, “I am honored and humbled to be performing on the same stage that the King once graced. Setting a new record for concerts at the Westgate Las Vegas International Theatre is a true privilege.”

That means at least one more year of favorites such as “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Copacabana” … more than I can realistically list in one write-up. Time to update the Las Vegas history books.

SHORT TAKES — I don’t mind admitting that I was a fan of NBC’s Manifest for three seasons before they canceled it. Sure, it tried to be a lot like Lost, but somehow the cheesy dialogue and plot somehow didn’t muster up. When NBC canned it, Netflix picked it up and aired the first three seasons and for a month it became Netflix’sbiggest show. Last Friday the first part of Season 4 (and the ultimate conclusion) came on. I’ve watched 5 episodes so far and I have to admit, they’re really rather terrific.
Its still not Lost but they’ve successfully continued the story thread and characters. I was impressed for sure. Face it, they’ll never be another Lost as that was a once-in-a-lifetime show that somehow was intelligently written; innovative and cast pretty perfectly .. … Jimmy Kimmel was announced for the next Oscars fete on March 12. Deadline posted the story early Monday and immediately had the internet chattering away. One poster said he’d rather have Billy Crystal in a wheelchair. Funny? Maybe, but the point is the classic hosts like Crystal; Whoopi Goldberg; Steve Martin; and yes, even Alec Baldwin, did bring some sort of nobility and glamour to the proceedings. After last year’s Will Smith-moment, I don’t know if I’d want to host it. Kimmel’s wife also came aboard as a producer, so that was probably a deal-maker. Kimmel’s great, but nowhere near Carson and Letterman. Actually now that I think about it, Chris Rock would have been perfect, but I believe he said he didn’t want it. Exactly, who would? … The California Music Hall of Fame inducts Micky Dolenz into their ranks on January 28 in Temecula, California … Just heard that the entire iHeart conglomerate will move to new headquarters in midtown next month. My old hood … As we go to press, Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald Trump’s comments on his show and forthcoming Oscar appearance, with an even nastier response. Is this another Corden-moment with Kimmel? Jimmy should have said nada like Chris Rock.  What’s with these late-night hosts? Is a Fallon-moment next on the hit list? Always  take the high road Jimmy! … Happy Bday Andy Skurow!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Evan Levy; Daniel Hartman; Jody Lynn Ritzen; Alan Rothstein; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Peter Abraham; Ken Melamed; Tony King; Anthony Noto; Dan Zelinski; Danny Fried; Scott Stanford; Ellie Boulder; Lush Ice; Cher; Roger Moore; Tony Curtis; Anthony Noto; John Sykes and ZIGGY!

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

