The Glorious Corner

STRANGER THINGS DO THE CRAWL — (Via Deadline) It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure.To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers.
Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe, there were experiences that fans could go to for free giveaways, photo ops and exclusive merchandise inspired by the Netflix series.
The highly-anticipated final season of Stranger Things has fans on edge and the Duffer Brothers have promised not to add too many new characters and focus on the established core cast.
“I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess,” Matt Duffer told IndieWire.
Maya Hawke had her own idea of how she wanted her character Robin Buckley to end Season 5 and that was with a “hero’s moment.”
“I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview. “I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”
Honestly, I think the Duffer Brothers should do what they damn well want too. With all due respect to the fans … they’ve done a pretty splendid job so far … right? The fans boys and girls are a tough nut to crack. They’ve tried to poison the waters from Keaton and Affleck and sometimes they’re right … and sometimes they’re wrong, so my advice to the Brothers is: do what you want to do.
By the by: Shouldn’t Kate Bush perform at The Grammys? Just saying. It’s on Sunday, April 4.
ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME — This past weekend in LA the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted their newest members; including Dolly Parton; Carly Simon; Duran Duuran; Eminem; Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and Lionel Richie. All the inductees were long, long overdue, and perhaps none more so than Duran Duran and Pat Benatar – from Long Island!Simon didn’t appear after losing her two sisters recently and the Duran Duran induction was somewhat bittersweet as Simon LeBon revealed that guitarist Andy Taylor has stage 4 prostate cancer. I’ve always admired this 44-year old band and the fact that they keep coming with some of the best music around is rather astonishing. Simon LeBon’s voice hasn’t lost anything and that’s really amazing.
I’d go so far as to say it’s what keeps Manilow going. The man is 79 years old! He has nothing left to prove; he’s earned the right to retire and rest on his many laurels. But yeah, if I was in his shoes and got the reaction he does every time he steps onto a stage, I’d probably be performing into my golden years, too!
Ask any Manilow fan who’s been to countless Manilow performances, and they’ll all say the same thing: Barry is the ultimate showman, a consummate entertainer who leaves everything on the field every single time. He may be pushing 80, but this dude’s stamina is legendary. And his fans are with him every step of the way, waiting for hours sometimes after a show to pose with him for photographs and autographs. We’ve all seen those concerts where entertainers point into the audience as if they spotted someone they know; at a Manilow concert, it’s a pretty good bet Manilow actually does!
And good news: Manilow is guaranteed to still be hard at it into next year, announcing 2023 dates, which, for those Elvis fans out there, will break his Las Vegas concert record! Manilow, in a statement, said, “I am honored and humbled to be performing on the same stage that the King once graced. Setting a new record for concerts at the Westgate Las Vegas International Theatre is a true privilege.”
That means at least one more year of favorites such as “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Copacabana” … more than I can realistically list in one write-up. Time to update the Las Vegas history books.
